India

India cannot decide if marital rape is indeed a crime

A high court judge in Karnataka state recently ruled that rape is rape even if it is within a marriage

India cannot decide if marital rape is indeed a crime

An Indian groom poses for pictures during a traditional wedding procession on the streets of Amritsar in Punjab state on Nov. 25, 2020. (Photo: AFP)

By Nirendra Dev, New Delhi

Updated: March 25, 2022 10:32 AM GMT

Marital rape is still not a crime in India despite years of campaigning and a recommendation made way back in 2013 by a panel headed by a former Supreme Court judge.

The issue continues to be heard in courtrooms across the country. On March 23, the high court in the southern Indian state of Karnataka made a ruling that could help shape the debate on marital rape.

“A man is a man; an act is an act; rape is a rape, be it performed by a man, the husband, on a woman, the wife,” is what the single-judge bench of Justice Mahesh Nagaprasanna ruled. “The institution of marriage does not confer, cannot confer and, in my considered view, should not be construed to confer any special male privilege or a license for unleashing of a brutal beast.”

The ruling has once again triggered a debate on whether a husband forcing sex on his wife should be termed a cognizable offense.

“A brutal act of sexual assault on the wife, against her consent, albeit by the husband, cannot but be termed to be a rape,” the Karnataka judge said.

Pleading in a similar case pending before Delhi High Court, lawyers appearing for petitioners including the All India Democratic Women’s Association submitted that criminalizing marital rape would not desecrate the institution of marriage.

“Consent is amongst the most underrated concepts in our society. It has to be foregrounded to ensure safety for women”

In Hindu-majority India, marriage is considered a sacred institution where men are accorded divine dominance over women to ensure offspring.

But Justice Nagaprasanna called exemption to marital rape “regressive,” running counter to the principle of gender equality enshrined in the Indian constitution.

Mofidul Chowdhury, a social activist from Guwahati in the northeastern state of Assam, said the immunity provided in Indian law to the husband was unreasonable and robbed the wife of equal rights in a marriage. “Of course, it creates an unreasonable classification between husband and wife,” he added.

Tushar Bhadra from the ancient city of Varanasi in northern India agreed. “Hinduism and Indian society believe in Pati Parmeswar [husband is God],” he told UCA News.

But the Karnataka judge held that in his considered view this concept “abhors equality.”

The removal of the “marital rape exception” had come up for debate during the Congress-led coalition government in New Delhi in 2013. But the party desisted from acting on the strong recommendation made by a panel headed by retired Judge J.S. Verma of the Supreme Court.

“The Hindu Marriage Act allows a court the power to compel a spouse to cohabit with the husband. This could also justify the immunity given to husbands”

Congress party leader Rahul Gandhi seems to have come around now. “Consent is amongst the most underrated concepts in our society. It has to be foregrounded to ensure safety for women,” the member of parliament from Wayanad in Kerala tweeted recently.

Of course, there are the usual naysayers who fear that marital rape could be misused by disgruntled wives to get back at their husbands and in-laws. The government had alluded to these fears while defending immunity against marital rape, besides the need to safeguard the sacred institution of marriage in India.

As analyst Vidyarthi Kumar pointed out: “The Hindu Marriage Act allows a court the power to compel a spouse to cohabit with the husband. This could also justify the immunity given to husbands.”

The Indian courts, especially the Supreme Court, have been challenging this status quo by holding as "unconstitutional" all those religious or social practices that are gender-discriminatory, whether deciding on entry of women to Sabarimala temple and decriminalizing adultery in 2018 or striking down the practice of triple talaq or instant divorce among Muslims and upholding the right to privacy in 2017.

Federal Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani, while responding to a query in parliament in February, too stressed “the need to reform and rationalize the criminal law of the country by introducing comprehensive legislation in parliament rather than bringing about piecemeal amendments in respective acts.”

That surely is going to take a long time and until then India will continue to debate marital rape.

* The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official editorial position of UCA News.

3 Comments on this Story
DESMOND COUTINHO
What seems to be the problem is India enshrines the older Catholic Xtian view that use of a spouse's body for the purpose of reproduction belongs to the other spouse. And that once you accept the sacrament you're a sure thing. The judge in karnataka was ruling over a particular crime. Marriage does not grant absolute immunity from prosecution in all cases of sexual violence. It's not like the AFSPA. If a spouse commits acts of sexual violence ceasing to act like a human being let alone a spouse but more like a savage beast then of course he can be arrested and tried for those crime whether or not it leads to the death of his spouse.
Reply
DIL KUSH
If it is about a particular case,then why it generalizing and criminalizing. Isn't enough to punish such perpetrators ?
DIL KUSH
it is about a particular case,then why it is generalizing and criminalizing. Isn't enough to punish such perpetrators ?

