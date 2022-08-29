IDP numbers rise amid no let-up in Myanmar clashes

Fighting between the military and rebel group Arakan Army has intensified in Rakhine and Chin states in recent weeks

Displaced people in a makeshift shelter in a forest clearing in western Myanmar's Chin state following clashes between the military and local resistance groups in May, 2021. (Photo: AFP)

Ongoing fighting between the military and rebels in Rakhine and in Christian-majority Chin state of western Myanmar is driving up numbers of internally displaced persons (IDPs), rights groups say.

Clashes between the military and Rakhine-state-based rebel group, Arakan Army (AA) have intensified, in recent weeks, ending an unofficial ceasefire that began in late 2020. The fighting has spilled over into Paletwa township in neighboring Chin state.

Media reports say that thousands have been displaced in Maungdaw township of Rakhine, the home of the minority of Rohingya Muslims, and in Paletwa township of Chin state.

More than 600 villagers in Paletwa township have fled their homes as fighting flared up in nearby villages.

The United Nations have reported sporadic clashes in Paletwa township since the beginning of August as the situation in Rakhine state deteriorated due to armed clashes between the military and the AA.

“Security measures have been tightened in many areas including on waterways and roads have been blocked, restricting the transportation of medical supplies and food to Paletwa township, Chin state and Maungdaw township, Rakhine state,” says a report from the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA).

It said local partners have been providing basic assistance to displaced people, but most displacement sites are hard to reach due to the restrictions.

Nearly 5,500 people remain displaced in Paletwa township from the previous conflicts between the military and AA, according to UNOCHA.

The Arakan Army is a Buddhist militia fighting for greater autonomy from the national government for a so-called indigenous "ethnic Rakhine" in the state.

Hundreds of civilians have died, thousands including children have been injured and more than 90,000 people have been displaced due to the previous conflict (2018-2020) in Rakhine and Chin states.

Rakhine state experienced a brutal military crackdown in August 2017 on ethnic Rohingya that forced about 750,000 of the beleaguered community to flee to neighboring Bangladesh.

The impoverished Chin state has been at the forefront of the resistance to the military junta that captured power after overthrowing a civilian government in February last year.

The state has witnessed fierce military attacks including airstrikes and heavy artillery shelling against civilians. Hundreds have been arbitrarily detained and dozens killed.

Similar fighting has been raging in other Christian-majority areas such as central Myanmar’s Sagaing and Magwe regions and Kachin, Karen, and Kayah states. The military soldiers have burned villages and killed innocent civilians using heavy weaponry.

Noeleen Heyzer, the UN special envoy on Myanmar, has called on the military junta to end the violence. However, the junta troops have continued violent attacks against civilians by raiding villages, burning hundreds of homes, attacking with airstrikes, and making arbitrary arrests.

Catholic bishops in Myanmar have called for humanitarian access to IDPs to provide for their basic needs.

Pope Francis has made repeated appeals for peace and reconciliation in Myanmar after the military coup and called for humanitarian corridors to allow safe passage for those fleeing.

More than 2,200 people, including scores of children, have been killed and over 15,000 people have been detained by the junta since the coup.

