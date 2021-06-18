Hope, resilience continue amid calamities in Asia

A Catholic nun in India has refused to move out of a convent of her congregation despite losing an appeal against her dismissal at the Vatican’s supreme tribunal. Sister Lucy Kalappura from the Franciscan Clarist Congregation based in southern India's Kerala state said she will live in the convent until an ongoing case about her right to housing is settled in an Indian court.

The nun has lived in the convent for more than three decades. Her congregation dismissed her in August 2019 over charges of disobedience and breaking religious vows. The nun lost another appeal against dismissal from the Vatican's Congregation for Oriental Churches in October 2019.

Sister Lucy Kalappura says she will continue to live in her convent. (Photo supplied)

Sister Kalappura has alleged that her congregation started acting against her after she supported the public protests of five nuns in September 2018 demanding the arrest of Bishop Franco Mulakkal of Jalandhar Diocese who was accused of raping of a nun. Following the protests, Bishop Mulakkal was arrested and later released on bail while the case is in progress in a court.

The congregation said the nun’s dismissal was not linked to the bishop’s case but to her violation of rules and orders.

Covid-19 has claimed a fourth Catholic bishop in India as the nation continues to reel under the deadly second wave of the pandemic.

65-year-old Bishop Paul Lakra of Gumla Diocese in Jharkhand state died on June 15 more than a month after he tested positive for coronavirus. While the deadly virus has plunged India a humanitarian catastrophe, the Catholic Church has been particularly hit.

Covid-19 patients are given medical attention in Kolkata, eastern India, on June 10. (Photo: AFP)

More than 520 priests, religious brothers and nuns have died of Covid-19, according to a list prepared by Capuchin Father Suresh Matthew, editor of church-run Indian Currents magazine.

India has recorded 29.7 million infections and more than 382,000 deaths from the coronavirus.

In conflict-torn Myanmar, churches and convents have become sanctuaries as the military fights local resistance forces in various parts of the country. Thousands of people have been sheltering in Catholic and other Christian churches in the predominantly Christian states of Kayah, Chin, Kachin and Shan.

Churches have opened doors for fleeing civilians, especially the elderly, children, women, the sick and disabled, regardless of religion and race. In Loikaw Diocese of Kayah state, thousands are still spending their days and nights in churches and convents despite deadly military shelling that left three Catholic churches badly damaged and several dead.

Sacred Heart Church in Loikaw in Myanmar's Kayah state was hit by military shelling on May 23. Four people were killed and eight wounded in the incident. (Photo: Kantarawaddy Times/AFP)

In Penkhon Diocese, about 10,000 people are residing in five churches, while four parishes have been completely abandoned due to heavy fighting.

Myanmar’s bishops made an appeal recently urging armed groups to follow international norms and to stop attacking neutral places such as churches, pagodas, monasteries, mosques, temples, schools and hospitals.

Meanwhile, security forces in Myanmar have continued the harassment and detention of Catholic priests for allegedly supporting civil resistance groups. Last Sunday armed men raided Assumption Church and its clergy house in Chanthar village of Mandalay Archdiocese and detained six young priests.

The priests were guests attending liturgical programs on the feast of the Sacred Heart in Ye-Oo, a nearby town. The priests were questioned for their suspected links to civil defense groups. They were handcuffed and detained for 15 hours before being released.

Protesters hold banners at a demonstration against the military coup in Dawei on June 14. (Photo: Dawei Watch/AFP)

The priests were not allowed to wear their robes when they were taken to the police station. Another priest, Father Michael Aung Ling, and a boarding student at the parish compound of St. Michael’s Church in Kanpetlet town were arrested by soldiers on Wednesday and questioned for 11 hours.

Soldiers suspected the priest had supplied food to the Chinland Defense Force, a civil resistance group in Christian-majority Chin state.

Chinese authorities have banned and shut down churches of the Good News Mission, a South Korea-based international Protestant church, in two cities with significant Korean immigrants. The Good News Mission was banned and its churches closed in Yanbian Korean Autonomous Prefecture in Jilin province on April 30.