India court order revives call for law governing church properties

The hierarchy in almost all Christian denominations is accused of misusing vast church assets
Our Lady of Dolours Basilica in southern Kerala state. The Indian Church owns a vast land bank.

Our Lady of Dolours Basilica in southern Kerala state. Indian churched own a vast amount of land. (Photo: kcbc.co.in)

UCA News reporter
Published: May 31, 2024 10:08 AM GMT
Updated: May 31, 2024 10:22 AM GMT

A court in southern India has stressed the need for a law to govern church properties across the country, reviving a simmering demand for national legislation to protect the wealth of Christian churches from misuse.

Justice G. R. Swaminathan of the Madurai bench of the Madras High Court in Tamil Nadu state observed that India has laws governing the properties of Hindu and Muslim communities. However, Christian properties are free from such regulations, he said. 

“Church properties have not been granted similar protection” of law given to Hindus and Muslims. The "state should approach all religions alike” since “India is a secular country,” the judge said in a ruling on a land dispute linked with the Tamil Evangelical Lutheran Church.

He said he has “personally come across quite a few cases wherein church properties have been illegally and unlawfully alienated.”

The court’s April 17 ruling, which became public on May 27, revived some Christians' demand for a national law to govern movable and immovable wealth lest individuals alienate it.

Such a national law “is a necessary evil,” said A. Emmanuel, a lawyer based in Tamil Nadu's capital, Chennai, who practices in state high courts and the Supreme Court, the top court in the country.

Christian groups in several states have been lobbying governments in the states and New Delhi to enact a law that could protect properties from members of a church hierarchy, who they say are alienating church wealth meant for charitable works.

Emmanuel told UCA News on May 30 that Christian leaders in India “misuse church properties for their personal gain, and it can only be checked through a law.”

Christian leaders in Kerala, cutting across denominational differences, came together to push for a law, forcing the State Law Reforms Commission to formulate a draft called the Kerala Christian Church Properties and Institutions Trusts Act in 2009. The state has not yet taken up the bill for discussion.

Emmanuel said the alienation of church land “is common among different Protestant denominations, unlike the Catholics who manage their properties well.”

Cyril Samuel Dara, a lawyer from Mumbai who supports a national law for Christian properties, said, “Church leaders have sold or leased valuable properties in many prime locations for peanuts without the knowledge and consent of believers.”

Dara was part of the interdenominational Christian Reform United People Association based in Mumbai, the capital of Maharashtra state. In November 2023, the association launched an online petition mobilizing support for a law protecting church properties in India.

Dara, a member of the Protestant Church of North India, said “unbridled alienation of church properties” could lead to future generations of Christians having “no space to practice their faith.”

However, Father Babu Joseph, former spokesperson of the Indian Catholic bishop’s conference, said “it is superfluous” to have a law to govern church properties.

The Catholic Church’s properties are either purchased or taken on lease by societies or trusts, which are legal bodies governed by existing laws. “Therefore, creating another law for administering them is redundant,” the Divine Word priest told UCA News on May 29.

Besides, the Catholic properties are owned by different organizations, trusts and religious congregations, “which cannot legally be brought under one administrative entity,” he added

Catholic Church officials have always opposed moves for such a national law as “unwarranted,” claiming that its properties are well regulated under India’s existing laws.

Christians make up 2.3 percent of the more than 1.4 billion people in India, and more than 80 percent are Hindus.

