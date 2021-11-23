X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
UCA News
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

India

India repeals farm laws to prevent Sikh alienation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi made the announcement on the Sikh religion founder's birth anniversary

Nirendra Dev, New Delhi

Nirendra Dev, New Delhi

Published: November 23, 2021 03:59 AM GMT

Updated: November 23, 2021 04:00 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

A regime that abducts athletes is not fit to host Olympics

Nov 22, 2021
2

Pope Francis revokes priesthood of Timor-Leste priest

Nov 22, 2021
3

Filipino clergy 'can speak out against sinful politics'

Nov 22, 2021
4

Honest evangelization needs honest journalism

Nov 22, 2021
5

Cambodian opposition activist hacked to death

Nov 22, 2021
6

Thai temple’s cryptocurrency raises concerns

Nov 22, 2021
7

Is Jesus Christ a king or a president for Asia?

Nov 23, 2021
8

Myanmar junta targets Catholic institutions in Kayah state

Nov 23, 2021
9

Papua needs native bishops to break deafening silence

Nov 22, 2021
10

Indian bishops welcome PM Modi's U-turn on farm laws

Nov 20, 2021
Support UCA News
India repeals farm laws to prevent Sikh alienation

Sikh farmers celebrate in Amritsar on Nov. 19 after Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the repeal of three agricultural reform laws that sparked almost a year of huge protests across the country. (Photo: AFP)

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi is known for his macho-decisive leader image. But on Nov. 19, he made a dramatic retreat by announcing the rollback of three contentious farm laws.

The laws passed by parliament in 2020 were outrightly rejected by opposition parties including the principal opposition Congress, communists and provincial regional parties.

The legislation sought to open the sector to small and marginal farmers so that they could sell their products outside government-controlled markets.

Farmers in states such as Sikh-dominated Punjab in northern India are used to government patronage. They resent the concept of a free and open market determining prices, suspecting it will help big firms to exploit farmers.

Over the years, they have done well at the cost of consumers and taxpayers. Prices have been kept up even though produce would often be destroyed in open fields and storage. India was looking for agricultural reform.

The federal government's combative mood while getting the farms bills passed in parliament had alienated the regional Sikh-centric party, Akali Dal, which was one of the oldest allies of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

An impression went both within the country and overseas that the Hindu-Sikh division had widened again like in the 1980s. The three farm laws were being dubbed as anti-Sikh

The farmers' protest at the gates of the national capital Delhi was launched on Nov. 26, 2020, and Akali Dal could not dissociate itself from it. The alienation of Sikhs had left both PM Modi and the BJP worried and finally led to the farm laws being repealed.

Modi's announcement coincided with the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, founder of the Sikh religion. “Modi is not a leader who makes a retreat every month or year. He had immense compulsions,” said political observer Ramakanto Shanyal.

There was suspicion that anti-India forces (possibly from Pakistan) could attempt to revive the separatist Khalistani movement, which caused much bloodshed in Punjab in the early eighties leading to the assassination of then prime minister Indira Gandhi.

Former Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh, a Sikh and former military officer who recently lost the stewardship of the state due to a decision by the Congress top leadership, warned of Sikh alienation during meetings with Modi, federal Home Minister Amit Shah and mational security adviser Ajit Doval.

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

Meghalaya governor Satyapal Malik cautioned the government against fueling anguish and unrest among Sikhs and the larger farmer community.

Shanyal felt the prime minister may have wanted to regain the confidence of farmers in Punjab and Uttar Pradesh, which go to the polls in March 2022.

Academic Vidyarthi Kumar concurred. “An impression went both within the country and overseas that the Hindu-Sikh division had widened again like in the 1980s. The three farm laws were being dubbed as anti-Sikh,” he said.

Uttar Pradesh in the north is India's most populous state and sends 80 lawmakers to the Lok Sabha or lower house of parliament. Modi, though a native of Gujarat in the west, chose Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh as his constituency.

Farmers, especially from the eastern belt of the state, had joined the Sikhs in Punjab in protesting the farm laws.

The Sikh protest even gained currency overseas. Modi’s Hindu hardline image may earn him dividends in domestic politics, but he’s cautious when it comes to foreign lands.

The prime minister recently met Pope Francis and invited him to visit India. The outreach to Sikhs followed and it now remains to be seen how the minority communities respond.

The repeal of the farm laws will hamper India's reform journey, though.

