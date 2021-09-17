Human rights issues dominate Asia

A Catholic bishop sparked a controversy after he warned the faithful against “narcotic jihad” and “love jihad” in his diocese in southern Indian Kerala state.

During a recent homily, Bishop Joseph Kallarangattu of Pala Diocese said Muslims terrorists engage in so called “loved jihad,” in which they lure non-Muslim women into marriage and to terrorism. They also run drug rackets aiming to destroy non-Muslims, he said calling it narcotic jihad.

Bishop Joseph Kallarangattu of Pala giving his homily at the nativity celebration of Mother Mary on Sept. 8 in a church in Kerala's Palai diocese. (Photo: supplied)

The bishop’s homily went viral on social media, sparking an outcry from Muslims. About one thousand Muslim men marched on the streets in protests and attempted to storm the bishop’s house in Pala before police foiled their attempts.

Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan criticized the bishop saying “no religion promotes narcotics” and “people in responsible positions should not create a religious divide.”

Christians in Pakistan braved the corona virus and monsoon rains to attend a popular Catholic pilgrimage. The 72nd Catholic pilgrimage of “Mother Mary, Queen of Mercy” was held at St. Mary and St. Joseph's Church in Mariamabad, a village in Punjab province between September 10 and 12 last week.

The pilgrimage attracts more than 1.2 million people from all over Pakistan every year. The torrential rains, which brought flooding and mudslides, destroying many homes and killing at least 17 people, did have some impact on the turnout.

A bus leaving Youhanabad, Lahore for the 72nd pilgrimage to the National Marian Shrine in Mariamabad village, Punjab province on Sept. 12. (Photo: Kamran Chaudhry)

But many pilgrims who managed to make it, chanted “Praise Holy Mother Mary” as they joined the tableaus, healing prayers, sharing of testimonies, rosary recitations and supplications against religious persecution.

Mariamabad village is designated as the National Marian Shrine and attracts both Christians and Muslims. In 1882, Bishop Emmanuel Won Dan Bush and a priest bought 150 acres of land from the attorney-general of India to create the Catholic village.

An inter-faith group and an inter-church body in Malaysia have voiced alarm over a bill they say is against the interests of non-Muslims in the country.

Religious Affairs Minister YB Ustaz Ahmad Marzuk Shaary recently announced that the federal government was drafting four new sharia laws including the Control and Restriction on the Propagation of Non-Muslim Religions’ Bill. The Malaysian Consultative Council of Buddhism, Christianity, Hinduism, Sikhism and Taoism said the proposed minorities’ bill is against Malaysia’s constitution that does not allow for Theocratic Islamic State for Malaysia.

This handout photo from Malaysia's Department of Information taken and released on September 13, 2021 shows Malaysia's King Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah (R) receiving documents from Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob (C) during the opening ceremony of the 14th parliamentary sessions in Kuala Lumpur.

Association of Churches, an inter-church group based in Sarawak state, noted that any attempt to introduce sharia bills affecting non-Muslim religions directly contravenes the very spirit of the formation of Malaysia.

The bill was reportedly withheld in the face of opposition but the minister’s statement has not been withdrawn yet. Religious minorities such as Christians face increasing intolerance amid creeping radicalism within powerful segments of the Malay Muslim community that want Malaysia to be an Islamic state.

Philippines is facing strong condemnation for being the worst country in Asia where environmentalists are killed with impunity.

UK-based Global Witness group has released a report documenting violence against defenders of the environment across the world in 2020. The report says the highest attacks on environmental activists were recorded last year.

Campaigners from international rights watchdog Global Witness, along with indigenous peoples, campaigners and their supporters, holds up a newly released human rights report during a press conference in Manila in this file photo.(Photo: AFP)

Over half of the total attacks occurred in three countries – Colombia, Mexico and the Philippines. Colombia ranked first with 64 killings followed by 30 in Mexico and 29 in the Philippines. Global Witness said under President Rodrigo Duterte, the Philippines has seen a dramatic increase in rights violations as well as violence against environmental defenders.

Outspoken Filipino priest Father Flavie Villanueva said the group’s criticism and call for justice would fall on deaf ears as the government itself was responsible for the killings of environmental defenders.

An Indonesian court has postponed the trial of a Catholic brother who faces charges of sexually abusing children.