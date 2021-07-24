India rescuers hunt for survivors as monsoon toll hits 76

Updated: July 24, 2021 07:34 AM GMT
National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel rescuing stranded villagers from flooded areas after heavy monsoon rains in Ambewadi of Kolhapur district of Maharashtra. (Photo by NDRF Handout/ AFP)
Rescuers in India combed through mud and debris Saturday in a desperate search for survivors as the death toll from heavy monsoon rains climbed to 76, with nearly 90,000 others evacuated.Torrential downpours have lashed India's western coast in recent days, leaving dozens missing near the commercial capital Mumbai and precipitating the worst floods in decades in the resort state of Goa."Rainfall in various parts of the state often coinciding with high tides and also discharge from dams led to various regions... getting inundated," the Maharashtra state government said in a press release.
Red alerts
India's weather bureau has issued red alerts for several regions in the state and forecasts heavy rainfall to continue for the next few days.
Flooding and landslides are common during India's treacherous monsoon season, which also often sees poorly constructed buildings and walls buckling after days of non-stop rain.Four people died before dawn on Friday when a building collapsed in a Mumbai slum, authorities said.The incident came less than a week after at least 34 people lost their lives when several homes were crushed by a collapsed wall and a landslide in the city.Rainwater also inundated a water purification complex in Mumbai last weekend, disrupting supply "in most of the parts" of the megacity of 20 million people, civic authorities said.Climate change is making India's monsoons stronger, according to a Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research (PIK) report published in April.It warned of potentially severe consequences for food, farming and the economy affecting nearly a fifth of the world's population.