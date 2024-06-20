Ignoring China’s protests US lawmakers meet Dalai Lama

A delegation of US lawmakers has met the Dalai Lama at Dharamshala in India defying written and verbal protests from China, which urged the US to “recognize the anti-China separatist nature of the Dalai group,” says a report.

The seven-member bipartisan delegation led by Texas Republican and chair of the House Foreign Affairs Committee Michael McCaul visited the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) or the Tibetan government-in-exile on June 19, Radio Free Asia (RFA) reported.

The Tibetan government-in-exile is “the temple of democracy,” McCaul said.

McCaul added that he was “proud of the people of Tibet for having this temple of democracy in exile and I hope that one day this temple of democracy will be back in Tibet itself.”

The two-day visit from the delegation comes a week after Congress passed the Resolve Tibet Act urging Beijing to resolve the China-Tibet dispute through dialogue with the Dalai Lama or his representatives.

US President Joe Biden is expected to sign the bill into law in the coming days, RFA reported.

The legislation rejects Beijing’s position that Tibet has been part of China since ancient times and calls on Beijing to “cease its propagation of disinformation about the history of Tibet, the Tibetan people, and Tibetan institutions, including that of the Dalai Lama.”

The bill “is a major shift in US policy towards Tibet on a road of self-determination,” McCaul told members of the CTA.

“The United Nations talks about how every people and every country has a right to self-determination and we believe the people of Tibet have that right as well,” McCaul emphasized.

Former US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, lawmakers Gregory Meeks from New York, Jim McGovern from Massachusetts, Ami Bera from California, Mariannette Miller-Meeks from Iowa, and Nicole Malliotakis from New York, accompanied McCaul.

McGovern told the CTA that the presence of the delegation “is also a symbol, a sign to Chinese leaders that America will never ever waver in our support for the Tibetan people.”

“The Chinese Communist Party continues to threaten the freedom of the Tibetan people, and they have even attempted to insert themselves into the succession of the Dalai Lama. But we will not let that happen,” McCaul said.

During his meeting with the delegation, the Dalai Lama emphasized that everyone was equal, all had the same rights, and the world belonged to humanity, RFA reported.

“So, we should take care of this world, irrespective of what religion or tradition [one belongs to]. People of the world should be peaceful [and] happy. That is our goal,” the Dalai Lama said.

At the meeting, Pelosi presented the Dalai Lama with a painting of the dome of the Capitol, which she said should serve as a constant reminder of the many friends he has there.

McCaul pointed out that the delegation had received a letter from the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) warning them not to visit Dharamsala.

“But we did not let the CCP intimidate us, for we are here today,” McCaul said.

On June 18, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian criticized the trip and urged the US side to fully recognize the anti-China separatist nature of the Dalai group.

Lin called upon the US to honor the commitments it has made to China “on issues related to Xizang, have no contact with the Dalai group in any form, and stop sending the wrong signal to the world.”

Xizang is a term that China has started to use to refer to Tibet.

The US must not sign the bill into law and China will take steps to “firmly defend its sovereignty, security and development interests,” Lin added.

China invaded Tibet in 1950 and has controlled the territory ever since. After a failed uprising against the Chinese rule in 1959, the Dalai Lama fled into exile in India.

Since then, Beijing has suppressed dissent and has sought to legitimize Chinese rule through policies that undermine the Tibetan culture and language.

Lately, China has also sought to control the process of succession of Tibetan religious leaders by attempting to interfere in the selection of the Dalai Lama’s reincarnation.

Beijing believes that the Dalai Lama wants to split off the Tibet Autonomous Region and other Tibetan-populated areas in China’s Sichuan, Qinghai, Yunnan, and Gansu provinces from the rest of the country, RFA reported.

However, the Dalai Lama does not advocate for independence but rather proposes what he calls a “Middle Way” that accepts Tibet’s status as a part of China and urges greater cultural and religious freedoms, including strengthened language rights.