X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
UCA News
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

World

In Spain, abortions are legal but barriers remain

Marta Vigara's case illustrates how women in Spain still face obstacles when choosing to terminate a pregnancy

AFP, Madrid

AFP, Madrid

Published: March 07, 2022 06:37 AM GMT

Updated: March 07, 2022 06:44 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Russia's invasion of Ukraine is a war with no end

Mar 3, 2022
2

Indian Christians form human chain to oppose anti-conversion bill

Mar 3, 2022
3

What’s behind Japan's offer to take in Ukrainian refugees

Mar 4, 2022
4

Asian Catholics pray for peace in Ukraine

Mar 4, 2022
5

Indian probe against Mother Teresa nuns falls apart

Mar 4, 2022
6

Vatican envoy says pope will visit Timor-Leste this year

Mar 3, 2022
7

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Mar 4, 2022
8

US politician says Taiwan must not suffer Ukraine's fate

Mar 3, 2022
9

Report highlights Tigray atrocities, says Ethiopia faces famine

Mar 4, 2022
10

Thai government's neutral stance on Ukraine draws flak

Mar 3, 2022
Support UCA News
In Spain, abortions are legal but barriers remain

Geriatric doctor Marta Vigaracould not have a therapeutic abortion at the hospital where she works. (Photo: AFP)

When Spanish doctor Marta Vigara was 17 weeks pregnant, her waters broke and she quickly realised the prognosis for her pregnancy was "very bad."

A geriatric specialist working at Madrid's Clinico San Carlos hospital, she immediately went to her colleagues in the gynecology department to have a therapeutic abortion.

Such a procedure can be carried out when a woman's life is in danger or the fetus has a severe abnormality. But no doctor would do it on grounds there was still "a fetal heartbeat," directing her to a private clinic instead.

"I arrived at the clinic bleeding, probably because of a detached placenta," the 37-year-old told AFP at her Madrid apartment where she recounted the ordeal she lived through in December 2020.

Vigara later learnt that the entire gynecology unit at Clinico San Carlos had declared themselves "conscientious objectors" against abortion.

Her experience illustrates how women in Spain still face obstacles when choosing to terminate a pregnancy even though abortion was decriminalized in 1985.

Even when women can reach a private clinic, they are sometimes confronted by anti-abortion activists en route who pepper them with uncomfortable questions or prayers

It's a situation Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez's leftist government wants to change.

There are no official statistics on how many doctors object to abortion in Spain.

But according to the OMC Spanish doctors' association, "most" obstetrician-gynecologists who work in the public sector are "conscientious objectors," a term coined by pacifists who refuse military service.

That explains why 84.5 percent of abortions carried out in 2020 were done privately, with the state footing the bill.

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

In some regions, women travel hundreds of kilometers for an abortion because there is no private clinic nearby and the local hospital will not perform the procedure.

In eight of Spain's 50 provinces, no abortion has been carried out since the procedure was decriminalized in 1985, the government says.

It is preparing a law to guarantee access to the procedure at public hospitals, with the issue set to be a central theme at Spain's International Women's Day marches on March 8.

Even when women can reach a private clinic, they are sometimes confronted by anti-abortion activists en route who pepper them with uncomfortable questions or prayers.

For the past decade, psychiatrist Jesus Poveda has gathered regularly with his team of "rescuers" outside the Dator private abortion clinic in Madrid to try and persuade women not to end their pregnancies.

They invite women to enter a van equipped with an ultrasound machine which they call an "ambulance" to show them that what they are carrying "is a living being," says Poveda, who teaches at Madrid's Autonomous University.

A draft law that passed its first reading in Spain's parliament in February will ban such protests outside abortion clinics as harassment.

"We will keep coming," says Poveda, who has vowed to "get around the law" if it gets final approval, as expected.

When they send you away [to a private clinic], you feel a bit stigmatized as if you're doing something wrong. I felt very guilty and very miserable

The Catholic Association of Propagandists (ACdP) launched an advertising campaign against the bill in January with posters in 33 cities reading: "Praying in front of abortion clinics is great."

Sanchez's government also wants to modify the law so that minors of 16 and 17 can terminate a pregnancy without their parents' consent, as is the case in Britain and France.

These youngsters can decide for themselves whether to "undergo a life or death operation, yet parental consent is required to voluntarily terminate a pregnancy," Equality Minister Irene Montero said last month.

Staunchly Catholic Spain decriminalized abortion in 1985 in cases of rape, if a fetus is malformed or if a birth poses a serious physical or psychological risk to the mother.

The scope of the law was broadened in 2010 by the previous socialist government to allow abortion on demand in the first 14 weeks of pregnancy.

But in 2015, a conservative Popular Party government tried to roll back the changes but had to back down in the face of strong public opposition. Instead, it introduced the parental consent requirement for minors which exists in most European nations.

Vigara is hoping things will change. "When they send you away [to a private clinic], you feel a bit stigmatized as if you're doing something wrong. I felt very guilty and very miserable."

SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

At least 30 dead, 56 wounded in northwest Pakistan mosque blast
At least 30 dead, 56 wounded in northwest Pakistan mosque blast
Fighting unemployment is Papua New Guinea's biggest battle
Fighting unemployment is Papua New Guinea's biggest battle
North Korea moves on with weapons development despite sanctions: UN report
North Korea moves on with weapons development despite sanctions: UN report
Vatican official launches nunciature in Abu Dhabi
Vatican official launches nunciature in Abu Dhabi
US pastor resigns after using 'improper form' for baptisms
US pastor resigns after using 'improper form' for baptisms
US Catholics urged to lobby against capital punishment
US Catholics urged to lobby against capital punishment
Support Us

Latest News

Playing with words won't help Pakistan's repressed minorities
Mar 7, 2022
Yet another Indian state proposes anti-conversion law
Mar 7, 2022
Timor-Leste acquits priest over false abuse case report
Mar 7, 2022
Myanmar junta revokes citizenship of dissenters
Mar 7, 2022
Philippine bishops deny meddling in politics
Mar 7, 2022
Philippine Church's radical moves on climate emergency
Mar 7, 2022
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Playing with words won't help Pakistan's repressed minorities
Mar 7, 2022
What does a woman really want?
Mar 7, 2022
Letter from Rome: Christianity's counter-witness
Mar 7, 2022
Timor-Leste's long struggle for ASEAN acceptance
Mar 6, 2022
What’s behind Japan's offer to take in Ukrainian refugees
Mar 4, 2022

Features

Philippine Church's radical moves on climate emergency
Mar 7, 2022
'Woven air': Bangladesh revives elite forgotten fabric
Mar 4, 2022
Papal call for human fraternity gains momentum
Mar 4, 2022
A karate trainer's journey of faith in Hong Kong
Mar 2, 2022
Indian PM's party keen to retain power in Christian stronghold
Mar 1, 2022
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Asian Catholics pray for peace express solidarity with Ukrainians

Asian Catholics pray for peace, express solidarity with Ukrainians
Lockdown Liturgy A window into synodal thinking

Lockdown Liturgy. A window into synodal thinking

Pope Francis very political knee pain

Pope Francis' very political knee pain
The days we call Lent

The days we call Lent
Refugees from here migrants from there

Refugees from here, migrants from there
UCAN Ad
slavery-in-asia
 
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.