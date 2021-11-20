X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
UCA News
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Philippines

ICC halts probe in Philippines 'war on drugs'

The investigations have been temporarily suspended after a deferral request from the Philippine ambassador

AFP

AFP

Published: November 20, 2021 04:58 AM GMT

Updated: November 20, 2021 05:17 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Native clergy embrace legacy of Bangladesh's foreign missioners

Nov 17, 2021
2

Afghan refugees find safety in Cambodia after fleeing Taliban

Nov 18, 2021
3

Indian capital resists call for 'pollution lockdown'

Nov 16, 2021
4

Sri Lankan lawmaker wants to legalize cannabis cultivation

Nov 17, 2021
5

Philippine pedophiles find new ways to victimize children

Nov 18, 2021
6

Synodality poses big challenges to the Indian Church

Nov 19, 2021
7

Thailand rejects concerns over Lao hydroelectric projects

Nov 17, 2021
8

Catholic leaders are duty-bound to be defenders of children

Nov 17, 2021
9

200 priests seek foreign help in Indonesia's Papua region

Nov 17, 2021
10

Pope urges Ratzinger Prize winners to follow Pope Benedict's example

Nov 16, 2021
Support UCA News
ICC halts probe in Philippines 'war on drugs'

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte speaks during the annual state of the nation address at the House of Representatives in Manila, on July 26. (Photo: AFP)

The International Criminal Court has suspended its investigation into suspected rights abuses committed under Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte's "war on drugs" following a request from Manila.

The Hague-based court in September authorised a probe of the campaign that has left thousands of people dead, saying it resembled an illegitimate and systematic attack on civilians.

Duterte was elected in 2016 on a campaign promise to get rid of the Philippines' drug problem, openly ordering police to kill drug suspects if officers' lives were in danger.

At least 6,181 people have died in more than 200,000 anti-drug operations conducted since July 2016, according to the latest official data released by the Philippines.

ICC prosecutors in court papers estimate the figure to be between 12,000 and 30,000 dead.

According to court documents, Philippine ambassador Eduardo Malaya requested a deferral.

"The prosecution has temporarily suspended its investigative activities while it assesses the scope and effect of the deferral request," ICC prosecutor Karim Khan wrote in a court notification dated November 18.

He said the prosecution would request additional information from the Philippines.

Duterte pulled Manila out of the ICC in 2019 after it launched a preliminary probe, but the court says it has jurisdiction over crimes committed while the Philippines was still a member.

After long refusing to admit the court had any power to intervene and refusing to cooperate, Duterte backtracked in October to say he would prepare his defence.

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

Despite its request to the ICC, Manila said it maintained that the court had no jurisdiction.

"We reiterate that it is the position of the Philippine government that the International Criminal Court has no jurisdiction over it," Duterte's spokesman Karlo Nograles said in a statement Saturday.

"In any event, we welcome the judiciousness of the new ICC prosecutor, who has deemed it fit to give the matter a fresh look and we trust that the matter will be resolved in favour of the exoneration of our government and the recognition of the vibrancy of our justice system," he said.

In his letter requesting a deferral, ambassador Malaya said the Philippine government was investigating the alleged crimes against humanity committed during the drug war.

He said the Philippine government "has undertaken, and continues to undertake, thorough investigations of all reported deaths during anti-narcotic operations in the country".

Human Rights Watch dismissed the claim that the Philippines' existing domestic mechanisms afford citizens justice as "absurd" and an attempt to stave off the ICC probe.

"Only 52 out of thousands of killings are in early stages of investigation. Despite many clear-cut cases of murder, no charges have even been filed," the rights group's Asia director Brad Adams tweeted Saturday.

"The reality is that impunity is the norm under President Duterte, which is why the ICC needs to investigate. Let's hope the ICC sees through the ruse that it is."

SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

Vietnamese teachers encouraged to offer holistic education
Vietnamese teachers encouraged to offer holistic education
This Covid-19 nightmare too shall pass
This Covid-19 nightmare too shall pass
Myanmar devotees climb mountain for full moon festival
Myanmar devotees climb mountain for full moon festival
Catholic group presses new Indonesian army chief on Papua
Catholic group presses new Indonesian army chief on Papua
Philippine bishop challenges youths to mold their future
Philippine bishop challenges youths to mold their future
Scores of Myanmar migrants languish in jail in China
Scores of Myanmar migrants languish in jail in China
Support Us

Latest News

Dialogue is the key, Pope Francis tells Swedish Academy
Nov 20, 2021
US indicts Philippine churchman for sex-trafficking
Nov 20, 2021
Indian Sikhs celebrate Guru Nanak's birthday in Pakistan
Nov 20, 2021
Iraq churches restored after jihadist destruction
Nov 20, 2021
ICC halts probe in Philippines 'war on drugs'
Nov 20, 2021
Indian bishops welcome PM Modi's U-turn on farm laws
Nov 20, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

This Covid-19 nightmare too shall pass
Nov 19, 2021
Synodality poses big challenges to the Indian Church
Nov 19, 2021
Philippine pedophiles find new ways to victimize children
Nov 18, 2021
Catholic leaders are duty-bound to be defenders of children
Nov 17, 2021
Does the world care about victims of religious fanaticism?
Nov 16, 2021

Features

Life is cheap in Thailand's murder capital
Nov 19, 2021
Native clergy embrace legacy of Bangladesh's foreign missioners
Nov 17, 2021
Fear and trauma haunt Myanmar’s freed political prisoners
Nov 16, 2021
Vietnamese Catholics revisit martyrs' virtues
Nov 16, 2021
Outcry over Thai court's sedition declaration
Nov 15, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Starving Afghanistan

Starving Afghanistan
The marking of ground

The marking of ground
More than strawberry on the cake A call for greater gender equity

More than strawberry on the cake: A call for greater gender equity
Europe must recognize that it is now mission territory

"Europe must recognize that it is now mission territory"
Its the power of love

It’s the power of love
UCAN Ad
slavery-in-asia
 
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.