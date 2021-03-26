X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories Podcasts
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Timor Leste

Ignorance spreads pandemic in Catholic-dominated Timor-Leste

Many remain oblivious to the pandemic danger and lack access to information proving Covid-19 is real

Ryan Dagur

Ryan Dagur

Updated: March 26, 2021 09:48 AM GMT
Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Indian nuns, postulants face railway ordeal

Mar 23, 2021
2

The “controversial” Anglican Catholics of Pakistan

Mar 23, 2021
3

Vietnamese Carmelites mark return to seized monestary

Mar 22, 2021
4

Indian bishop’s rape trial enters crucial stage

Mar 23, 2021
5

Prayers, fasting and adoration for an end to Myanmar’s unrest

Mar 22, 2021
6

Why is Syria close to Pope Francis’ heart?

Mar 23, 2021
7

Is Indian democracy turning into an electoral autocracy?

Mar 22, 2021
8

Sex abuse trial of sacked priest postponed in Timor-Leste

Mar 22, 2021
9

Centuries-old Catholic festival becomes Indonesia's national icon

Mar 22, 2021
10

Manila parishes back in lockdown following Covid spike

Mar 22, 2021
Support UCA News
Ignorance spreads pandemic in Catholic-dominated Timor-Leste

A woman (R) receives the AstraZeneca vaccine for the Covid-19 coronavirus as military personnel and their families are offered the vaccine at an army camp in Surabaya in Indonesia on March 26, 2021. The neighbouring Timor Leste was safe from Covid-19 until now, but the cases are spiralling in recent weeks.  (Photo: Juni Kriswanto / AFP)

Until earlier this month, the Catholic-majority country of Timor-Leste had been praised for its handling of the Covid-19 pandemic, while neighboring countries grappled with massive outbreaks.

However, since March 7 there has been a sudden spike in infections which the island nation is struggling to contain and which have spread to several municipalities.

As of March 25, the number of active cases had reached 257, according to the country’s anti-Covid-19 response team -- the Integrated Center for Crisis Management.

Subscribe to your daily free newsletter from UCA News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

The total number of pandemic cases since the initial outbreak last year was 394 with no reported deaths.

With this latest surge, the government has imposed stricter border controls and lockdowns in the capital Dili and the cities of Viqueque and Baucau.

In a cabinet meeting on March 24, President Francisco Guterres Lú Olo also renewed a state of emergency for another 30 days.

According to the country’s anti-Covid team, its current priority is the "rapid detection and isolation of all positive cases."

“It is also intended to increase the capacity of laboratory analysis and contact screening. It is also a priority to prevent the transmission of the virus to other municipalities and to prepare necessary actions to mitigate possible community transmission outbreaks that may exist,” the team said in a recent statement.

 Ignorance

The government's attempts to control the virus do face obstacles such as the ignorance of many people about its danger.

Related News

Joao Miranda, director of the Integrated Crisis Management Center said “erroneous” posts are being spread on social media claiming the pandemic situation is being politicized by the government.

"We can say that our community still does not have access to enough information proving that Covid-19 is a real thing and is extremely dangerous," he said.

He said he fears community transmissions will occur from the increasing local transmissions.

“If the population is not aware of the health rules and protocols, we may lose all control, which would be very bad, especially since the health system in Timor-Leste is still extremely fragile,” he said.

He said, “we must ignore false rumors that say the pandemic is a political thing, or that it was invented by someone.”

To combat false information, he said the center is currently working with the Ministry of Health and other agencies to spread accurate information to convince and make people aware of the risk the outbreak poses.

 Supports

As people have difficulty accessing basic needs, the government and the Church are providing assistance.

The cabinet meeting on March 24 made it a national priority to respond, quickly and effectively, to the socio-economic costs and implications of Covid-19, so that people affected are protected from income losses and unemployment and businesses facing difficulties are able to maintain their cash flow and economic activity.

The government is also finalizing support for university students separated from their families and support for frontline personnel fighting the virus.

"It is also a priority to acquire vaccines and start giving shots so that we can have the population immunized as soon as possible," a government statement said.

Meanwhile, the Church has also begun taking steps.

Apart from continuing to stress the importance of maintaining health protocols, Dili Archdiocese has also started distributing basic necessities to vulnerable groups.

