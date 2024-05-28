News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

In rare step, Japanese city recognises same-sex couple

Taiwan is the only place in Asia with marriage equality, and Thailand has moved a step closer to legalizing same-sex unions
People attend the Tokyo Rainbow Pride 2024 Parade in Tokyo on April 21 to show support for members of the LGBT community.

People attend the Tokyo Rainbow Pride 2024 Parade in Tokyo on April 21 to show support for members of the LGBT community. (Photo: AFP)

AFP, Tokyo
Published: May 28, 2024 04:57 AM GMT
Updated: May 28, 2024 05:01 AM GMT

A Japanese city has registered a same-sex couple as partners under the same address, an unusual step hailed by the men as "groundbreaking" in a country without marriage equality.

In Japan, everyone registers their address with local authorities, and Keita Matsuura, 38, told AFP he used to be listed separately from his partner Yutaro Fujiyama, despite living together.

When the pair moved to Omura, in the southern region of Nagasaki, they told city authorities that they wanted to be registered together, like a married couple would be.

Initially, the city offered to register Fujiyama as Matsuura's relative, but after discussions, they agreed this month to register him like a husband, Matsuura said May 28.

Japan is the only G7 nation that does not recognize same-sex unions, and local media said the move was unprecedented.

Although the registration is not the same as a legal marriage, Matsuura said he was "surprised and very happy."

"I couldn't stop dancing and smiling," he said.

"I think it's a groundbreaking decision -- a step further than the non-legally-binding partnership system" under which municipalities issue certificates to gay couples, he said.

"I hope this will bring more practical benefits to same-sex couples, and will be a step towards legalising same-sex marriage."

Taiwan is the only place in Asia with marriage equality, and this year Thailand moved a step closer to legalizing same-sex unions.

In Japan, opinion polls show growing support for LGBTQ-friendly laws, especially among younger people.

But the ruling conservative party has been reluctant to push ahead with reforms.

Dozens of major municipalities, including Tokyo, now offer partnership certificates that allow same-sex couples to be treated as married in certain areas such as housing, medicine, and welfare.

Many big Japanese businesses also offer the same family benefits to LGBTQ and heterosexual employees.

However, a slew of recent court cases on the constitutionality of same-sex marriage in Japan have produced divided rulings.

Japan's 1947 constitution says marriage requires "the mutual consent of both sexes" but it also states that all people "are equal under the law."

Help UCA News to be independent
Dear reader,
Trafficking is one of the largest criminal industries in the world, only outdone by drugs and arms trafficking, and is the fastest-growing crime today.
Victims come from every continent and are trafficked within and to every continent. Asia is notorious as a hotbed of trafficking.
In this series, UCA News introduces our readers to this problem, its victims, and the efforts of those who shine the light of the Gospel on what the Vatican calls “these varied and brutal denials of human dignity.”
Help us with your donations to bring such stories of faith that make a difference in the Church and society.
A small contribution of US$5 will support us continue our mission…
William J. Grimm
Publisher
UCA News
Donate Now
comment

Share your comments
1 Comments on this Story
JOHN MASCARENHAS
I DO NOT UNDERSTAND WHY GOVTS ARE RELUCTANT TO PERMIT 2 PEOPLE IN LOVE AND ENJOYING THEIR LIVES, TO RECOGNISE THEM AS A COUPLE, IF THEY ARE NOT A BURDEN OR NUISANCE TO OTHERS IN THE COMMUNITY. LIVE AND LET LIVE!!
Reply
Asian Bishops
Bishop
Bishop Joseph Jing Li of Yinchuan, China
Read More...
Bishop
Bishop Ferdinand Dhkar of Jowai , India
Read More...
Bishop
Bishop Taddeo Wang Yuesheng of Zhengzhou, China
Read More...
Bishop
Bishop Felix Lian Khen Thang of Kalay, Myanmar
Read More...
Latest News
Indian Church-run schools face action for charging excess fees
Indian Church-run schools face action for charging excess fees
India’s PM invites ridicule by claiming he is 'god sent'
India’s PM invites ridicule by claiming he is 'god sent'
The ‘Korean Jesus’ who loved Mongolian nomads
The ‘Korean Jesus’ who loved Mongolian nomads
Pope urges cooperation with Thai Buddhist monks
Pope urges cooperation with Thai Buddhist monks
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Advertise with UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.