India back to religious nationalism as farmers return home

Indian farmers cheer as they prepare to leave the protest site at Singhu on the outskirts of national capital New Delhi on Dec. 11, ending their year-long mass protests against Prime Minister Narendra Modi's now abandoned agricultural reforms. (Photo: Sajjad Hussain/AFP)

Flower distribution, sweet sharing and sloganeering filled the streets of New Delhi as Indian farmers celebrated their victory after a year of mass protests that forced the federal government to withdraw three contentious farm laws.

Thousands of farmers, mostly from the northern states of Punjab and Haryana, began their journey home in tractor-trailers on Dec. 11. They had been protesting against the farm laws since November 2020.

Farmers' unions said the three laws effectively ended the protective mechanism around pricing, sale and storage of farm produce, enabling private corporations to enter the field.

The farmers had camped at the borders of the national capital through the year despite many dying from heat, cold and Covid-19. Their sustained protest became one of the biggest challenges faced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government so far.

The unions agreed to call off the protests only after the government abandoned the controversial agricultural reforms and gave in to their other demands, including guaranteed prices for produce and withdrawal of criminal cases against the protesters.

“It is a victory of those who toil hard to feed 1.35 billion Indians,” said Gurjeet Singh Khalsa, a protesting farmer from Moga district of Punjab.

But he looked a bit concerned. “I need to rush back to the fields and join my sons in planning for the coming season.”

Unlike what someone sitting in their air-conditioned houses in New Delhi might think, farming is hard work, Khalsa said.

“You may think it happens just like that … sow some seeds and wait for the rains and then harvest the crops. A lot of on-field assessment and advance preparations are involved. We are already a few weeks late for all that,” he explained.

The farmers' unions plan to meet again on Jan. 15 to review the situation and decide on their future course, knowing full well that politicians can go back on their word.

Inderjeet Pratap, a 40-year-old farmer, said India’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was capable of “cheating farmers to help private corporations.”

“Politicians are more interested in the food-processing industry than people who produce food. They wanted agri product prices to be determined by the markets. We exposed them and stalled their designs,” he said.

He too was more concerned by his family responsibilities now. “My son is studying engineering in southern India. Also, I have to plan for my daughter's marriage. One tension is over, now I have other challenges to face.”

Many returning farmers sincerely hope for the discord with the Indian government to end.

“Challenges remain and farmers will need government's support and advice from time to time,” said Ludhiana-based Kisan Union leader Shamsher Singh.

There was a need to move on from the traditional methods to modern ways of doing agriculture. “Stubble burning has to stop. I feel some corrective steps ought to be taken,” he said, referring to the burning of paddy stubble or crop residue which reportedly caused winter air pollution in New Delhi.

The news of the farmers moving back home drew scores of poor children to the mass protest sites on the capital city’s outskirts, exposing the stark realities of India’s economic divide. There were takers for everything that the relatively prosperous farmers from Punjab left behind — used tarpaulin sheets, utensils, bedding and clothes.

“India’s lopsided developmental remains a challenge. The urban-rural divide remains stark,” said West Bengal-based sociologist Jhantu Dey.

The farming sector proved relatively resilient to the lockdowns and curfews due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but many of the poorer sections, including rural migrants escaping to the cities due to the growing agricultural crisis, were badly affected.

“The now abandoned farm bills could have addressed some of these issues,” said analyst Vidyarthi Kumar.

But Indian politicians have already moved on from such agricultural or economic concerns to ensure their own survival.

In Haryana state ruled by the BJP, the focus has shifted from farm issues to namaz, the ritual prayers prescribed by Islam to be observed five times a day, after Muslims were officially banned from performing them at the previously designated spots in public places

On Dec. 11, in Modi’s home state of Gujarat in western India, federal Home Minister Amit Shah reminded people how the prime minister had given the majority of Hindus a “sense of renewed pride” while laying the foundation stone of a temple dedicated to Umiya Mata (mother goddess Umiya) revered by the dominant Patidar community.

The response from the crowds was frenzied, indicating the BJP’s stranglehold over the state’s electorate. The party hasn’t lost an election in Gujarat since the mid-nineties and the next state polls are scheduled for December 2023

Modi himself was busy launching the reconstruction work of Kashi Vishwanath Dham, a project involving the restoration and beautification of 40 Hindu temples and construction of 23 new buildings with modern facilities for devotees, in the ancient city of Varanasi on the holy banks of the Ganga River that also happens to be his parliamentary constituency.

Right from the day of the inauguration on Dec. 13 until Jan. 14, a festival will be held daily in the ancient city to be telecast live to 51,000 cities, towns and villages across the country, said BJP general secretary Tarun Chugh.

The festival and telecast will highlight how Modi has drawn out a “visionary plan” to re-establish India’s ancient culture in the global arena.

Shah said Hindus are now "without fear," reminding them of their past under Muslim rulers known to destroy Hindu temples.

This onslaught of religion has left even the main opposition, Congress, with little choice but to join the rhetoric.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, at a public meeting in Rajasthan’s capital Jaipur on Dec. 12, said: “I am Hindu but not a Hindutvawadi ... Mahatma Gandhi was a Hindu but Godse [who assassinated Gandhi] was Hindutvawadi.”

The Congress leader clearly wanted to make a distinction between BJP’s Hindu hegemonic ideology while also emphasizing his Hinduness upon potential voters.

“The two words are different. This country is of Hindus, not of Hindutvawadis,” he added.

Political analyst Tushar Bhadra feels that Congress is walking into the trap laid by the BJP. “The theme of his [Rahul Gandhi’s] speech should have been Modi’s arrogance and farmers’ agitation. Instead, he raked up a debate on Hinduism,” he said.

A senior BJP leader smiled and said his party was blessed to have opposition like the Congress. “Don’t forget a large number of farmers are Hindus and religious pride does matter to them also,” he remarked.

The Modi government may have already won Hindu hearts by starting construction of the Ram temple at the site of the demolished Babri mosque in Ayodhya and abrogating Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, ending the special status enjoyed by the Muslim-majority state.

The BJP may be hoping the victory won by the farmers will be a temporary setback and an inconsequential one in the long run.