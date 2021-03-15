Human trafficking in Indonesia a tough nut to crack

A copy of the Indonesian translation of the Vatican document 'Pastoral Orientations on Human Trafficking.' (Photo: Katharina R. Lestari/UCA News)

Fransiska (not her real name) was only 32 and still working as a babysitter in Indonesia’s capital Jakarta when a group of four matchmakers — two men and two women — introduced her to three Taiwanese men on three separate occasions back in December 2018.

She refused to marry the first and second. The third, however, she felt compelled to accept because of the offers the matchmakers made to her family, who knew them well.

“I was told that by marrying him, I could financially support my parents living in a remote village in West Kalimantan province and help renovate their house because the man was rich enough. Who could say no to that?” she said.

Subscribe to your daily free newsletter from UCA News Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

The Catholic was given three days by the matchmakers to return to her village to arrange everything needed for her marriage, including applying for a passport and obtaining a letter for new residency.

Click here to read the full article