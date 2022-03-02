X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
UCA News
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Hong Kong

Hong Kong's pro-Beijing newspaper attacks Cardinal Zen

Articles accuse the cardinal and the Catholic Church of disrupting life and inciting riots in Hong Kong

UCA News reporter

UCA News reporter

Published: March 02, 2022 07:54 AM GMT

Updated: March 02, 2022 09:18 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Boy dies after 'beating' by Indonesian soldiers

Feb 28, 2022
2

The power of the innocent

Feb 27, 2022
3

Duterte: 'I did my job and did not do anything bad'

Feb 28, 2022
4

Christians need more sins

Feb 28, 2022
5

Myanmar backs Russian invasion as ASEAN urges peace talks

Feb 28, 2022
6

No ASEAN country ranked free in global index

Feb 28, 2022
7

Thai army, police implicated in deaths of Rohingya refugees

Feb 28, 2022
8

As in 1939, the world is at a dangerous turning point

Mar 1, 2022
9

At least 80 children taken hostage by Myanmar junta

Feb 28, 2022
10

Christian family attacked, forcibly displaced 'for faith' in Laos

Feb 28, 2022
Support UCA News
Hong Kong's pro-Beijing newspaper attacks Cardinal Zen

Cardinal Joseph Zen Ze-kiun, a former bishop of Hong Kong and a strong critic of the Chinese Communist Party, has come under attack from a pro-Beijing newspaper. (Photo: AFP)

A pro-Beijing newspaper in Hong Kong has accused Cardinal Joseph Zen Ze-kiun, the former bishop of Hong Kong, of abusing his clerical status to engage in anti-China activities.

Ta Kung Pao, a Chinese-language newspaper sponsored by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), published four articles that explicitly target 90-year-old Cardinal Zen and the Hong Kong Church, China Aid reported on Feb. 25.

The first article published on Jan. 27 alleged that Cardinal Zen has a “long history of abusing his clergy status to engage in anti-China activities and stirring up chaos in Hong Kong.” He also incited students to violate government rules in 2019, it claimed.

During the pro-democracy violence in 2019, nearly 40 percent of those arrested were students from some 300 schools. Many were from Christian schools and “were instigated by teachers and clergy” to participate in the violence, it claimed.

Cardinal Zen, who resigned from his post as bishop of Hong Kong in 2009, “abused his clergy status for a long time to gang up with Hong Kong independence elements" such as Jimmy Lai and Martin Lee “to engage in anti-China” activities, the article said.

Media tycoon Lai, 73, and 84-year-old Lee, a former Hong Kong lawmaker, are both Catholic. They were arrested and jailed last year for allegedly participating in pro-democracy rallies in violation of the national security law introduced in July 1, 2020.

He condemned the Chinese government for the forcible demolition of churches and crosses in various parts of China from 2014 to 2016

“It is reported that from 2006 to December 2013, Jimmy Lai provided Cardinal Zen with more than 20 million yuan [US$3.1 million] in political donations,” the article said.

In addition, sections in the articles also alleged that the Church “incited riots” among Hong Kong students and provided shelter for pro-democracy protesters. They suggested that Hong Kong’s religious institutions should be placed under the government’s management. 

Salesian Cardinal Zen served as the bishop of Hong Kong from 2002 to 2009 and was made a cardinal in 2006. Widely known for his social activism and advocacy in social movements, he publicly stood for democratic values until the security law was introduced.

He has long been a target of the CCP for his opposition to the party's policies and crackdown on human rights and religious freedom in China.

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

He condemned the Chinese government for the forcible demolition of churches and crosses in various parts of China from 2014 to 2016. He has led Masses for the victims of the 1989 Tiananmen Square massacre by China’s People’s Liberation Army.

Cardinal Zen has not responded to the pro-Beijing newspaper’s attacks.

Prominent religious freedom lawyer and scholar Nina Shea has warned that the articles should be seen as part of a CCP campaign against the cardinal.

The articles suggest that the CCP feels “a need for greater control over Hong Kong,” Shea, the director of the Hudson Institute’s Center for Religious Freedom, wrote in an op-ed published by the Epoch Times

Cardinal Zen is one of the few prominent China clergymen in recent years who dare to speak critically against Chinese leader Xi Jinping’s repressive Sinicization policy 

The four articles “resemble a denunciation campaign of the kind portending a new crackdown” by the CCP.   

Shea says there are plenty of reasons for the CCP to target Cardinal Zen.

He has drawn the ire of the CCP as he is “one of the few prominent China clergymen in recent years who dare to speak critically against Chinese leader Xi Jinping’s repressive Sinicization policy for mainland churches,” she said. 

China Aid suggests that Ta Kung Pao’s attacks should not be ignored and must draw international attention as it has a history of running offensive propaganda at the behest of the CCP against pro-democracy activists and supporters.  

SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

China's leaders prepare to tackle social ills
China's leaders prepare to tackle social ills
South Korean bishop seeks prayers, wisdom to serve people
South Korean bishop seeks prayers, wisdom to serve people
A karate trainer's journey of faith in Hong Kong
A karate trainer's journey of faith in Hong Kong
China tightens grip on Hong Kong's education system
China tightens grip on Hong Kong's education system
Macau and Timorese Catholic universities in academic exchange
Macau and Timorese Catholic universities in academic exchange
Virus surge worsens grim lives of Hong Kong domestic workers
Virus surge worsens grim lives of Hong Kong domestic workers
Support Us

Latest News

Cambodia closes more than 550 independent schools
Mar 2, 2022
China's leaders prepare to tackle social ills
Mar 2, 2022
Music-composing Jesuit priest dies in Indonesia
Mar 2, 2022
Southeast Asian bishops express solidarity with Ukraine
Mar 2, 2022
Catholic nuns among Indians stranded in Ukraine
Mar 2, 2022
Hong Kong's pro-Beijing newspaper attacks Cardinal Zen
Mar 2, 2022
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Reliving Christ's Paschal Mystery
Mar 2, 2022
China tightens grip on Hong Kong's education system
Mar 1, 2022
As in 1939, the world is at a dangerous turning point
Mar 1, 2022
Duterte: 'I did my job and did not do anything bad'
Feb 28, 2022
Letter from Rome: How Putin continues to play the pope
Feb 28, 2022

Features

A karate trainer's journey of faith in Hong Kong
Mar 2, 2022
Indian PM's party keen to retain power in Christian stronghold
Mar 1, 2022
Desperate Afghans resort to selling kidneys to feed families
Feb 28, 2022
A mission to prevent lonely deaths in South Korea
Feb 24, 2022
Hong Kong bishop stresses dialogue in troubled region
Feb 24, 2022
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Kirill the extremely political Russian Orthodox patriarch

Kirill, the extremely political Russian Orthodox patriarch
A real war and culture war dividends

A "real war" and "culture war" dividends
African Christians Muslims make landmark commitment to interreligious dialogue

African Christians, Muslims make landmark commitment to interreligious dialogue
Caritas appeals for opening of humanitarian corridors in Ukraine

Caritas appeals for opening of humanitarian corridors in Ukraine

The price of democracy

The price of democracy
UCAN Ad
slavery-in-asia
 
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.