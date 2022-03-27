World

How can the Synod of Bishops tackle Africa's huge divisions?

As politicians have failed the continent, the masses look to the Church to share Jesus' message of hope with a traumatized society

A woman cleans an Ivorian Popular Front poster before a Mass in a Catholic church in Mama, near Gagnoa, Ivory Coast, on June 13, 2021. (Photo: AFP)

By Justine John Dyikuk Updated: March 27, 2022 01:10 AM GMT

Depending on perspectives, Africa has been described in both glowing and horrifying terms. For example, in 2015, one Chris Meadows wrote that it “is the second largest continent, home to more than 1 billion people, 56 recognized countries and some of the world’s greatest geographical and cultural diversity.”

With stoic optimism, he maintained that “it is also possible to gaze upon intense faith, joy in the face of travail and hope in the eyes of the young” across the continent.

However, he decried that “the people of Africa live in the starkest of deserts, verdant forested jungles, rich grasslands and teeming cities such as Lagos, Cairo and Kinshasa” and lamented that “to visit Africa is to see staggering poverty, inequality and seemingly insuperable political and social dilemmas.”

The Church in Sub-Saharan Africa, likes others around the world, began its synodal process in October 2021. It runs through April 2022 and leads to the Assembly of the Synod of Bishops in October 2023.

The theme, “For a Synodal Church: Communion, Participation and Mission,” is beautifully captured in a 60-page document titled “Official Handbook for Listening and Discernment in Local Churches in Dioceses and Bishops’ Conferences.”

The desired communion which the Synod calls for is based on Jesus who reconciled us with the Father through the Holy Spirit. On this basis, we are rooted in the love and unity of the Trinity. Inspired by the Word of God and living tradition of the Church, we are grounded in the sensus fidei (p.13).

"By the same token, it is regrettable that in Africa ethnic affiliation seems thicker than the waters of baptism"

Sadly, Africa is battling with challenges such as illiteracy, poverty, disease, conflicts and political unrest. These are consequences of greed by the elite and ruthless political class. Sadly, they constitute a huge discount for the expected communion that everyone should enjoy in terms of justice and equity — hallmarks of ecclesial fraternity.

By the same token, it is regrettable that in Africa ethnic affiliation seems thicker than the waters of baptism. How will the Synod address the gap between the rich and the poor, literate and non-literate, urban residents and rural dwellers, men and women, the young and the old and clergy and the laity? In specific terms, can the Synod draw lessons from Rwanda to stem the tide of ethnic divisions capable of curbing genocides across the continent?

The document maintains that all who belong to the People of God — the laity, consecrated and ordained — should “engage in the exercise of deep and respectful listening to one another” by creating “space for us to hear the Holy Spirit together” towards guiding “our aspirations for the Church of the Third Millennium” (p.13).

The Church invites us to make those at the margins of society feel at home through engaging them in meaningful dialogue, discernment and taking pieces of advice which relates to pastoral care. This means that the Church must relate to various social concerns.

In 2021, the United Nations Population Fund estimated that “around 50 million people above the age of 60 account for around 5 percent of Sub-Saharan Africa's population” but lamented that “in the past, most of them turned to their families for help but that practice is becoming less widespread.”

With the largest number of children (over 19 million as at 2017) among its migrant population, what is the place of children in this Synod? What would be the place of refugees who have fled countries like Chad, Sudan, Yemen, Syria, Ethiopia, Sudan and Central African Republic? What of ecumenism in Nigeria, Egypt, Côte d’Ivoire and Kenya where there is often friction between Christians and Muslims?

The mission of the Church is “to witness to the love of God in the midst of the whole human family” through the social, economic, political, geographical and existential peripheries of the world in fulfilment of “God’s kingdom” (p.13). The synodal process at local level involves discernment through listening, creating space for the guidance of the Holy Spirit, ensuring that everyone is treated equally and aggregating inputs in a well-articulated manner (Cf.pgs.15-16).

"The Church in Africa has the capacity to rekindle the hope that the world’s second largest continent can resist ideological colonialism in all ramifications"

Unfortunately, 28 of the world’s poorest countries in the world are in Africa; half of the African population lives in poverty (on US$1.90 or less a day) without access to basic human needs like nutrition and clean water. Some 15 out of the 54 countries in Africa are fighting wars and violence by armed groups. According to reports, 27 percent of people on the continent are directly affected by bloodshed, mayhem and post-traumatic stress. In 2019, the Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project disclosed that there have been 21,600 incidents of armed conflict in Africa. How will the Synod respond to these humanitarian needs that constitute existential threats?

Members of the hierarchy should avoid the temptation of wanting to lead instead of being led by the Holy Spirit. They should also look beyond the visible confines of the Church to “the worlds of economics and science, politics and culture, arts and sport, the media and social initiatives” (p.21) for fresh insights to contemporary challenges. Also, the synodal process must not be seen as a kind of secular parliament where only “those who are already involved in church activities” (p.22) are heard.

Does involving everyone mean that the Church should soft-pedal on the reception of Holy Communion by divorced and remarried couples? Well, the gracious words of Pope St. John Paul II that we should embrace “love and responsibility” are key. Historian Jeffrey Mirus recommends that the Church “desperately needs leadership from those who understand that the right rules are as necessary as they are liberating, and who can teach “the rules” so that we can grasp their foundations and their inner meaning.”

In conclusion, the Synod should create more avenues for active listening and sincere consultations. After all, “the synodal process is not the end but a new beginning” (p.36).

Despite the seeming challenges facing the African continent, Pope Benedict XVI opines that he sees “grounds for hope in Africa’s rich intellectual, cultural and religious heritage” (Africae Munus, No. 9).

Because politicians have failed the continent, the masses now look to the Church to share Jesus’ message of hope with a traumatized society. The Church in Africa has the capacity to rekindle the hope that the world’s second largest continent can resist ideological colonialism in all ramifications. Through wise investment in “Catholipreneurship” (a self-sustaining Church) and co-responsibility, the Church in Africa can remain afloat in matters of faith, morals and visionary leadership.

* Father Justine John Dyikuk is a lecturer in mass communication at the University of Jos in Nigeria, editor of a Caritas newspaper and convener of the Media Team Network Initiative (MTNI) in Nigeria. Email: [email protected]The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official editorial position of UCA News.

