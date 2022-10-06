IDPs fear forced return under Myanmar’s junta

Camp dwellers in Shan state fret for their safety as the military regime is forcing them to return home

Anti-coup fighters are given flowers by residents in Myanmar's northwestern Sagaing region as they patrol the smoldering ruins of a burned village after what they say was a reprisal attack by junta troops struggling to crush resistance, on Aug. 16. (Photo by AFP)

Christians are among the thousands of internally displaced persons (IDPs) in Myanmar’s Shan state who fear being forced by the military junta to return from the camps to their homes amid a worsening conflict.

Local authorities met with committees of various IDP camps in the region and reportedly ordered the people to return home by the end of October, according to local sources.

A Catholic social worker who recently met with IDPs in northern Shan state said they had fears and security concerns over the planned forced return as fighting intensified in the region.

“No one has guaranteed the security of the IDPs, so the people don’t want to go back,” the social worker who wished to remain anonymous told UCA News.

The IDPs sent an appeal letter to local authorities citing their apprehensions, the social worker said.

“Rehabilitation is another challenge for the IDPs as any plan and long-term support remain unclear,” he added.

Aid groups warn that conditions must be safe before the IDPs can return home and that they must return of their own volition.

Peter, a Catholic IDP from a camp in northern Shan state, said he had heard that the plan had been temporarily halted due to the appeal by the IDPs but it remains unclear when it will be implemented.

“Security remains a major challenge as conditions on the ground are deemed not safe for the return of the displaced,” Peter, who gave only Christian name, told UCA News.

As of Aug 31, a total of 14,118 IDPs remain in various camps in northern Shan state under the control of the State Administration Council, according to the latest report by the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UN OCHA).

Since 2011, more than 100,000 people have been forced into 167 IDP camps in parts of Kachin and Shan states that are variously controlled by government and non-government forces.

Karuna (Caritas) Myanmar – the Church’s social arm – has played a leading role in providing humanitarian, psychosocial and educational support to those who languish inside the camps.

Some 5,000 IDPs out of the nearly 1,000 households in various camps in Shan state are under the care of Caritas (Myanmar), according to Church sources.

Intense fighting has been raging in the predominantly Christian regions of Karen, Kayah and Kachin states along with Bamar Buddhist-majority areas of central Myanmar’s Sagaing and Magwe regions where the military has used air strikes and heavy weaponry while they continue to burn villages, kill innocent civilians and make arbitrary arrests.

More than 1.3 million people remain displaced across the country, with more than 1 million being displaced since the military coup on Feb. 1, 2021, according to a UN OCHA report on Oct. 1.

