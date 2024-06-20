News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Ignoring China’s protests US lawmakers meet Dalai Lama

House Foreign Affairs Committee Michael McCaul called the Tibetan government-in-exile ‘the temple of democracy’
The Dalai Lama (center, seated) with members of the U.S. bipartisan congressional delegation (left to right): Rep. Nicole Malliotakis, Rep. Gregory W. Meeks, Rep. Nancy Pelosi, Central Tibetan Administration political leader Sikyong Penpa Tsering, Rep. Michael McCaul, Rep. Jim McGovern, Rep. Ami Berra, Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks pose for a group photo in Dharamsala, India, on June 19.

The Dalai Lama (center, seated) with members of the U.S. bipartisan congressional delegation (left to right): Rep. Nicole Malliotakis, Rep. Gregory W. Meeks, Rep. Nancy Pelosi, Central Tibetan Administration political leader Sikyong Penpa Tsering, Rep. Michael McCaul, Rep. Jim McGovern, Rep. Ami Berra, Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks pose for a group photo in Dharamsala, India, on June 19. (Photo: Tenzin Choejor/OHHDL)

UCA News reporter
Published: June 20, 2024 11:38 AM GMT
Updated: June 20, 2024 11:57 AM GMT

A delegation of US lawmakers has met the Dalai Lama at Dharamshala in India defying written and verbal protests from China, which urged the US to “recognize the anti-China separatist nature of the Dalai group,” says a report.

The seven-member bipartisan delegation led by Texas Republican and chair of the House Foreign Affairs Committee Michael McCaul visited the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) or the Tibetan government-in-exile on June 19, Radio Free Asia (RFA) reported.

The Tibetan government-in-exile is “the temple of democracy,” McCaul said.

McCaul added that he was “proud of the people of Tibet for having this temple of democracy in exile and I hope that one day this temple of democracy will be back in Tibet itself.”

The two-day visit from the delegation comes a week after Congress passed the Resolve Tibet Act urging Beijing to resolve the China-Tibet dispute through dialogue with the Dalai Lama or his representatives.

US President Joe Biden is expected to sign the bill into law in the coming days, RFA reported.

The legislation rejects Beijing’s position that Tibet has been part of China since ancient times and calls on Beijing to “cease its propagation of disinformation about the history of Tibet, the Tibetan people, and Tibetan institutions, including that of the Dalai Lama.”

The bill “is a major shift in US policy towards Tibet on a road of self-determination,” McCaul told members of the CTA.

“The United Nations talks about how every people and every country has a right to self-determination and we believe the people of Tibet have that right as well,” McCaul emphasized.

Former US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, lawmakers Gregory Meeks from New York, Jim McGovern from Massachusetts, Ami Bera from California, Mariannette Miller-Meeks from Iowa, and Nicole Malliotakis from New York, accompanied McCaul.

McGovern told the CTA that the presence of the delegation “is also a symbol, a sign to Chinese leaders that America will never ever waver in our support for the Tibetan people.”

“The Chinese Communist Party continues to threaten the freedom of the Tibetan people, and they have even attempted to insert themselves into the succession of the Dalai Lama. But we will not let that happen,” McCaul said.

During his meeting with the delegation, the Dalai Lama emphasized that everyone was equal, all had the same rights, and the world belonged to humanity, RFA reported.

“So, we should take care of this world, irrespective of what religion or tradition [one belongs to]. People of the world should be peaceful [and] happy. That is our goal,” the Dalai Lama said.

At the meeting, Pelosi presented the Dalai Lama with a painting of the dome of the Capitol, which she said should serve as a constant reminder of the many friends he has there.

McCaul pointed out that the delegation had received a letter from the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) warning them not to visit Dharamsala.

“But we did not let the CCP intimidate us, for we are here today,” McCaul said.

On June 18, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian criticized the trip and urged the US side to fully recognize the anti-China separatist nature of the Dalai group.

Lin called upon the US to honor the commitments it has made to China “on issues related to Xizang, have no contact with the Dalai group in any form, and stop sending the wrong signal to the world.”

Xizang is a term that China has started to use to refer to Tibet.

The US must not sign the bill into law and China will take steps to “firmly defend its sovereignty, security and development interests,” Lin added.

China invaded Tibet in 1950 and has controlled the territory ever since. After a failed uprising against the Chinese rule in 1959, the Dalai Lama fled into exile in India.

Since then, Beijing has suppressed dissent and has sought to legitimize Chinese rule through policies that undermine the Tibetan culture and language.

Lately, China has also sought to control the process of succession of Tibetan religious leaders by attempting to interfere in the selection of the Dalai Lama’s reincarnation.

Beijing believes that the Dalai Lama wants to split off the Tibet Autonomous Region and other Tibetan-populated areas in China’s Sichuan, Qinghai, Yunnan, and Gansu provinces from the rest of the country, RFA reported.

However, the Dalai Lama does not advocate for independence but rather proposes what he calls a “Middle Way” that accepts Tibet’s status as a part of China and urges greater cultural and religious freedoms, including strengthened language rights.

Help UCA News to be independent
Dear reader,
Trafficking is one of the largest criminal industries in the world, only outdone by drugs and arms trafficking, and is the fastest-growing crime today.
Victims come from every continent and are trafficked within and to every continent. Asia is notorious as a hotbed of trafficking.
In this series, UCA News introduces our readers to this problem, its victims, and the efforts of those who shine the light of the Gospel on what the Vatican calls “these varied and brutal denials of human dignity.”
Help us with your donations to bring such stories of faith that make a difference in the Church and society.
A small contribution of US$5 will support us continue our mission…
William J. Grimm
Publisher
UCA News
Donate Now
comment

Share your comments
Asian Bishops
Bishop
Bishop Roberto Orendain Gaa of Novaliches, Philippines
Read More...
Bishop
Auxiliary Bishop Jose Puthenveettil of Faridabad , India
Read More...
Bishop
Auxiliary Bishop Thaddeus Daqin Ma of Shanghai, China
Read More...
Archbishop
Archbishop Elias Gonsalves of Nagpur , India
Read More...
Latest News
India's Eastern Church settles dispute, awaits Vatican nod
India's Eastern Church settles dispute, awaits Vatican nod
Ignoring China’s protests US lawmakers meet Dalai Lama
Ignoring China’s protests US lawmakers meet Dalai Lama
Vietnam’s Buddhist monk banned from preaching
Vietnam’s Buddhist monk banned from preaching
Young men from 'intact' families fare better in life
Young men from 'intact' families fare better in life
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Advertise with UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.