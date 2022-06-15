HRW records decade of apartheid for Rohingya

Web feature documents regime's use of apartheid, persecution and imprisonment to deprive Rohingya of their liberty

Thai navy and park officials offer food to Rohingya stranded on the Thai island of Koh Dong after they said they were abandoned by traffickers en route to Malaysia. (Photo: Royal Thai Navy/AFP)

The Rohingya community in western Myanmar’s Rakhine state have been deprived of their liberty, lives and livelihoods with apartheid, persecution and imprisonment at the hands of authorities, Human Rights Watch (HRW) said.

The New York-based rights group released a web feature on June 15 that documented how authorities have capitalized on the ethnic cleansing campaign launched in June 2012 to segregate and confine a population they had long sought to remove from daily life in the predominantly Buddhist country.

Through individual accounts, images and video, the web feature titled “Nothing Called Freedom: A decade of detention for Rohingya in Myanmar’s Rakhine state” illustrated the Myanmar authorities’ use of apartheid, persecution and imprisonment that have deprived Rohingya of their liberty and threatened their lives and livelihoods.

The authorities have detained over 135,000 Rohingya and Kaman Muslims arbitrarily and indefinitely in Rakhine state for a decade, according to HRW.

“The Myanmar junta’s unyielding oppression of the Rohingya people is the foreseeable result of the military facing no consequences for its decade of ethnic cleansing and system of apartheid,” said Shayna Bauchner, Asia researcher at HRW.

“Concerned governments should now be doing what they should have done in 2021 — pursuing all avenues to hold Myanmar officials accountable for their grave crimes and delivering justice to the victims of their abuses.”

More than 740,000 Rohingya have been forced to flee from Rakhine to Bangladesh due to the military’s brutal crackdown in August 2017 that the US recently termed genocide

More than 135,000 Rohingya remain in IDP camps in Rakhine state in what critics have described as apartheid-like conditions. They cannot move freely and have no access to health care, education or employment. Camp inmates mainly rely on aid from the United Nations and non-government groups for daily survival.

The rights group said the violence and resulting displacement coincided with Myanmar’s nascent transition to democratic civilian rule. Increased oppression in both policy and practice inflamed anti-Muslim sentiment throughout the country, which laid the groundwork for the more brutal and organized military atrocities of 2016 and 2017.

HRW said the military coup in February 2021 has brought new movement restrictions and aid blockages to the Rohingya camps.

Furthermore, rising tensions and fighting in Rakhine state between the Myanmar military and the ethnic Rakhine Arakan Army have left the Rohingya caught in the middle.

“A decade is a grim milestone for the 135,000 Rohingya detained in Myanmar’s camps whose accounts of deprivation receive scarce international attention,” Bauchner said.

“Sharing these stories and images is a way to remind governments of the staggering human cost of apartheid and persecution.”

By not recognizing the term "Rohingya," successive governments and the military have implied that they are illegal immigrants from neighboring Bangladesh despite many having lived in Myanmar for decades.

Myanmar’s junta has faced mounting pressure from the international community over rights abuses and proceedings against military leaders are underway at the International Court of Justice.

