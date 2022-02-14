Huge wave kills 11 Indonesians during beach ritual

Konradus Epa, Jakarta
Updated: February 14, 2022 10:14 AM GMT
Rescuers retrieve a body from the sea after 11 people drowned when a strong wave swept them away while holding a ritual on a beach in Jember, East Java, on Feb. 13. (Photo: National Search and Rescue Agency)
Eleven people died after being dragged out to sea by a large wave in Indonesia’s East Java province in the early hours of Feb. 13, authorities said.
The tragedy occurred on Payangan beach in Jember district during a midnight ritual in which at least 24 people from several villages swam in the ocean despite warnings about the conditions being dangerous.
Seven women and four men were among the victims. Thirteen others, including a young girl, managed to survive, Jember police chief Hery Purnomo said.
“They were hit by a very high wave in the darkness and were dragged into the sea. Unfortunately, 11 people lost their lives by drowning,” he said.
Some of the bodies were not found until the following afternoon.
“The beach is often used by local people for holding rituals associated with local superstitions. However, this incident could have been avoided,” Purnomo said.
The National Disaster Agency had warned people and fishermen to stay ashore and away from beaches due to rough seas.
Purnomo said the group decided to ignore the warning, arguing they were upholding tradition.
Father Damianus Fadjar Sukarno from Malang Diocese, East Java, expressed sorrow at the tragedy, saying upholding tradition is one thing but placing oneself in danger to do so is another.
“Warnings are given for a reason and should be heeded, otherwise tragedies like this could be repeated,” he said.
