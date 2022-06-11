News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
UCA News
Contribute
Support UCA News

Contribute to help our mission
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Hong Kong

Hong Kong's status undermined by Covid curbs, leader says

City last month reopened to vaccinated non-residents but international arrivals must still undergo seven days of quarantine

Hong Kong's status undermined by Covid curbs, leader says

Hong Kong chief executive Carrie Lam is due to step down on June 30. (Photo: AFP)

AFP, Hong Kong

By AFP, Hong Kong

Published: June 11, 2022 03:28 AM GMT

Updated: June 11, 2022 03:35 AM GMT

Hong Kong's status as an international hub has been "undermined" by strict coronavirus border controls, outgoing leader Carrie Lam admitted on June 10, just a day after saying she would not further lift restrictions before departing.

The once vibrant Asian business hub is mired in its third year of pandemic isolation as it hews to China's zero-Covid strategy, which seeks to control outbreaks with lockdowns, social distancing and border controls.

Hong Kong last month reopened to vaccinated non-residents but international arrivals must still undergo seven days of quarantine.

"The border control measures have really made people very impatient and, of course, have undermined Hong Kong's status as a hub," Lam said in an interview with CNBC.

"If you cannot travel freely to other places and into the mainland, how could you be a hub?"

Lam, a Catholic, is due to step down as chief executive on June 30 after a five-year term that saw huge democracy protests and Covid-19 outbreaks that left more than 9,000 people dead.

"Once we could bring down the hotel quarantine period or, as some have suggested, replace it with home quarantine measures, I'm sure we will be seeing a lot of people coming to Hong Kong"

On June 9, Lam announced that pandemic restrictions will not be further loosened during her remaining time in office. But in her latest interview, Lam agreed that a more flexible quarantine policy would bring people back to Hong Kong.

"Once we could bring down the hotel quarantine period or, as some have suggested, replace it with home quarantine measures, I'm sure we will be seeing a lot of people coming to Hong Kong," she told CNBC.

Addressing lawmakers on June 9, Lam said Hong Kong was stuck between China's zero-Covid approach and foreign countries' decision to live with the virus.

Beijing remains committed to completely quashing all outbreaks and President Xi Jinping reaffirmed the policy, saying it must be "unswervingly upheld," according to state news agency Xinhua.

Lam on June 9 said there was no chance of reopening the border with mainland China in the near future.

Hong Kong's next leader John Lee has said one of his top priorities is to reconnect the city with the mainland, though he gave no specific timetable.

Lee previously acknowledged that travel curbs have caused "inconvenience" for international travelers but made no commitment to reduce the quarantine period.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Anger in Islamic world after India prophet row Anger in Islamic world after India prophet row
Pope's knee troubles force cancellation of trip to Africa Pope's knee troubles force cancellation of trip to Africa
Jordanian parish matches Italian cuisine, Iraqi skills Jordanian parish matches Italian cuisine, Iraqi skills
Pornography, surrogacy threaten human dignity, pope says Pornography, surrogacy threaten human dignity, pope says
Hong Kong's status undermined by Covid curbs, leader says Hong Kong's status undermined by Covid curbs, leader says
Muslim-majority Indonesia eager to welcome pope Muslim-majority Indonesia eager to welcome pope
donateads_new
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Read articles from La Croix International

The hazardous job of being a bishop

The hazardous job of being a bishop

It’s difficult being a bishop in France, having to bear the burden of various Church crises and overly centralized authority

×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.