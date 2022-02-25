Immortalizing the Philippines' 'father of human rights'

Marking the centennial of Jose W. Diokno's birth should inspire future leaders to do what's best and just for Filipinos

Senator Jose Diokno speaks at a rally of the Movement of Concerned Citizens for Civil Liberties at Plaza Miranda on Sept. 21, 1972, hours before martial law was signed. (Photo: Wikipedia.org )

As the Philippines commemorates the 36th anniversary of the EDSA People Power Revolution from Feb. 22-25 against the backdrop of the coronavirus pandemic and continuing human rights violations, the country needs inspiration when hopes for better times are dim.

Among the sources of hope are our heroes and martyrs who fought hard so that Filipinos may savor the hard-earned victories of their struggles. Their exemplary lives give us much-needed encouragement when everything seems gloomy, especially on the human rights front.

The late Senator Jose W. Diokno, who died in 1987, is a shining example of our contemporary heroes.

On Feb. 26, the country will commemorate the centennial of the birth of Diokno, one of the best and brightest people the country has ever produced and one of the contemporary heroes of our times.

Diokno’s extraordinary brilliance was proved among other things by his topping the bar examination and board examination for certified public accountants.

Fondly known as Ka Pepe, he was a nationalist, lawyer and statesman. He was a senator, secretary of justice and founding chairman of the Commission on Human Rights.

His adherence to democratic principles and his commitment to the ideals of human rights had earned him the ire of the tyrannical and rapacious Marcos dictatorship

As chairman of the Presidential Committee on Human Rights (PCHR), which was the precursor of the commission, Diokno lived a life worth emulating, especially now as the country bears the brunt of massive human rights violations brought about by the Duterte administration’s war on drugs. He is known as the “father of human rights” in the Philippines.

The centennial commemoration of Diokno, born on Feb. 26, 1922, is significant.

A victim of the Marcos regime that systematically and grossly violated due process of law, Diokno was deprived of liberty for two long years immediately after the declaration of martial law — during the period when the country needed him most.

His adherence to democratic principles and his commitment to the ideals of human rights had earned him the ire of the tyrannical and rapacious Marcos dictatorship. Yet the persecution Diokno suffered never deterred him from championing the cause of human rights.

The Diokno family will commemorate the 100th birthday of this grand man by requesting the celebration of 100 Masses on Feb. 26.

Some 264 Masses across the country and other parts of the world will be celebrated on his centennial. Other activities will include a book launch and renaming the De la Salle College of Law after the late senator.

The commemoration of the Diokno centennial will serve as a reminder that his death did not diminish the value of the dreams that he lived and died for.

Remembering his courage, heroism and staunch human rights advocacy is a well-deserved tribute to a man who gave his life for the cause of human rights, freedom and democracy. Honoring his memory will spark rays of hope in a country on the verge of despair, where human rights are disrespected and transgressed.

In one of the most obscure periods of the country’s history, Diokno grieved but never allowed such profound grief to cloud his hope for a better tomorrow.

He once said: “And so law in the land died. I grieve for it but I do not despair over it. I know, with a certainty no argument can turn, no wind can shake, that from its dust will rise a new and better law; more just, more human and more humane. When that will happen, I know not. That it will happen, I know.”

It is up to the present and future generations to hasten the realization of this dream.

The celebration of the 100 years since Diokno’s birth would be a fitting assertion of the continuing relevance of Diokno’s lament.

Diokno’s aspiration should be a continuing source of inspiration for young and old alike

Despite its depth, his pain was overcome by his fervent hope for the certainty of a bright future. The anniversary will challenge the Filipino people to contribute to making his dreams for a just and lasting peace come true sooner than later.

Sadly, despite the passage of time, Diokno’s lament has never lost its relevance. His pain likewise reflects the cry of present-day freedom-loving Filipinos who unceasingly witness the callous commission of rights violations manifested in extrajudicial killings, torture, enforced disappearances, illegal arrests and arbitrary detentions. His dream is a source of hope in a country where hope amidst despair is imperative.

Diokno’s aspiration should be a continuing source of inspiration for young and old alike. In view of the human rights violations worsening with each passing day, worsened by the deafening silence and chilling apathy of the country’s majority, the temptation to lose hope should not deter us from realizing his dreams.

Present and future generations must be well informed about the life and works of Diokno. Failure to do so is a form of injustice to a man who struggled for a Philippines that respects human rights and the rule of law.

Such a failure deprives the present and future generations of the concrete benefits of Diokno’s contribution to the country.

On these memorable days commemorating the EDSA Revolution as we prepare for the May elections, the inspiration of Jose W. Diokno, his passion for human rights and his love for the poor are qualities that we need to find among the present candidates who are seeking positions in government.

Immortalizing Diokno’s life and works will not only honor him and his family but, most importantly, will also impart to the generations of today and tomorrow the great examples of the “father of human rights.”