"It is the story of democracy and good governance getting marginalized and vanquished by anarchy and street politics," said former Nagaland minister Thomas Ngullie.

The Baptist Church leader said Modi had tried his best to take the country forward but had to bow down before people's wishes, which he did courageously.

“I am not against the protesting farmers, but the farmers from the southern and eastern Indian states who did not agitate have been punished,” Ngullie told UCA News.

There are others who feel that not only have farm reforms been derailed but the entire planning for a future agricultural sector has been hampered

Anil Ghanwat, an agriculture expert and member of the Supreme Court-appointed panel on farm laws, said: “No federal government will dare to bring much-needed reforms in the coming 50 years and a majority of farmers will remain poor."

There are others who feel that not only have farm reforms been derailed but the entire planning for a future agricultural sector has been hampered.

Farmers' groups and opposition parties welcomed the prime minister’s announcement after expressing solidarity with the protesters and accusing the Modi government of bulldozing the laws with its brute majority in the house.

Opposition parties claimed the farm laws were against the interests of farmers and anti-poor. Only big capital stood to benefit by establishing its monopoly over buying, storing and selling farm produce at will, for a profit.

The year-long episode seems to have taught Modi that his arrogance cannot sustain. Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, another friend-turned-foe of the BJP, said the government should take all stakeholders and opposition parties into confidence to avoid such embarrassment in the future.

Some were reminded of another signal agricultural reform measure introduced by Modi since ascending to power in 2014 — the land acquisition bill. The Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement (Amendment) Bill, 2015, lapsed after being passed by the lower house as it did not get past the Rajya Sabha or upper house of parliament due to opposition resistance.

On land acquisition and farm laws, the Indian government’s reform process has gone for a toss, leaving Modi to fall back more and more on the pro-Hindu agenda of his party.

The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official editorial position of UCA News.

SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

Sri Lankans pray for justice for Easter attack victims
Sri Lankans pray for justice for Easter attack victims
Interfaith leaders hail prospect of papal visit to India
Interfaith leaders hail prospect of papal visit to India
Pakistani prelate rejects cleric's statement on religious freedom
Pakistani prelate rejects cleric's statement on religious freedom
130 dead, many missing after floods batter Indian state
130 dead, many missing after floods batter Indian state
Muslim mason sculpts shrines for Bangladesh's Hindu dead
Muslim mason sculpts shrines for Bangladesh's Hindu dead
What’s behind India’s U-turn on farming laws?
What’s behind India’s U-turn on farming laws?
Support Us

Latest News

Myanmar junta targets Catholic institutions in Kayah state
Nov 23, 2021
Philippine youth group vows to take on pirates
Nov 23, 2021
Sri Lankans pray for justice for Easter attack victims
Nov 23, 2021
Anger as Thailand deports third Cambodian refugee
Nov 23, 2021
Top Indonesian lawman demands action on rights cases
Nov 23, 2021
New priests bring fresh hope for China Church
Nov 23, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Is Jesus Christ a king or a president for Asia?
Nov 23, 2021
India repeals farm laws to prevent Sikh alienation
Nov 23, 2021
Honest evangelization needs honest journalism
Nov 22, 2021
A regime that abducts athletes is not fit to host Olympics
Nov 22, 2021
Letter from Rome: Speaking frankly about Frank
Nov 22, 2021

Features

Philippine presidential hopeful Pacquiao was 'naive' drug user
Nov 23, 2021
Muslim mason sculpts shrines for Bangladesh's Hindu dead
Nov 22, 2021
Life is cheap in Thailand's murder capital
Nov 19, 2021
Native clergy embrace legacy of Bangladesh's foreign missioners
Nov 17, 2021
Fear and trauma haunt Myanmar’s freed political prisoners
Nov 16, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Ecumenical group says Nigeria is still violating religious freedom

Ecumenical group says Nigeria is still violating religious freedom
Only a third party can render justice for victims of Churchrelated sex abuse

"Only a third party can render justice for victims of Church-related sex abuse"
We need a new Church museum

We need a new Church museum
Ohio congregation looks to martyred nun Stang as guide to implementing Laudato si

Ohio congregation looks to martyred nun Stang as guide to implementing Laudato si'
Iraqi cardinal cautions against social media used to harm the Church

Iraqi cardinal cautions against social media used to harm the Church
UCAN Ad
slavery-in-asia
 
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.