X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Bangladesh

HRW calls for UN probe into Bangladesh disappearances

Rights groups say 600 people have been seized in the past decade and that those freed are too scared to speak out

AFP, Dhaka

AFP, Dhaka

Published: August 16, 2021 07:22 AM GMT

Updated: August 16, 2021 07:29 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Cambodia denies rights abuses due to dam

Aug 12, 2021
2

Myanmar's famous kneeling nun now helps Covid patients

Aug 13, 2021
3

Court asks Indian cardinal to face trial on criminal charges

Aug 13, 2021
4

Minorities an easy target in Asia

Aug 13, 2021
5

Migrant workers bear brunt of Thailand's Covid outbreak

Aug 12, 2021
6

China accused of 'cultural genocide' in Inner Mongolia

Aug 13, 2021
7

Extinction rebellion: Indian Catholics urged to have bigger families

Aug 12, 2021
8

11 held over attacks on Hindu temples, shops in Bangladesh

Aug 12, 2021
9

Looking back on India's 75 years of freedom

Aug 12, 2021
10

Outcry over Myanmar junta denying Covid jabs to Rohingya

Aug 13, 2021
Support UCA News
HRW calls for UN probe into Bangladesh disappearances

Farzana Akter holds the portrait of her husband Mohammad Parvez Hossain, a Bangladesh Nationalist Party activist who disappeared in December 2013, in Dhaka on Aug. 14. (Photo: AFP)

Human Rights Watch has called for a United Nations probe into the enforced disappearances of Bangladesh opposition activists, demanding sanctions on the officials found responsible.

The rights watchdog released a report on Aug. 16 identifying 86 political activists, businessmen and student members of the opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party who went missing over the past decade.

It said disappearances have become a "hallmark" of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's rule since 2009, a tool for curtailing free speech and criticism.

"We want the UN and other international experts to launch an independent investigation because it has become quite clear that the Bangladesh authorities are willing to look away and even provide impunity for these kinds of abuses," Meenakshi Ganguly, HRW's South Asia specialist, told AFP.

HRW called for "targeted sanctions" on members of the Rapid Action Battalion, an elite police squad accused of carrying out many of the disappearances.

There was no comment on the allegations from the government or the Rapid Action Battalion, which has been accused in the past of rights abuses including extrajudicial killings.

These enforced disappearances have created a terrible environment of fear

Other rights organizations have said 600 people have been seized in the past decade, and that those who have been freed are too scared to speak out.

The Odhikar monitor reported 16 suspected enforced disappearances in the first half of 2021.

"These enforced disappearances have created a terrible environment of fear," said Nur Khan Liton, a former chief of Ain o Salish Kendra, a leading Bangladesh rights group.

Senior government officials have in the past denied that security agencies had seized anyone, saying the alleged victims have gone into hiding.

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

In one of the cases listed by HRW, low-level BNP activist Mohammad Parvez Hossain disappeared in December 2013, allegedly abducted with three friends.

"They went out to buy birthday flowers for the son of a party colleague and never returned," said his wife Farzana Akter, who was pregnant at the time.

A few weeks later, Hasina won a general election by a landslide.

Akter, now 30, said police repeatedly refused to discuss her husband's case.

She now relies on her family to help raise her 10-year-old daughter and eight-year-old son, who has never seen his father.

"If the government says my husband is in hiding, then why don't they find him?" she said. "He didn't commit any crime, didn't kill or rob anyone. He was not corrupt. Why would he be killed?"

Also Read

Taliban gains worry Pakistan Church officials
Taliban gains worry Pakistan Church officials
Sri Lankan cardinal rejects president's letter
Sri Lankan cardinal rejects president's letter
Pakistan's failing grade on human rights raises concern
Pakistan's failing grade on human rights raises concern
Indian court allows dismissed nun to remain in convent
Indian court allows dismissed nun to remain in convent
How Jinnah's Christians helped form independent Pakistan
How Jinnah's Christians helped form independent Pakistan
Carrying the burden of India's anti-Christian riots
Carrying the burden of India's anti-Christian riots

Support Us

Support Us

Latest News

Pope concerned over Taliban takeover in Afghanistan
Aug 16, 2021
We must save the dying planet for our survival
Aug 16, 2021
Taliban gains worry Pakistan Church officials
Aug 16, 2021
Vietnam authorities laud religious volunteers’ services
Aug 16, 2021
Filipino Jesuit philosopher-priest dies at 96
Aug 16, 2021
Church steps up Covid-19 testing in Myanmar camps
Aug 16, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

We must save the dying planet for our survival
Aug 16, 2021
The most powerful weapon against Covid-19
Aug 16, 2021
How Jinnah's Christians helped form independent Pakistan
Aug 16, 2021
Carrying the burden of India's anti-Christian riots
Aug 14, 2021
Pakistan's minorities await freedom on Independence Day
Aug 14, 2021

Features

Horns blaring, car mob take to streets of Thai capital again
Aug 16, 2021
Korean apostles of the sea aim to serve seafarers better
Aug 16, 2021
Myanmar's famous kneeling nun now helps Covid patients
Aug 13, 2021
China accused of 'cultural genocide' in Inner Mongolia
Aug 13, 2021
Hong Kong artist chooses 'self-exile' in Taiwan
Aug 13, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Business tycoon Hichilema wins Zambias poll

Business tycoon Hichilema wins Zambia’s poll
Human authenticity A value at the Eucharist

Human authenticity: A value at the Eucharist?
Future of religious life requires space for hope

Future of religious life requires "space for hope"
Todays world is shaped by our exiles more than by our natives

Today’s world is shaped by our exiles more than by our natives
The challenge of Church leadership

The challenge of Church leadership
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Monday 16 August 2021

Mass on Demand – Monday 16 August 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the day: Monday of the Twentieth Week in Ordinary Time

Readings of the day: Monday of the Twentieth Week in Ordinary Time
Father in Heaven, give us rulers who are good, just, and responsible

Father in Heaven, give us rulers who are good, just, and responsible
Give us, Lord, rulers who care for the people

Give us, Lord, rulers who care for the people
St. Stephen of Hungary | Saint of the Day

St. Stephen of Hungary | Saint of the Day
slavery-in-asia
 
Mission in Asia - Contribute to help UCA News
Mission in Asia - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.