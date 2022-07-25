ICJ rejects Myanmar objections in Rohingya case

Decision paves way for genocide case to go to UN’s top court where proceedings could take years

Rohingya refugees watch a live feed of Myanmar's State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi's appearance at the ICJ on the second day of her hearing on the Rohingya genocide case, in a refugee camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh on Dec. 11, 2019. (Photo: AFP)

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) has dismissed preliminary objections raised by Myanmar’s military junta in the Rohingya genocide case.

The main judicial organ of the United Nations held public hearings concerning the application of the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide at The Hague from Feb. 21-28.

Myanmar’s delegation, which replaced deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi who defended the case in December 2019, argued that the court has no jurisdiction over the case and must throw it out before it moves on to substantive hearings.

“All states that had signed the 1948 Genocide Convention could and must act to prevent genocide, and the court had jurisdiction in the case,” presiding judge Joan Donoghue said.

The ruling on July 22 paves the way for the landmark case to proceed at the UN’s top court where proceedings could take years.

Rights groups welcomed the ICJ ruling as another step closer to justice for Rohingya Muslims from Myanmar.

"The world court could provide the impetus for greater international action"

“The ICJ decision opens the door toward an overdue reckoning with the Myanmar military’s murderous campaign against the Rohingya population,” Elaine Pearson, acting Asia director at Human Rights Watch, said.

“By holding the military to account for its atrocities against the Rohingya, the world court could provide the impetus for greater international action towards justice for all victims of the Myanmar security forces’ crimes.”

The Burmese Rohingya Organization UK (BROUK) also welcomed the move and called on the UK to join the case as both Canada and the Netherlands formally declared their intention to intervene in September 2020.

“This decision is a great moment for justice for the Rohingya, and for all people of Burma. This ruling shows that there is a possibility to challenge the military’s impunity,” Tun Khin, president of the BROUK, said referring to Myanmar by its old name.

The case was brought by Gambia, a Muslim-majority African state, which accused Myanmar of breaching the Genocide Convention.

The complaint is one of the first attempts to use the international justice system to help the estimated 740,000 Rohingya refugees who fled Myanmar following the military crackdown in Rakhine state in 2017.

"International pressure continues to mount on the military leaders"

In January 2020, the ICJ ordered Myanmar to carry out emergency provision measures and to respect the requirements of the 1948 Genocide Convention.

The court found there was prima facie evidence of breaches of the convention and ruled that the estimated 600,000 Rohingya remaining in Myanmar were “extremely vulnerable” to violence at the hands of the military.

A UN fact-finding mission reported that “genocidal acts” carried out in Rakhine by the military in 2017 resulted in more than 740,000 Rohingya fleeing to Bangladesh.

International pressure continues to mount on the military leaders, including coup leader Min Aung Hlaing, to be tried at the ICC or in an Argentine court (under the principle of universal jurisdiction) over rights abuses against Rohingya and other ethnic minorities in the country.

