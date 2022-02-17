Hun Sen: Myanmar crisis could take 10 years to resolve

ASEAN foreign ministers (from left) Malaysia's Saifuddin Abdullah, Philippines' Teodoro Locsin, Singapore's Vivian Balakrishnan, Cambodia's Prak Sokhonn, Indonesia's Retno Marsudi, Laos' Saleumxay Kommasith and ASEAN secretary-general Lim Jock Hoi pose for a group photo in Phnom Penh on Feb. 17. (Photo: AFP)

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen said it would take 5-10 years to resolve the violent crisis in Myanmar as ASEAN foreign ministers began arriving in Cambodia for their annual meeting.

Speaking at the inauguration of seven bridges in western Cambodia, Hun Sen said international criticism of his efforts to end the violence, which erupted in response to last year’s coup led by General Aung Min Hlaing, had made negotiations too difficult.

“Seeking peace is not easy,” he told journalists. “It might take five to 10 years in the case of Myanmar. If both ASEAN's chair and the UN secretary-general’s special envoy are criticized for their efforts to resolve the Myanmar crisis, how do you expect Myanmar to end the ongoing violence and humanitarian crisis?”

Hun Sen last month became the first foreign leader to visit Myanmar since the coup when he attempted to move forward the five-point consensus agreed by ASEAN and bring Myanmar back into the fold after it was banned from the bloc’s annual summits.

But he was widely criticized for legitimizing the regime and a ceasefire which, as this year’s chair of ASEAN, Hun Sen helped negotiate. The ceasefire is in tatters amid continued military strikes and reports of massacres.

The junta has since said ASEAN's special envoy, Cambodian Foreign Minister Prak Sokhonn, can meet with ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi, a key element of the five-point consensus, but no further details have been provided.

High on the agenda are issues surrounding China and the disputed South China Sea, admitting Timor-Leste to ASEAN and formulating a plan for a post-pandemic economic recovery

Myanmar was uninvited to the foreign ministers' retreat amid the violence, although it can send a non-political envoy but has to date declined.

The meet has been dubbed a “hybrid summit” after Brunei and Thailand opted to attend via Zoom as foreign ministers from Singapore, Laos, Malaysia and Vietnam arrived.

However, Vietnamese Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son tested positive for Covid-19 on his arrival in Cambodia, Prak Sokhonn said. “I would like to wish a swift recovery to our colleague,” he said.

The regional bloc has increasingly split along traditional lines in recent years. Divisions initially emerged over attitudes to China and respective claims in the South China Sea but widened over Myanmar’s ethnic cleansing of its Muslim Rohingya population and further in the wake of the coup.

Analysts said that has pitted maritime Muslim and Christian countries Brunei, Indonesia, Malaysia and the Philippines against mainland Buddhist countries Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar and Thailand.