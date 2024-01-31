News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
Vatican City

Incurable does not mean 'un-care-able,' pope says

Pope Francis' prayer intention for the month of February is dedicated to people who are terminally ill

Pope Francis speaks during an audience to executives and employees of TV2000 and Radio InBlu on Jan. 29, at Paul-VI hall in The Vatican.

Pope Francis speaks during an audience to executives and employees of TV2000 and Radio InBlu on Jan. 29, at Paul-VI hall in The Vatican. (Photo: AFP)

Carol Glatz, OSV News

By Carol Glatz, OSV News

Published: January 31, 2024 05:50 AM GMT

Updated: January 31, 2024 05:53 AM GMT

People who are terminally ill and their families should always receive the care and assistance they need, Pope Francis said.

Incurable does not mean "un-care-able," the pope said in a video message from the Pope's Worldwide Prayer Network, formerly known as the Apostleship of Prayer, released Jan. 30.

The pope's prayer intention for the month of February is dedicated to people who are terminally ill, and in his video message, he said, "Even when little chance for a cure exists, every sick person has the right to medical, psychological, spiritual and human assistance."

"Sometimes they can't talk; sometimes we think they don't recognize us. But if we take them by the hand, we know they are relating with us," he said.

"Healing is not always possible, but we can always care for the sick person, caress them," the pope said, quoting what St. John Paul II used to say was the true task of medicine, "to cure if possible, always to care."

Pope Francis noted the role of palliative care, which "guarantees the patient not only medical attention, but also human assistance and closeness."

"Families should not be left alone in these difficult moments," he said, as "they need access to adequate means so as to provide appropriate physical, spiritual and social support."

"Let us pray that the terminally ill and their families always receive the necessary medical and human care and assistance," he said.

The Catholic Church celebrates the World Day of the Sick on Feb. 11, the feast of Our Lady of Lourdes.

