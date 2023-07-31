Ignatius Loyola hasn’t lost his relevance yet

On July 31, when the Church marks the feast day of St. Ignatius of Loyola, his “discernment” is seen as key to resolving many of today’s conflicts.

When a young man joined the Jesuits years ago — or a young woman joined the convent, for that matter — what was outstanding in his character was a strong idealism and an equally high degree of motivation.

He was entering a challenging life — of physical austerity, arduous study, working with the poor and the marginalized, or volunteering for distant missions.

Society at large supported such ideals and respected those who opted for them. This was because self-sacrifice was accepted as a part of life, unlike today.

But as the young person grew older in religious life, he realized that idealism took second place.

In the institutional atmosphere of many Church organizations, attitudes of adjustment and compliance were often rewarded over initiative and courage. Security and protectiveness took precedence over freedom to experiment, and conformity — masked as obedience — became the greatest value of all.

"It isn’t the same Society of Jesus anymore, any more than we’re the same persons of ten or twenty years ago"

Nothing surprising in all this. It is the same process of socialization and work, whether in Church organizations, in marriage and families, or in political parties.

No, it isn’t the same Society of Jesus anymore, any more than we’re the same persons of ten or twenty years ago. Whether we’re better or worse is perhaps a matter of argument. But what is certainly interesting is that we can raise questions and explore alternatives to an extent unthinkable in earlier times.

That is the measure of how society — and not just the Jesuits — has changed.

It wasn’t always so. In an earlier age, choices once made, were made for life. In most cases, one didn’t choose on one’s own — the decision was made by another, a senior person; and one just accepted it “for your own good.” There was a permanence and finality about it.

Thus marriages admitted no divorce or separation. Once you took up a job, you rarely switched careers mid-life. And in religious life, you did what the superior asked, no questions. Those who thought otherwise and left the seminary were called “spoiled priests.”

How different from today!

Life today is marked by greater freedom and openness. We can question, discuss alternatives, decide for ourselves, choose and revoke choices, and even dissent from the conventional opinion.

And this is becoming more and more available, not just to the rich and powerful, but also to the young, to women, to Dalits and minorities, to almost everyone, even in a hide-bound traditional society like India.

Its greatest impact has been felt in the Church.

So much of our religious formation was sadly, little more than indoctrination.

"Although Ignatius wanted his men to be loyal to the Church, 'blind obedience' was never his preferred value"

“Father says so, do it!” There was no freedom to ask, to question, to disagree.

But there is today, and that is the greatest difference between then and now.

Would Ignatius Loyola be comfortable with these changing times?

After all, he himself lived in times of tumultuous change — when half of Europe had split from a venal and corrupt papacy, and was talking of a “reformed” Church where each believer would have direct access to God.

Ignatius too believed in direct access to God, which is why he elaborated a set of “spiritual exercises,” where a person could be led step by step to encounter God’s will in his life and embrace this calling with love.

His Spiritual Exercises changed the lives of thousands, and so transformed the Catholic world.

Jesuits are known for their obedience, especially to the Pope. Indeed Pope Pius XI is believed to have quipped, “You have to be a Pope to know the value of the Jesuits!”

Although Ignatius wanted his men to be loyal to the Church, “blind obedience” was never his preferred value. His preference was for the “obedience of judgment,” where the mind leads the will to accept a decision even in adverse circumstances.

But this is only half the story. The other half, more important today perhaps, is that Ignatius Loyola was also a master at “discernment” — understanding the welter of feelings which frequently confounds the soul, and leading it towards what God really wants.

In this, he was an expert “soul-guide,” a master of the practical, a wise friend to the confused, and a support to the faint-hearted.

Is discernment the need of the hour today as we struggle with conflicts at every level — family, neighborhood, region, and nation? Who will help us discern what God wants, faced as we are with pressures from all sides? And strong feelings frequently overpower cool reason?

Perhaps Ignatius Loyola hasn’t lost his relevance yet.

