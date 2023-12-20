How significant is Vatican note on blessing same sex couples?

The doctrinal declaration only shows how restrictive the Catholic Church really is

An Indian same-sex couple walks outside their home with their adopted children in Bengaluru on Feb. 11. (Photo: AFP / UCAN files)

I was jubilant when I read the media headlines about Pope Francis’ Dec. 18 doctrinal declaration on blessings for same-sex couples. I thought finally the LGBTQ+ community is being recognized as human beings in the Church.

This has been the first reaction of many and most that did not go into details of the document that runs into eight pages or are out of touch with the LGBTQ+ community.

“While it is heartening to know that the church is attempting some change in this direction, I am more confused now, change needs to be done with a lot more thought and care and the messaging must be strong and firm,” said Andy Sequeira of Rainbow Catholics India, a researcher in queer studies.

“While it’s a good step to give his blessings, the pope still will not consider marriage or blessing a sexual relationship,” commented Andrew Lyle, another member of Rainbow Catholics India.

“It's significant but has no sacramental validity. Something is better than nothing,” pointed out M. T. Joseph, a sociologist at Bombay University.

Francis Bernado of New Ways Ministry calls it an early Christmas gift to the LGBTQ+ community because it is a change from the 2021 declaration from the Dicastery of the Doctrine of Faith that said “God does not bless sin.”

Hello! Bernado, it still says, “God does not bless sin!” The declaration clearly states that the blessing does not in any way validate their status.

The Church’s binary anthropology is based on Genesis 1:27-28, which tells us that God created man and woman to bear children. The sacrament of marriage is established on this, thus LGBTQ+ unions cannot be recognized as marriage.

The reception of the sacrament of marriage requires that one is in a state of grace. Therefore LGBTQ+ couples, who are deemed to be living in sin, are being blessed but not married.

When we describe two people as a couple, we understand that there is a sexual attraction involved. So, while the Church is accepting that an LGBTQ+ person can be attracted to another of the same sex, it clearly states that to consummate that union is a sin.

“Does this mean that every time I erotically gaze at my partner, I commit a sin and will have to go to confession?” asks Sequeira.

The document states that those who ask for a blessing show themselves to be “in need of God’s saving presence” by expressing “a petition for God’s assistance, a plea to live better."

Those requesting a blessing “should not be required to have prior moral perfection” or be in a state of grace, as a precondition.

The Declaration affirms that this kind of blessing “is offered to all without requiring anything,” helping people feel that they are still blessed despite their mistakes and that “their heavenly Father continues to will their good and to hope that they will ultimately open themselves to the good.” (paragraph 27).

The couple is blessed, not the union. “After a brief prayer preceding this spontaneous blessing, the ordained minister could ask that the individuals have peace, health, a spirit of patience, dialogue, and mutual assistance — but also God’s light and strength to be able to fulfill his will completely” (paragraph 38).

It is clear that a sexual union for the couple is still considered sinful. The couple is seen as ‘good friends,’ nothing more.

From the earlier stance where the Church did not even acknowledge LGBTQ+ persons, now the Church takes a small step in recognizing their humanity and acknowledging their need for a relationship with a person of the same sex. But raises a red flag that says, “Relationship but nothing more.”

Despite the progress in sociological science that shows that homosexuality is a reality among human persons, the Church has stubbornly stuck to its binary anthropology.

Research shows that LGBTQ+ teens are at increased risk of suicide and mental health issues like depression and anxiety. LGBTQ teens consider suicide and make suicide attempts at about four times the national rate for all adolescents.

Data from the US shows that suicides among teen LGBTQ+ persons are twice the rate of suicides among all teens, because of family rejection, bullying, threats of injury, violence, and increasingly limited access to gender-affirming healthcare.

Should not these statistics concern the Church deeply?

Religious teachings and non-acceptance of LGBTQ+ persons are at the bottom of family and social rejection, and other threats faced by LGBTQ+ persons. The Church as a mother would do well to prevent the violence to LGBTQ+ persons and even prevent the large number of suicides, by going all out to accept them as God has created them.

I know a few parents who have stood by their LGBTQ+ children and given them a reason to live their truth. But most queer persons remain in turmoil in the closet.

Jesus came to give us all life, life in abundance. (Jn 10:10). Why does the Church not do the same?

This doctrinal declaration coming from the Vatican only shows how restrictive the Catholic Church is. Only those who fit into the doctrinal parameters are accepted, and the others are discarded as sinners.

If the Church is not going to be the source of life in all its fullness to the LGBTQ+ community, where should its members go?

*The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official editorial position of UCA News.

