News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
UCA News
Contribute
Support UCA News

Contribute to help our mission
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Hong Kong

Hong Kong’s religious freedom 'faces great danger'

Faith groups will suffer similar persecution as in mainland China, former UK cabinet minister turned Anglican priest says

Hong Kong’s religious freedom 'faces great danger'

Jonathan Aitken, Anglican priest and former UK cabinet minister has slammed Chinese President Xi Jinping and his regime for the persecution of religious and ethnic groups. (Photo: Islington Tribune) 

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: July 01, 2022 05:34 AM GMT

Updated: July 01, 2022 05:39 AM GMT

Anglican priest and former UK cabinet minister, Jonathan Aitken, has called on the international community to scrutinize and act as religious freedom in Hong Kong faces dangerous threats from the destructive forces of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).

Aitken, 79, warned that “there are increasingly ominous signs” that religious freedom in Hong Kong is “next on the hit list by the destructive forces” of President Xi Jinping’s Chinese Communist Party (CCP) regime.

The former lawmaker from the Conservative Party (1994-97) made the comments during an address to the National Club in London on June 29, two days before the 25th anniversary of the British handover of Hong Kong to China. 

Aitken said that “the skies are darkening for religious freedom in Hong Kong.” The imposition of the draconian National Security Law on Hong Kong two years ago has led to promised fundamental freedoms being “almost completely dismantled.”

The rule of law, he added, “has been undermined and any meaningful autonomy has been eroded”, he added. Many former legislators are in prison, press freedom has been destroyed and academic freedom and freedom of expression “brutally curtailed.”

The priest noted that Hong Kong was handed over to China with “solemn promises” made by Beijing to protect Hong Kong’s high degree of autonomy, freedom and the rule of law, enshrined in an international treaty, the Sino-British Joint Declaration, lodged at the United Nations.

“He is ruthless in his silencing of all who exercise their freedom of expression"

“Today, a quarter of a century on from the handover, the whole world came to see that the Chinese Communist regime has systematically broken those promises and violated the treaty,” said Aitken. 

Terming President Xi Jinping “ideologically a Marxist Nationalist and politically a brutal control freak,” Aitken said he is dedicated to ensuring that the Communist Party maintains its iron grip on power. 

“He is ruthless in his silencing of all who exercise their freedom of expression to voice, let alone demonstrate in support of views different from that of the regime.”

He noted that President Xi and his regime are particularly hostile to faith groups.

Christians in mainland China now face the worst persecution since Mao’s Cultural Revolution of the 1960s, he said adding that persecution of Tibetan Buddhists, Falun Gong practitioners and Hui Muslims has intensified. Earlier this month domes and minarets of a mosque in Zhaotong City, Yunnan Province were blown up.

He also pointed out that China’s brutal persecution of Uyghurs is increasingly being recognized by international critics as genocide.

"Cardinal John Tong issued a warning to Catholic clergy to be careful in sermons and to 'watch their language'”

President Xi and his regime are behaving like “tough totalitarian thugs” towards faith groups and indeed towards all the beleaguered groups in China who seek any degree of personal freedom, he said, noting that this totalitarian approach has engulfed Hong Kong in recent years.

Freedom of religion or belief, enshrined in Article 18 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, is likely to be “the next freedom cherished by the people of Hong Kong to come under fire,” he pointed out.

Pro-Beijing media such as Ta Kung Pao have been publishing articles attacking churches in Hong Kong and threatening further restrictions, Aitken noted, and one church, the Good Neighbor North District Church, has been raided by police and the bank account of the church and its pastor were frozen by HSBC under pressure from the authorities.

Soon after the introduction of the National Security Law, Cardinal John Tong issued a warning to Catholic clergy to be careful in sermons and to “watch their language.”

In May this year, 90-year-old senior Cardinal Joseph Zen was arrested, which Aitken described as “a symbol of the regime’s anti-faith attitudes, not to mention Beijing’s total disrespect for a venerated 90-year-old spiritual leader.”

Jonathan Aitken served as a cabinet minister from 1995-1997 and was ordained as a Church of England priest in 2019.

He called upon the global community to watch out as religious persecution in Hong Kong is expected to intensify in the coming days.

“As we wait to see what happens next on the religious persecution scene in Hong Kong, let’s watch, pray and scrutinize,” he said.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

‘Eco-weddings’ garner enthusiasm in South Korea ‘Eco-weddings’ garner enthusiasm in South Korea
Why is Gujarat’s lone Christian legislator a worried man? Why is Gujarat’s lone Christian legislator a worried man?
Hong Kong’s religious freedom 'faces great danger' Hong Kong’s religious freedom 'faces great danger'
Xi hails China's rule over Hong Kong at handover anniversary celebrations Xi hails China's rule over Hong Kong at handover anniversary celebrations
Nine Sudanese killed during anti-coup protests Nine Sudanese killed during anti-coup protests
Central African Republic bishops warn of 'convulsions' from Ukraine crisis Central African Republic bishops warn of 'convulsions' from Ukraine crisis
donateads_new
Ucanews Store
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Read articles from La Croix International

Apostolic constitution on the reformed Roman Curia now available in English

Apostolic constitution on the reformed Roman Curia now available in English

Originally existing only in Italian, "Praedicate evangelium" is now available in English, Spanish, Portuguese and Arabic

×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.