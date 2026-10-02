How Gandhi’s vision echoes in multicultural Australia

Gandhi in 1931. (Photo: Wikipedia)
Today marks the 157th anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi’s birth. His vision of religious pluralism, cultural identity and belonging without assimilation finds a striking echo in Australian multiculturalism.
Gandhi was a trailblazer for multiculturalism long before it became a policy objective anywhere in the Anglosphere, Australia included.
Read the full article on Global Catholic.
This article is presented by UCA News in association with "Global Catholic."
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As UCA News approaches 50 years of unwavering service to the Church in Asia, we reaffirm our promise to remain:
But to continue — and to grow stronger — we need your support.
Your contribution helps keep UCA News a beacon of truth, faith, and integrity for millions across Asia and beyond.