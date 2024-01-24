Houthi Fighters Launch Attacks in the Red Sea

Gaza war extends to the Red Sea

The conflict between Israel and Hamas has now spread to the Red Sea.

A possible third war front has opened up, which is proving to be not only dangerous but also threatens the region’s economic and political equilibrium, because in addition to those involved in the initial conflict, it involves more belligerents, such as Egypt, the U.S, Mediterranean countries and numerous others.

In fact, in response to the Israeli bombardment of Gaza, which has become increasingly massive and deadly over time and has now extended to the entire Strip, the Houthis, a Yemeni Shiite militia, have launched a series of attacks on the mostly Western merchant ships and tankers making their way through the Red Sea to reach the Mediterranean.

Their leaders claim that they are acting in this way in order to support the Gaza cause and the Palestinians by preventing Western ships from supplying weapons or any military materiel to the State of Israel.

It would appear that they are acting as Tehran’s proxy in the ongoing conflict. In fact, according to many analysts, Iran, Israel’s principal enemy, appears to be carrying out its campaign against Israel not directly – which would be difficult at this time – but by proxy, through Shiite militias scattered across the Middle East.

These include the Lebanese Hezbollah, the Houthis, and numerous groups they have funded and trained in Syria and Iraq, which in recent weeks have directed their actions, launching drones or missiles, against U.S. installations in these countries.

The situation was further aggravated at Christmas when Razi Mousavi, a general of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards, who had been a close associate of Qassem Soleimani (assassinated by the U.S. in 2020), was eliminated by the Israelis in Syria.

This triggered a reaction from Iran, which vowed to avenge the death of one of its most important generals, thus fueling fear of the conflict spreading.

For the time being, it has been Tehran’s “partners” who have taken action against Israel, both on the Lebanese border with Hezbollah and in the Red Sea with rockets fired by the Houthis.

However, pro-Iranian Shiite militiamen in Iraq have also carried out attacks against U.S. bases, wounding three soldiers.

These events have worried various governments and set diplomacy in motion in order to contain the conflict.

Recently, some cease-fire plans were unofficially presented by Egypt and Qatar, which included the release of the approximately 130 hostages, but were rejected by Hamas.

