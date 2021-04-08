X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories Podcasts
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

India

India faces reckoning as pandemic spirals out of control

The nation of 1.3 billion is going to be more economically unequal, socially unstable and geopolitically challenged after Covid-19

Ben Joseph

Ben Joseph

Updated: April 08, 2021 10:37 AM GMT
Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Priest slams death of quarantine violator in Philippines

Apr 6, 2021
2

Act of heroism inspires Indonesian Catholics

Apr 6, 2021
3

Indian missionary finds joy of Christ in Muslim-majority Malaysia

Apr 7, 2021
4

Indian archbishop fasts to spell out Covid-19 danger

Apr 7, 2021
5

Jesuit university answers Philippine Red Cross Covid call

Apr 7, 2021
6

Why are 'meek' Asians attacked in the US?

Apr 7, 2021
7

Bangladesh bishops urge dialogue to solve Myanmar crisis

Apr 6, 2021
8

Chinese 'patriots' applaud as Hong Kong court convicts seven democracy advocates

Apr 6, 2021
9

Indian Church leader seeks dialogue after Maoists kill 22 soldiers

Apr 6, 2021
10

Timor-Leste priests, nuns join flood aid efforts

Apr 7, 2021
Support UCA News
India faces reckoning as pandemic spirals out of control

Protesters wearing protective suits and masks display placards while laying on the street near the Election Commission office in Kolkata on April 7 during a demonstration demanding the halt of the ongoing state legislative election and campaign rallies amid the rising number of Covid-19 cases. (Photo: AFP)

In the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, India has missed the forest for the trees. And a second wave has caught the nation napping.

On March 24, 2020, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi placed India under a complete Covid-19 lockdown, the South Asian nation had only 390 cases and nine deaths.

But businesses are now open across most of the nation even as cases hit a record daily high with 103,558 new infections on April 4. On April 6, India registered more than 107,000 cases in the space of 24 hours.

Subscribe to your daily free newsletter from UCA News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

As India nears 13 million cases since the pandemic began, its death toll had climbed to 166,892 as of April 8. Active cases number more than 910,000.

Last year it took 76 days for the single-day rise to reach a peak of 97,894 on Sept. 17, but this time the daily increase skyrocketed and took a mere 25 days (March 10 to April 4) to reach the milestone of 100,000 infections.

Eight states — Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat — account for 81 percent of the new cases, according to health officials.

Mumbai, the nation's financial center, reported 10,030 new cases on April 6, its second-highest number so far.

The spurt in infections is attributed to India's inability to implement mandatory Covid-19 health protocols, including social distancing, in its thickly packed population of 1.3 billion, most of whom eke out a living in the informal economy, which is enormous and accounts for 80 percent of the country’s 461 million workers, or 369 million.

Once the lockdown and health restrictions were eased, people were forced to act normally with the ubiquitous masks on their faces to make ends meet.

Asking millions in the slums of Indian towns and cities to maintain social distancing norms became a cruel joke. Overcrowding of around 9.1 million migrant workers from various parts of the country resulted in social distancing not being followed, putting the lives of these workers at risk.

Related News

Since drinking water is conspicuous by its absence among a large section of the toiling masses, it was utopian to expect them to wash hands repeatedly with soap and water.

People began to conduct large public gatherings like weddings, movie houses and gyms were opened, and political parties organized mammoth rallies in poll-bound states. 

The country’s top leadership and opposition leaders were seen shuttling between poll-bound states to garner support from their respective parties, addressing crowds of thousands and ignoring Covid protocols.

The surge in cases came during polling in four states — Assam, Bengal, Tamil Nadu and Kerala — and Pondicherry, a federally ruled territory.

Though the central government doled out financial sops to tide over the hard times, the jubilant mood was limited to Dalal Street, where India’s stock market is located in Mumbai. It did nothing to revitalize the sagging economy.

Workers in the informal sector were left in the lurch as the benefits of bailout packages did not percolate down, forcing them to return to their workstations at export-driven clusters, manufacturing hubs, precious gem units, agrarian markets, the real estate sector and on pavements when lockdown and health restrictions were eased.

Those in the informal sector eat and live at their place of work and, unlike the formal sector, there is no one to keep a tab on their wages, living conditions, working hours and social security nets.

As its public health expenditure is among the lowest in the world, India lacked the wherewithal to curb the spread of the virus effectively at grassroots level.

In the latest government budget, the expenditure on health care is a mere 1.6 percent of GDP. Due to the low quality and erratic nature of services, public health facilities are underused.

India started its vaccination drive on Jan. 16, prioritizing health workers. The second phase covered senior citizens. And in the third stage starting April 6, people under the age of 45 are being vaccinated.

Despite all the fanfare, the number of people vaccinated was a mere 90 million as of April 7, which is minuscule by Indian demographic standards and unbecoming for the largest vaccine manufacturer in the world.

