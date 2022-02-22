X
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Cambodia

Hun Sen expresses his frustration with Myanmar junta

Cambodian PM says trying to remove Aung Min Hlaing from power was 'like hitting one's head against the wall'

UCA News reporter

UCA News reporter

Published: February 22, 2022 08:18 AM GMT

Updated: February 22, 2022 08:41 AM GMT

Hun Sen expresses his frustration with Myanmar junta

Protesters take part in a demonstration against the military coup in Ayadaw township in Monywa district of the Sagaing Division of Myanmar on Feb. 13. (Photo: AFP)

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen said dealing with Myanmar’s junta and removing General Aung Min Hlaing from power was “like hitting one’s head against the wall.”

Hun Sen, who is this year’s chair of the Association of South East Asian Nations (ASEAN), was speaking in Phnom Penh, reported the government-friendly Fresh News service.

It reported the prime minister referring to the military regime as “a junta,” a term Hlaing has been attempting to ban along with the word “regime” because of its disparaging connotations.

“There is a looming intention to get rid of Myanmar’s junta, but is it possible? It is like hitting one's head against the wall,” Hun Sen said.

Hun Sen was the first foreign leader to visit Myanmar since the coup last February that ousted the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi. His controversial trip in early January was criticized for attempting to bring the crisis-torn country back into the ASEAN bloc.

Myanmar was banned from attending ASEAN summits when Brunei held the chair in 2021 and Hun Sen had hoped to move forward the bloc's five-point consensus, which was designed to end the violence that has so far claimed more than 1,500 lives in Myanmar.

I will work with ASEAN and Japan, who are well experienced with the situation in Myanmar, to assist Myanmar in overcoming this crisis

However, Hun Sen has since been criticized for lending legitimacy to the regime.

A ceasefire agreement has been shattered by military strikes on civilians and the junta has rejected calls from the ASEAN special envoy to meet all parties involved in the crisis.

The military strikes included the reported massacre of 10 ethnic Chin villagers, prompting more than 1,000 people to flee across the border into India, and further reports of airstrikes in Loikaw, the capital of Karenni state, that displaced about 40,000 civilians.

The trip also highlighted divisions within ASEAN, a trading bloc that prides itself on unity and non-interference policies in regards to the internal affairs of members.

Hun Sen noted that Myanmar's 2008 constitution only entitles the military to 25 percent of seats in parliament and grants the armed forces' commander-in-chief the right to appoint the vice president, minister of defense, minister of interior and minister of border affairs.

“I will work with ASEAN and Japan, who are well experienced with the situation in Myanmar, to assist Myanmar in overcoming this crisis, especially to prevent further deaths from violence and to ensure the deliveries of humanitarian relief for the needy people of Myanmar,” he said.

Hun Sen said he believed that war was not a means to ending war and that the crisis in Myanmar could take another 5-10 years to resolve.

