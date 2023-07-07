ICC records Rohingya refugee testimonies in Bangladesh

Rohingyas have been fleeing brutal persecution in Myanmar since the 1970s

International Criminal Court prosecutor Karim Asad Ahmad Khan visits Kutupalong Rohingya refugee camp in Ukhia on July 6. (Photo: AFP)

The International Criminal Court (ICC) has recorded testimonies of Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh as part of its genocide probe against Myanmar’s military.

Visiting Bangladesh, home to a large number of Rohingya refugees from neighboring Myanmar, prosecutor Karim Asad Ahmad Khan on July 6 interviewed the ethnic refugees in two camps — Camp 1 and Camp 12 — in Cox’s Bazaar, the largest refugee camp in the world.

“The prosecutor is assisted by a team, including an interpreter, who choose interviewees on their own and ensured that interviews were taken properly,” said Md. Khalid Hossain, a senior officer with the Office of the Refugee Relief and Repatriation Commissioner, responsible for the well-being of Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh.

Since arriving on a four-day visit on July 4, Khan has called on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen to seek their assistance in the investigation into the alleged crimes committed by the Myanmar military in 2017 against the Rohingya Muslims by terming them as refugees and infiltrators from Bangladesh.

Bangladesh's foreign ministry in a statement on July 4 said that it was extending support to the ICC prosecutor.

Rohingyas have been fleeing brutal persecution in Myanmar since the 1970s. In 2017, the military initiated a crackdown which caused the largest refugee exodus to Bangladesh.

"At least part of the crimes were committed in Bangladesh"

After the crackdown, more than 750,000 refugees reached Bangladesh taking the total number to over 1 million.

Myanmar has rejected the genocide probe on the grounds that it was not a party to the Rome Statute, the treaty that established the ICC in 2002. Myanmar and its ruling military do not use the term Rohingya to refer to the ethnic minority group and do not acknowledge them as citizens.

However, the ICC said that at least part of the crimes were committed in Bangladesh, which recognizes the jurisdiction of the Hague-based ICC.

On Nov 14, 2019, the ICC approved the investigation, saying that the Rohingyas were subjected to widespread and systematic acts of violence because of their ethnicity and religion.

The West African nation of Gambia, on behalf of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, filed a case in 2019 with the UN’s top court, the International Court of Justice (ICJ), alleging the military campaign included murder, rape, birth control measures, and calculated repression to cause physical and mental harm and forcible displacement, and violating the 1948 Genocide Convention, the first human rights treaty adopted by the UN General Assembly.

In January 2020, the ICJ directed Myanmar to prevent the alleged genocide.

In September 2019, a fact-finding mission by the United Nations said in a report that Myanmar should be held responsible for alleged genocide against the Rohingyas.

The report by the fact-finding mission came two years after the UN declared violence in Myanmar a ‘textbook’ example of ethnic cleansing.

Nobel Peace Prize winner, Aung San Suu Kyi, Myanmar’s de-facto civilian leader at the time, was accused in a lawsuit, sponsored by Argentina, of crimes against the Rohingyas in 2019.