“The work is being done by religious and nuns. It started on March 21 and is still continuing," said Father Angelo Salshina, chairman of Dili Archdiocese's Covid-19 pastoral support team.

He said, on March 25, the archdiocese also initiated safe funeral training involving volunteers and medical personnel, in case people start dying from the virus.

Support is also coming in from other countries.

During a meeting with Prime Minister, Taur Matan Ruak on March 25, U.S. Ambassador Kevin Blackstone said that the United States would donate US$ 1.6 million towards the fight against Covid-19.

On March 23, health-protective equipment from New Zealand arrived in the country.

 Despite these efforts to deal with the pandemic, the Church and government say the key is once again to maintain discipline with health protocols.

"We hope everyone will jump on board and try to prevent it from getting worse," said Father Salshina.

Also Read

Catholics look to new Manila prelate to champion human rights
Catholics look to new Manila prelate to champion human rights
US, UK target sanctions on Myanmar’s military-linked businesses
US, UK target sanctions on Myanmar’s military-linked businesses
Philippine cardinal becomes new Manila archbishop
Philippine cardinal becomes new Manila archbishop
Philippine bishop chides govt over church gatherings ban
Philippine bishop chides govt over church gatherings ban
Immortalizing Americas’ San Romero and countless martyrs
Immortalizing Americas’ San Romero and countless martyrs
Indonesian court rejects appeal by rapist of altar boys
Indonesian court rejects appeal by rapist of altar boys

Latest News

Pakistani courts reconsider blasphemy penalty cases
Mar 26, 2021
Easter thoughts of a Pakistani Christian
Mar 26, 2021
Ignorance spreads pandemic in Catholic-dominated Timor-Leste
Mar 26, 2021
Terror-ravaged Quetta’s new bishop faces vocation challenge 
Mar 26, 2021
Catholics look to new Manila prelate to champion human rights
Mar 26, 2021
US teen helps family come to Catholic faith
Mar 26, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Why is the Vatican silent on China and Hong Kong?
Mar 25, 2021
Immortalizing Americas’ San Romero and countless martyrs
Mar 25, 2021
Can South Korea’s Catholic president survive the political storm?
Mar 25, 2021
Why is Syria close to Pope Francis’ heart?
Mar 23, 2021
Is Indian democracy turning into an electoral autocracy?
Mar 22, 2021

Features

Easter thoughts of a Pakistani Christian
Mar 26, 2021
Ignorance spreads pandemic in Catholic-dominated Timor-Leste
Mar 26, 2021
Indian bishops’ study reveals grim life of tribal migrant workers
Mar 26, 2021
Pandemic spreads in Thailand's immigration detention centers
Mar 24, 2021
Singapore’s Catholic hospice comforts sick and needy
Mar 24, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Troubled youth write meditations for the popes Good Friday Via Crucis

Troubled youth write meditations for the pope's Good Friday “Via Crucis”
The woman whos advising the French bishops on sex abuse

The woman who’s advising the French bishops on sex abuse
Pope appoints openly gay man to sex abuse commission

Pope appoints openly gay man to sex abuse commission
Cardinal Schnborn says Church cannot refuse blessing for gay couples

Cardinal Schönborn says Church cannot refuse blessing for gay couples
Pope trims cardinals salaries names nuneconomist to key Vatican post

Pope trims cardinals' salaries, names nun-economist to key Vatican post
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Catholic Mass Today | Daily TV Mass, Friday March 26 2021

Catholic Mass Today | Daily TV Mass, Friday March 26 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Fr. William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Fr. William Grimm
Readings of the Day: Friday of the Fifth Week of Lent

Readings of the Day: Friday of the Fifth Week of Lent
Lord, lead us to You always whether in prayer or work

Lord, lead us to You always whether in prayer or work
Help us Jesus to raise our voice to God in distress

Help us Jesus to raise our voice to God in distress
St. Ludger Apostle of Saxony | Saint of the Day

St. Ludger Apostle of Saxony | Saint of the Day
 
Contribute and get the Mission in Asia PDF Book/e-Book Free!
Contribute and get the Mission in Asia PDF Book/e-Book Free!
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.