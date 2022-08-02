News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST storeUCAN Store store
Hong Kong

Hundreds jump to raise funds for Hong Kong Church

Hong Kong diocese seeks to raise US$1 billion for construction, maintenance of Church buildings, cemeteries

Hundreds jump to raise funds for Hong Kong Church

Bishop Stephen Chow Sau-yan of Hong Kong gives a thumbs up to a young kindergarten girl who participated in a rope-skipping charity rally. (Photo: Hong Kong diocese)

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: August 02, 2022 04:06 AM GMT

Updated: August 02, 2022 06:01 AM GMT

Bishop Stephen Chow Sau-yan of Hong Kong presided over a rope-skipping (jump rope) charity event in which hundreds of Catholics took part to raise funds for the construction and maintenance of Church-run buildings and cemeteries in the city.

The Hong Kong Diocesan Fundraising Commission for Church Building and Development organized the “725 Rope Skipping Fun Day” charity event at St Joseph’s Anglo-Chinese School on July 25, the diocesan paper Sunday Examiner reported.

Bishop Stephen Chow presided during the event along with about 200 children, parents, teachers, staff of Caritas Hong Kong, and other members of participating religious institutions.

“Young people have a lot of good qualities for us to learn from, among them is courage in the face of difficulties,” the bishop said during the event.

He also thanked the organizers, participants, sponsors, and donors for their generosity and efforts.

As of July 26, the commission has raised US$2.6 million and public donations are open until mid-August through the fund-raising website of the commission.

Funds raised through these events are to be used by the diocese for the construction of parish buildings, additional urn niches, and maintenance of old buildings that are under the diocese for posterity.

Earlier the diocese revealed via a video communique that it needs to raise a total of US$1 billion for development activities..

“Let’s pray for God’s guidance for this event which encourages constant exercises, unites Catholic schools, promotes concern for Church development and passes on the great love of God,” said  Father Dominic Chan Chi-ming, fundraising commission's chairperson.

Members of the Hong Kong Rope Skipping Federation showed off their advanced skills and styles of rope-skipping, which also involved teaching some of the new styles to children.

“I feel a sense of achievement when I learn a new skipping style,” said Au Choi-wing, a student participant.

Unlike previous years, in addition to the diocesan secondary, and primary schools as well as kindergartens, the event was supported by the Catholic Religious Schools Council and Caritas Hong Kong-Vocational Training and Education Service.

Hong Kong, a semi-autonomous city, was a British colony from 1843 until its handover to China in 1997. Under the Sino-British Joint Declaration, Hong Kong enjoyed a higher degree of autonomy, and basic rights such as independent judiciary and legislature in the ‘one country, two systems’ framework.

Once known as one of the world’s freest cities, Hong Kong has seen much of its freedoms and rights eroded since Beijing-imposed a draconian national security law in 2020 to crush the 2019 pro-democracy movement to establish total control on the city.

Several pro-democracy supporters including prominent Catholics have been arrested and jailed under the national security law. Cardinal Joseph Zen, the former Hong Kong bishop was arrested in May but later released following global outrage.

Catholics number about 500,000 in Hong Kong’s estimated 7.5 million residents.