Though Prime Minister Modi displayed confidence in Covid-19 vaccination by accepting a shot publicly, citizens were not convinced and were skeptical about the drugs.

On the regulatory framework, India’s decision to fall back on colonial legislation, the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897, to improve public safety in the case of an outbreak did not yield the desired results.

The imperial legislation stressed preventing the transmission by bestowing wide powers in the hands of state governments, penalizing offenders at the same time.

The act bans general meetings, restricts assembly, shuts down schools and colleges and asks companies to implement work from home as a norm.

In another legal move, the federal government delegated the power of the Interior Ministry to the Health Ministry under the Disaster Management Act, 2005.

This delegation empowered the Health Ministry to regulate the sale of masks, sanitizers and gloves, which were made essential goods under the Essential Commodity Act, 1955, to prevent black marketing and hoarding.

Thus, India lacked a consolidated and realistic legal framework which made the health concerns and financial stability of its citizens a priority.

To compound the situation, a new “double mutant” variant of the coronavirus was discovered by the Health Ministry. The ministry later said the variant had not been found in enough numbers to account for the recent rise in cases in the country.

Federal Health Minister Harsh Vardhan also accepted that India failed to follow Covid-19 health protocols. Typical of a politician, he blamed the people’s laxity to follow measures such as wearing masks to combat the pandemic.

By all indications, India is going to be more economically unequal, socially unstable and geopolitically challenged in post-pandemic days.

The International Monetary Fund has predicted hard days for India and the Philippines among all economies. Both these Asian nations saw their GDP shrink by about 10 percent last year.

In the coming days, daily wage earners in the unorganized sector will pay a heavy price, but those in the organized sector will not be in a happy position either.

The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official editorial position of UCA News.

Also Read

Pandemic creates hard times for Bangladesh's Catholic cooperatives
Pandemic creates hard times for Bangladesh's Catholic cooperatives
Relatives of Sri Lanka terror victims launch legal action
Relatives of Sri Lanka terror victims launch legal action
Bail for Hindus accused of harassing Indian nuns
Bail for Hindus accused of harassing Indian nuns
Pakistan Church condemns 'Jesus Plus' movement
Pakistan Church condemns 'Jesus Plus' movement
New shelter offers hope to orphan girls in Bangladesh
New shelter offers hope to orphan girls in Bangladesh
Indian archbishop fasts to spell out Covid-19 danger
Indian archbishop fasts to spell out Covid-19 danger

Latest News

Pandemic creates hard times for Bangladesh's Catholic cooperatives
Apr 9, 2021
Relatives of Sri Lanka terror victims launch legal action
Apr 9, 2021
Thailand targets democracy activists with lèse majesté law
Apr 9, 2021
Philippine unions urge govt support for 'Covid heroes'
Apr 9, 2021
Bail for Hindus accused of harassing Indian nuns
Apr 9, 2021
Indonesia mourns Catholic intellectual giant
Apr 9, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

A charming dissident: Hans Küng and China
Apr 9, 2021
India faces reckoning as pandemic spirals out of control
Apr 8, 2021
Why are 'meek' Asians attacked in the US?
Apr 7, 2021
Malaysian politicians embrace Easter spirit to call for national unity
Apr 6, 2021
Chinese 'patriots' applaud as Hong Kong court convicts seven democracy advocates
Apr 6, 2021

Features

Pandemic creates hard times for Bangladesh's Catholic cooperatives
Apr 9, 2021
Relatives of Sri Lanka terror victims launch legal action
Apr 9, 2021
Indonesia mourns Catholic intellectual giant
Apr 9, 2021
Paschal candles, grains of incense treasured in Vietnam
Apr 9, 2021
St. Joseph inspires Indonesian Catholics
Apr 8, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Top African cardinal uses Easter homily to slam gay marriage

Top African cardinal uses Easter homily to slam gay marriage
COVID19 has enriched our understanding of what religion is about

COVID-19 has enriched our understanding of what religion is about
Cardinal Parolin worries about keeping the Church united

Cardinal Parolin worries about keeping the Church united
Pope calls for regeneration of global financial institutions

Pope calls for "regeneration" of global financial institutions
Thailand targets democracy activists with lse majest law

Thailand targets democracy activists with lèse majesté law
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Friday 9 April 2021

Mass on Demand – Friday 9 April 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the Day: Saturday in the Octave of Easter

Readings of the Day: Saturday in the Octave of Easter
Lord, may I proclaim the good news in word, thought, and deed

Lord, may I proclaim the good news in word, thought, and deed
Lord, remove social prejudices against women

Lord, remove social prejudices against women
Saint Fulbert of Chartres | Saint of the Day

Saint Fulbert of Chartres | Saint of the Day
 
Contribute and get the Mission in Asia PDF Book/e-Book Free!
Contribute and get the Mission in Asia PDF Book/e-Book Free!
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.