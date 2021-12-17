X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
UCA News
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY
NEW SERIES

The Changing Face of Asian Mission
Filipino Jesuits keep up mission on island of living dead

India

India-Bangladesh ties are no more refugees of the past

There is optimism in New Delhi that bilateral ties will further improve in the coming decades

Nirendra Dev, New Delhi

Nirendra Dev, New Delhi

Published: December 17, 2021 03:54 AM GMT

Updated: December 17, 2021 03:56 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Missionaries of Charity nuns accused of conversion in India

Dec 15, 2021
2

Voters should shun Hong Kong's sham election

Dec 13, 2021
3

Filipino Jesuits keep up mission on island of living dead

Dec 15, 2021
4

No merry Christmas for Christians in Myanmar

Dec 13, 2021
5

Japanese find comfort behind masks

Dec 16, 2021
6

Life, works and enforced disappearance of a Lao activist

Dec 14, 2021
7

Why do Catholics want their children to marry Catholics?

Dec 13, 2021
8

Calls to repeal India’s shoot-to-kill law

Dec 13, 2021
9

After 50 years, it's time to bury the ghosts of Bangladesh's liberation war

Dec 16, 2021
10

Rise in attacks on Christians in southern Indian state

Dec 13, 2021
Support UCA News
India-Bangladesh ties are no more refugees of the past

Bangladesh's Border Guards prepare to celebrate the 50th Victory Day anniversary of their nation to mark their liberation from Pakistan in Fulbari at the India-Bangladesh border on the outskirts of Siliguri on Dec. 16. (Photo: Diptendu Dutta/AFP)

The agony and ecstasy associated with the birth of Bangladesh in 1971 still hold the message that religion cannot bind a nation together for long.

Sheikh Mujibar Rahman and his Mukti Bahini firmly believed that the Bengalis in the east were different from West Pakistanis and thus Pakistan was splintered and Bangladesh came into being.

This development had a more significant and wide-ranging impact than any other comparable event in the recent history of the subcontinent, especially for India, which played a big role in the liberation of Bangladesh.

The much-hyped recent bonhomie between Prime Ministers Narendra Modi and Sheikh Hasina notwithstanding, India has inherited a perennial irritant — the Bangladeshi immigrant — that has become a political hot potato in the sensitive northeastern region, especially in the state of Assam.

This cross-border saga has all the ingredients, namely violence, bloodshed and insurgency, to keep the pot boiling.

The Indian government helmed by the pro-Hindu Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) wants to impose the National Register of Citizens in Assam, which, if strictly implemented, could see thousands of illegal Bangladeshis return to their home country.

There were apprehensions in the Barak Valley of Assam of Muslim hegemony being established in the state with the alleged instigation of Pakistani agencies

Diplomatically, this may seem an impractical and ill-advised solution to a festering problem.

In 1994, the then Nagaland chief minister S.C. Jamir, a Christian and a Congressman, said: “Bangladeshis are increasing like rabbits.” During the previous Congress regime in Assam, it was often said that “Bangladeshis will become the kingmakers” in the state.

Experts point to a rapid influx of Bangladeshis, both Hindus and Muslims, into Assam between 1971 and 1991. “Data shows the Hindu population declined in Assam from 72 to about 67 percent and the Muslim population rose to 28 from 14 percent,” according to Ratnadeep Gupta, a sociologist from Guwahati, the biggest city in Assam and the northeast region,

In addition, many Chakma and Hajong Buddhists had sneaked into neighboring Arunachal Pradesh and Tripura during the mid-80s, according to Indian authorities.

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

There were apprehensions in the Barak Valley of Assam of Muslim hegemony being established in the state with the alleged instigation of Pakistani agencies, suspected to be planning on setting up a "greater Bengal."

In July 2008, Justice B.K. Sharma of Gauhati High Court said in a judgment: “The day is not far off when the indigenous people of Assam, both Hindus and Muslims and other religious groups, will be reduced to minorities.”

The then Assam governor Lt. Gen. (retired) S.K. Sinha had even submitted a detailed report to the president of India about the “economic compulsion” in Bangladesh that was fueling the influx of thousands.

Another headache developed when insurgent groups in Assam, Manipur and Nagaland started taking shelter and operating from Bangladesh.

The Hasina regime started cooperating with Indian authorities during Manmohan Singh’s time as prime minister, helping to get hold of fugitive ULFA leaders like Arabinda Rajkhowa.

“Their camps were dismantled. This changed the game in India’s northeast. Most ultra groups have been on the run ever since or have agreed to come to the negotiating table,” said Naga politician N. Thomas Ngullie.

The Dhaka siege on July 1-2, 2016, was one of the deadliest attacks in Bangladesh. The fighter in the video, speaking Bengali and English, warned Bangladesh it was now part of a bigger battlefield to establish a cross-border “caliphate.”

Post the Dhaka siege, the terror group Islamic State too warned of repeated attacks in Bangladesh.

