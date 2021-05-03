X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories Podcasts
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Thailand

Hunger-striking Thai activist in critical condition

Parit 'Penguin' Chiwarak was hospitalized late last week after his condition deteriorated

UCA News reporter, Bangkok

UCA News reporter, Bangkok

Published: May 03, 2021 04:52 AM GMT

Updated: May 03, 2021 04:59 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Truth about shooting will help South Sudan, bishop-designate says

Apr 30, 2021
2

Mercy Angels give dignified burials to Indian Covid-19 victims

Apr 30, 2021
3

Iconic Italian missionary dies of Covid-19 in Pakistan

May 3, 2021
4

Cambodia struggles with porous border as pandemic takes hold

Apr 30, 2021
5

Arrest of Papua's 'machine gun pastor' is a ticking time bomb

Apr 30, 2021
6

China brutalizes religious groups with repressive policies

Apr 30, 2021
7

Marian devotion aims for peace in Myanmar

Apr 30, 2021
8

Indonesia arrests notorious hardliner on terrorism rap

Apr 30, 2021
9

Indonesian activists fear Papua violence will escalate

Apr 30, 2021
10

Pakistan minorities await implementation of 'historic' ruling

May 2, 2021
Support UCA News
Hunger-striking Thai activist in critical condition

A pro-democracy protester prepares to throw a water balloon during an anti-government demonstration calling for the release of detained political activists outside the Criminal Court in Bangkok on May 2. (Photo: AFP)

A prominent young pro-democracy activist is in hospital, reportedly in a critical condition, after a 46-day hunger strike he staged in prison in protest at Thai authorities’ refusal to grant bail to him and other political dissidents.

Parit Chiwarak, a 23-year-old university student popularly known by his nickname Penguin, was arrested earlier this year over his leadership role in student-led street protests last year during which participants called for political reforms and urged Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, a former army chief who seized power in a coup in May 2014, to resign.

Parit, a political science major at Bangkok’s Thammasat University, is facing 18 separate charges including royal defamation and sedition. If convicted, the student could face decades in prison.

Subscribe to your daily free newsletter from UCA News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

The activist, who has been in prison for nearly three months, decided to go on a hunger strike on March 16, a few weeks after his arrest, in protest at what he said was unjust treatment by the authorities. He was hospitalized late last week after his condition deteriorated.

Another jailed leader of the youth-led protest movement, a female university student called Panusaya “Rung” Sithijirawattanakul, has likewise been on hunger strike as seven young activists, including Parit and Panusaya, remain in prison, awaiting their trials.

The Criminal Court in Bangkok denied bail to the seven young activists for the ninth time on April 29 in what Thai rights activists have called a blatant violation of their rights.

I would like everyone to remember this and fight for justice

A day after the decision, Parit’s mother, Sureerat Chiwarak, shaved her head in protest and stood outside the courthouse in front of news reporters.

“I am just one woman. I am someone’s mother who loves her son very much,” Sureerat said.

“My son did nothing wrong. My son just thinks differently. My son is not free to speak. My son is being held in prison without being found guilty. My son has not received justice in fighting his case.

“I would like everyone to remember this and fight for justice. We have to get rid of injustice from our society. Do not let anyone have to face the same loss or pain our family is facing.”

Related News

A group of pro-democracy protesters staged several rallies last weekend outside the courthouse and other venues in Bangkok, demanding that the jailed activists be released.

They threatened to escalate their protests in the coming days and weeks unless Parit and the other incarcerated leaders of the grassroots movement were granted bail.

However, there appeared to be little indication that the authorities would compromise.

There’s no justice in this country and that’s why we need to protest even if they arrest us and keep us locked up

“This tells you a lot about the Thai legal system,” a Chinese-Thai Catholic university student, who supports the youth-led pro-democracy movement and asked not to be named, told UCA News.

“[Alleged] murderers are allowed out on bail, but young people like Penguin and Rung who did nothing wrong continue to be locked up,” the student said, referring to Parit and Panusaya by their nicknames.

“There’s no justice in this country and that’s why we need to protest even if they arrest us and keep us locked up.”

Also Read

Church people call for calm in Indonesia's Papua
Church people call for calm in Indonesia's Papua
Pray for Myanmar's peace, says Pope Francis
Pray for Myanmar's peace, says Pope Francis
Caritas launches legal service for Filipino workers
Caritas launches legal service for Filipino workers
Catholic student drowns after saving girls in Vietnam
Catholic student drowns after saving girls in Vietnam
Cambodian lockdowns to end despite record pandemic numbers
Cambodian lockdowns to end despite record pandemic numbers
Singaporean seminarians find God's love in priestly formation
Singaporean seminarians find God's love in priestly formation

Support Us

Support Us

Latest News

India's election results challenge Modi's political future
May 3, 2021
Church people call for calm in Indonesia's Papua
May 3, 2021
Boat accident kills 26 in Bangladesh
May 3, 2021
Iconic Italian missionary dies of Covid-19 in Pakistan
May 3, 2021
Sri Lankan churches suspend services as Covid surges
May 3, 2021
Indian authorities warned to stop Covid-19 harassment
May 3, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

India's election results challenge Modi's political future
May 3, 2021
Letter from Rome: The old wineskins keep on bursting
May 2, 2021
Filipino workers feel hopeless on Labor Day
May 1, 2021
Arrest of Papua's 'machine gun pastor' is a ticking time bomb
Apr 30, 2021
Thai general revives peace hopes in restive South
Apr 28, 2021

Features

Singaporean seminarians find God's love in priestly formation
May 3, 2021
Humanity wears out as Covid-19 crisis deepens in India
May 1, 2021
Mercy Angels give dignified burials to Indian Covid-19 victims
Apr 30, 2021
Cambodia struggles with porous border as pandemic takes hold
Apr 30, 2021
Indonesian priest takes cultural path to religious harmony
Apr 29, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Violence returns to Myanmar as Catholics pray for peace

Violence returns to Myanmar as Catholics pray for peace
US archbishop says Biden should refrain from communion

US archbishop says Biden should refrain from communion
Hallelujah relief and gratitude for freed hostages in Haiti

"Hallelujah", relief and gratitude for freed hostages in Haiti
Paris archbishop names new vicars general after previous two quit

Paris archbishop names new vicars general after previous two quit
A strange notice with a hint of scandal

A strange notice with a hint of scandal
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Monday 3 May 2021

Mass on Demand – Monday 3 May 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the Day: Tuesday of the Fifth Week of Easter

Readings of the Day: Tuesday of the Fifth Week of Easter
Lord, help us to learn from Paul and Barnabas

Lord, help us to learn from Paul and Barnabas
Give us Jesus the courage to identify with the marginalized

Give us Jesus the courage to identify with the marginalized
St. José María Rubio | Saint of the Day

St. José María Rubio | Saint of the Day
 
Mission in Asia - Contribute to help UCA News
Mission in Asia - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.