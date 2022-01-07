Hun Sen's visit to Myanmar sparks protests

Cambodia's Prime Minister Hun Sen is seen speaking to the media during a press conference at the Peace Palace in Phnom Penh in this file photo taken on April 7, 2020. (Photo: AFP)

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen’s visit to conflict-torn Myanmar has provoked anger and protests from the ruling junta’s opponents and civil society groups.

On Jan. 6, a day before the visit, groups of protesters gathered in villages, towns and Mandalay city to burn posters of Hun Sen and chant “We don’t want dictator Hun Sen.” They also held placards saying “We don’t need you Hun Sen, you are not welcome to Myanmar.”

Myanmar’s opposition and civil society fear the Cambodian head of state’s visit starting on Jan. 7 could provide legitimacy to the military junta and coup leader Min Aung Hlaing, who overthrew the elected Aung San Suu Kyi’s government after the coup in February 2021.

The General Strike Coordination body of more than 260 organizations across Myanmar have opposed the coup and accused Hun Sen of backing the military junta.

Civil society groups have also called on him to cancel his visit.

“The people of Myanmar are clearly sending a very strong message that Hun Sen is not welcome to Myanmar. They are upset that he is actually providing legitimacy to the murderous junta which is terrorizing the whole country,” Khin Ohmar of Progressive Voice, a civil society group, said in an online news conference on Jan. 6

Hun Sen’s rogue diplomacy may do more harm than good by breaking ranks with ASEAN’s response to the Myanmar crisis

Amnesty International’s deputy regional director for research Emerlynne Gilhas called for Hun Sen to cancel his trip and prioritize human rights action over empty gestures.

Cambodia is the current chair of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and will be the first head of government to visit Myanmar, whose military regime has been isolated by the world hoping to resolve the crisis.

ASEAN has been leading diplomatic efforts to resolve the Myanmar crisis. Military chief Min Aung Hlaing has been barred from attending its meetings over his failure to implement a five-point consensus peace plan adopted in April 2021.

“Hun Sen’s rogue diplomacy may do more harm than good by breaking ranks with ASEAN’s response to the Myanmar crisis and sending mixed messages to Myanmar’s coup leader General Min Aung Hlaing, who has been blocked from recent high-level ASEAN meetings in a rare rebuke,” Gilhas said.

She added that “if Hun Sen truly wants to help, he should cancel this trip and lead ASEAN to strong action to address the country’s dire human rights situation rather than indulge in empty gestures that will likely result in little more than a self-congratulatory photo op.”

The military junta has been committing atrocities by torturing and killing civilians, making arbitrary arrests, attacking churches and burning civilian homes.

Nearly 1,400 people have been killed by the junta since the coup in a bloody crackdown against anti-coup protesters and civil resistance groups in the urban and rural areas of the country.