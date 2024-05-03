News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

India deports Myanmar immigrants from violence-hit Manipur

77 illegal immigrants were deported in the first phase and one Indian national brought back during a handover ceremony
This picture taken on Sept 24, 2021, shows refugees collecting water at Pang village in India's eastern state of Mizoram near the Myanmar border, after people fled across the border following attacks by Myanmar's military on villages in western Chin state.

This picture taken on Sept 24, 2021, shows refugees from Myanmar collecting water at Pang village in India's eastern state of Mizoram after they fled across the border following attacks by the military junta on villages in western Chin state. (Photo: AFP)

Nirendra Dev, New Delhi
Published: May 03, 2024 04:25 AM GMT
Updated: May 03, 2024 04:30 AM GMT

India has completed the first phase of deporting “illegal immigrants” from Myanmar from the border state of Manipur, which witnessed unprecedented Hindu-Christian clashes last year, an official said.

"Without any discrimination, we have completed the first phase of deportation of illegal immigrants from Myanmar with 38 more immigrants leaving Manipur,” state Chief Minister N Biren Singh said in a social media post on May 2.

"A total of 77 illegal immigrants have been deported in the first phase. One Indian national was also brought back from Myanmar during the handover ceremony," said Singh, who runs the state government led by pro-Hindu Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)

He said his government is “continuing the identification of illegal immigrants and at the same time biometric data are being recorded. Let’s keep our borders and country secure.”

Singh and his BJP-led government faced criticism last year for its inability to impartially control the unprecedented clashes between majority Meitei Hindus and Kuki Christians since May 2023.

Tension continues, with sporadic violence reported from different parts of the state. Until February this year, the violence has killed at least 219 people and displaced over 60,000, according to published reports.

The deportation started in March as the border state began preparing for the elections of its two members to the national parliament. The elections were completed on April 30.

Thousands of civilians have fled the junta violence in Myanmar, crossing into ethnic violence-hit Manipur and another north-eastern state, Mizoram. Native Mizos share ethnic bonds with Kukis and Zo people in Manipur and some segments of Chin people in Myanmar.

An estimated 30,000 "Myanmar people," including a large number of children and school students, had taken shelter in Mizoram province since February 2021, when the violence started after a junta took power through a coup and deposed an elected government.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government and especially his trusted Home Minister Amit Shah had come under severe attack for the ethnic clashes and assault on women in Manipur in 2023.

In January this year, the federal government in Delhi decided to “seal” the open border with Myanmar.

The proposed border sealing will "mainly impact indigenous tribes" in the northeast region, such as Nagas and Mizos, most of whom are Christians and share ethnic affinity and kinship ties.

Indigenous people's groups' leaders and rights activists met in Dimapur, a commercial city in Nagaland state, on February 16. They condemned the decision to abolish “free movement” across the Myanmar border.

Some Naga inhabitants claimed their livelihood was threatened because their agricultural lands were in Myanmar. They lived in India but cultivated lands in Myanmar, they said.

“All these issues ought to be discussed and understood well,” said Wangnei Konyak, the chief of Longwa village on the border.

India and Myanmar agreed in 1950 to allow “natives to move freely” into each other's territories without passports or visas along the 1,643-kilometer land border covering four Indian states — Mizoram, Nagaland, Manipur, and Arunachal Pradesh.

The 1950 pact underwent several changes over the years, and in 2004, India decided to limit free movement to just 16 kilometers.

Some Naga inhabitants even claimed a threat to livelihood as their agricultural lands were in Myanmar. They lived in India but did their farming in Myanmar, they said.

Over 87 percent of people in Nagaland and Mizoram are Christians, while Manipur has over 41 percent, and Arunachal Pradesh has around 30 percent Christians.

The Manipur chief minister, a Hindu, is said to have proposed fencing the border. However, the chief ministers of Nagaland and Mizoram have openly opposed this.

Manipur officials said around 6,000 refugees from Myanmar have taken shelter in the state.

Officials said Mizoram’s Champhai district, adjoining Myanmar, witnessed the most intrusions from the Chin region in February 2022 — around 2,500.

subscribe to our newsletter
Stay up-to-date with what's happening in the Asian Church and what it means for the rest of the world.

Mizoram Chief Minister Pu. Lalduhoma, also a tribal Christian who is against fencing the border, expressed his helplessness as border management falls under the federal government's responsibilities.

“If the center [government in New  Delhi] goes ahead with its plan, we have no authority to stop it,” he said.

Help UCA News to be independent
Dear reader,
Lent is the season during which catechumens make their final preparations to be welcomed into the Church.
Each year during Lent, UCA News presents the stories of people who will join the Church in proclaiming that Jesus Christ is their Lord. The stories of how women and men who will be baptized came to believe in Christ are inspirations for all of us as we prepare to celebrate the Church's chief feast.
Help us with your donations to bring such stories of faith that make a difference in the Church and society.
A small contribution of US$5 will support us continue our mission…
William J. Grimm
Publisher
UCA News
Donate Now
comment

Share your comments
Asian Bishops
Bishop
Apostolic Administrator Bali Gali of Cuddapah , India
Read More...
Bishop
Bishop Eugene Joseph of Varanasi, India
Read More...
Bishop
Bishop Pius Riana Prapdi of Ketapang , Indonesia
Read More...
Coadjutor Bishop
Coadjutor Bishop Peter Le Tan Loi of Can Tho, Vietnam
Read More...
Latest News
India’s Manipur shutdown on anniversary of ethnic clashes
India’s Manipur shutdown on anniversary of ethnic clashes
Climate change, extreme heatwaves hit Asia hard
Climate change, extreme heatwaves hit Asia hard
Christians decline India's ruling party's offer to clean church premises
Christians decline India's ruling party's offer to clean church premises
Press freedom continues to suffer in Asia: RSF
Press freedom continues to suffer in Asia: RSF
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Advertise with UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.