Security experts in Delhi treat these as serious developments, suspecting a large section of Muslims in Bangladesh has pledged support to “the Khilāfah.” These cannot be overlooked as they had always been a section of Islamic extremists in Bangladesh, they feel.

During my visit to Dhaka in December 2017, one young student at the Mujib Memorial in Dhanmondi had said: “In Bangladesh, we still have two kinds of fanatics and two kinds of intellectuals. One side is always with India and the other side is always with Pakistan.”

Such anecdotes, say analysts in Delhi, imply grave security threats for Bangladesh and India's northeastern states. “Porous borders and the complex sociopolitical background of Tripura, Assam and West Bengal make them vulnerable for such Islamic activities,” said Jhantu Dey from West Bengal.

The Sheikh Hasina government might have good intentions. She may personally be secular but the security apparatus in Dhaka is pathetically incompetent to grasp and control the situation

There were reports in West Bengal of terror elements ostensibly supported by Islamic State having drawn out plans to attack Indian temple priests.

Indian agencies have been warning since 2010 that Bangladesh-based groups like Ahle Hadith Andolon, Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh and Harkat-ul-Jihad-al-Islami (HUJI) are turning their neighborhood into a “seedbed and activity center” for their global activities.

“The Sheikh Hasina government might have good intentions. She may personally be secular but the security apparatus in Dhaka is pathetically incompetent to grasp and control the situation. The attack on Durga puja pandals in 2021 is a pointer. We nationalists in India are concerned over such development,” said Naga leader Ngullie.

After the 2016 Dhaka siege, PM Hasina had raised the question, “Yeh kemon Musalman?”, meaning "What kind of Muslim kills innocents during the holy month of Ramadan?"

The current Indian regime feels she needs to do more and there is optimism in New Delhi

In the words of India’s Foreign Secretary Harsh V. Shringla: “I think we certainly are looking to the future. Both our countries have young populations; we are looking at dynamic growth. This is after all the Asian century. And I think we are both aspirational nations. And I think what we have achieved [in bilateral ties] is incredible.”

Both countries have come a long way in achieving synergies in connectivity, joint manufacturing, joint cooperation and “resolving intractable issues in the most amicable manner,” he said.

“I think what we have done is we have set the stage for an exponential increase in ties, and I think in 50 years, even in 10 years from now, you will see very changed countries,” Shringla added confidently.

But as they say, the proof of the pudding is in the eating.

The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official editorial position of UCA News.

SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

Indians of all hues want sainthood for Father Stan
Indians of all hues want sainthood for Father Stan
Hindu leader tells India's Christians to stop conversions
Hindu leader tells India's Christians to stop conversions
Website launched for India's Latin-rite Catholics
Website launched for India's Latin-rite Catholics
Indians remember struggle for equal citizenship rights
Indians remember struggle for equal citizenship rights
Indian probe against Missionaries of Charity 'a targeted strategy'
Indian probe against Missionaries of Charity 'a targeted strategy'
After 50 years, it's time to bury the ghosts of Bangladesh's liberation war
After 50 years, it's time to bury the ghosts of Bangladesh's liberation war
Support Us

Latest News

Mother Teresa nuns baffled by conversion charge
Dec 17, 2021
Indians of all hues want sainthood for Father Stan
Dec 17, 2021
Hindu leader tells India's Christians to stop conversions
Dec 17, 2021
Indonesian Omicron jitters prompt Christmas curbs
Dec 17, 2021
Thai transgender people struggle for their rights
Dec 17, 2021
Christmas greeting sparks religious row in Indonesia
Dec 17, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Indians of all hues want sainthood for Father Stan
Dec 17, 2021
India-Bangladesh ties are no more refugees of the past
Dec 17, 2021
After 50 years, it's time to bury the ghosts of Bangladesh's liberation war
Dec 16, 2021
Life, works and enforced disappearance of a Lao activist
Dec 14, 2021
Thailand's parlous state of democracy
Dec 14, 2021

Features

Thai transgender people struggle for their rights
Dec 17, 2021
Asian arms industry thrives amid regional disquiet
Dec 17, 2021
Japanese find comfort behind masks
Dec 16, 2021
Church concerns over dwindling numbers in India's northeast
Dec 15, 2021
Adored but endangered: the complex world of the Japanese eel
Dec 15, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Cardinal Peter Turkson the popes Minister of Charity reportedly resigns

Cardinal Peter Turkson, the pope’s “Minister of Charity”, reportedly resigns
Synod update Church in Brazil appeals to the voiceless

Synod update: Church in Brazil appeals to the "voiceless"
Synod update politics enters the discussion in Ivory Coast

Synod update: politics enters the discussion in Ivory Coast
US diocese blasted for cruel policy towards LGBTQ Catholics

US diocese blasted for “cruel policy” towards LGBTQ Catholics
New initiative hopes to make St Peters in Rome a center of friendship and dialogue

New initiative hopes to make St. Peter’s in Rome a center of friendship and dialogue

UCAN Ad
slavery-in-asia
 
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.