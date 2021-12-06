X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
UCA News
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY
myron-j-pereira
william-j-grimm
shay-cullen
michael-kelly
mary-aileen-d-bacalso
benedict-rogers
myron-j-pereira
shay-cullen
mary-aileen-d-bacalso
william-j-grimm
michael-kelly
benedict-rogers

Hong Kong

Hong Kong's new bishop promises bridge building, healing

Catholics including the clergy were divided when some defended Chinese actions to suppress the city's pro-democracy protests

UCA News reporter

UCA News reporter

Published: December 06, 2021 05:13 AM GMT

Updated: December 06, 2021 06:48 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Hong Kong's new bishop faces delicate balancing act

Dec 4, 2021
2

Duterte's alma mater backs Robredo for Philippine presidency

Dec 3, 2021
3

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Dec 3, 2021
4

Comrade Carrie or Catholic Carrie?

Dec 6, 2021
5

New hope dawns for justice over Indonesia's past crimes

Dec 3, 2021
6

Prayers in Italy as Hong Kong gets ready for new bishop

Dec 3, 2021
7

Legendary Vietnam bishop is remembered

Dec 3, 2021
8

Thailand faces 'high risk of mass killings'

Dec 3, 2021
9

Festival to close Singapore Church's 200th anniversary

Dec 3, 2021
10

Timor-Leste on alert over Omicron variant

Dec 3, 2021
Support UCA News
Hong Kong's new bishop promises bridge building, healing

Cardinal John Tong Hon, the diocesan apostolic administrator, places a mitre on Bishop Stephen Chow as he is ordained the new bishop of Hong Kong at Immaculate Conception Cathedral on Dec. 4. (Photo: Hong Kong Diocese)

The newly installed Catholic bishop of Hong Kong has promised action to heal Catholics and the wider society, divided because of the Chinese action to suppress a two-year-long protest seeking democratic freedoms.

Bishop Stephen Chow Sau-yan, 62, who was consecrated on Dec. 4, also stressed the Church’s role in the formation of young people in the city, which has witnessed pro-democracy protests led by university students in the past two years. He said he would work harder to foster the next generation of Catholics.

“It is my desire to be a bridge between the government and the Church in Hong Kong, and between the Catholic Church, fellow Christian denominations and other religions,” he told some 550 people gathered for the consecration ceremony at Immaculate Conception Cathedral.

It is through understanding, respect and trust that collaboration can become a living culture in the community, he said.

Some 400,000 Catholics in Hong Kong Diocese witnessed a rift among themselves when Beijing imposed a tough new national security law last year to help security forces to suppress the mounting pro-democracy protests.

A section of Catholics, just like people in the wider Hong Kong society, openly opposed the Chinese administrative action, saying it smothered democratic freedoms, while others supported it as being essential to maintain social order and peace.

As a local Church, we would very much like to take up a meaningful role to foster healing and connections in our Church and for our hometown

Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor, the Catholic chief executive of Hong Kong, and a handful of Catholic government bureau heads were among the attendees at the consecration of Bishop Chow.

Bishop Chow’s first address as bishop of the city stressed the role of youth formation. “A Church without young people has no future and a Church without spirituality becomes too dogmatized and formalized,” he said.

He also spoke about the Church’s healing mission. “As a local Church, we would very much like to take up a meaningful role to foster healing and connections in our Church and for our hometown,” he said.

Bishop Chow said he sees his appointment as part of "God’s salvific mission through the Church, for Hong Kong and for our neighbors.”

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

He also asked for “prayers, support and collaboration” to help him “carry out this mission” and promised his best with “all his heart, his soul and his mind.”

Cardinal John Tong Hon, the diocesan apostolic administrator, led the consecration Mass. He concelebrated it with retired Hong Kong bishop Cardinal Joseph Zen Ze-kiun, Auxiliary Bishop Joseph Ha Chi-shing and Trappist Father Paul Kao, abbot of Our Lady of Joy Abbey in Hong Kong.

At the ceremony, the apostolic letter of appointment was read by Monsignor Javier Herrera-Corona, the Holy See representative in Hong Kong, in English. Father Lawrence Lee, the diocesan chancellor, read its Chinese translation.

Bishop Chow, a former Jesuit regional superior, said he considers consultation, listening, dialogue and communal discernment essential for pastoral planning.

Pope Francis appointed Father Stephen Chow Sau-yan, then Jesuit provincial of the Chinese Province, as Hong Kong’s new bishop on May 17 this year. The diocese had been vacant since the death of Bishop Michael Yeung Ming-cheung on Jan. 3, 2019. Bishop Chow becomes the ninth bishop of Hong Kong.

Trained in education psychology, he was an honorary assistant professor at the University of Hong Kong from 2007-14 and a guest professor of the Holy Spirit Seminary College of the Theology and Philosophy since 2012. He was part of the management committee of two prominent Jesuit-run high schools in Hong Kong for the last 15 years.

“With great excitement and joy, we welcome our new bishop. A long-awaited moment indeed, and certainly an amazing gift from God. We anticipate a new era with momentum and rejuvenation for Hong Kong Diocese,” Catherine Yeung, who chairs a local parish council, told UCA News.

We hope Bishop Chow will give more direction on youth formation, so the Church as a whole will walk along with the younger generations

Alex Fong, who heads a diocesan commission, said he looks forward to collaborating with the new bishop and hopes the local Catholic Church will be united and together move forward in the evangelization mission under his leadership in this difficult political time.

Catholic high school teacher Teresa Young said the new bishop, an educator, understands the difficulties of educators.

“We hope Bishop Chow will give more direction on youth formation, so the Church as a whole will walk along with the younger generations,” she said.

Calvin Lai, a young Catholic, said he wishes to see the bishop sharing his “thoughts and values with young people as they need more guidance on morals and ethics in this unstable and confusing society.”

As pandemic restrictions allowed only 50 percent of seats to be filled at the cathedral and required all to observe restrictive measures, thousands of Catholics across the territory and worldwide watched the ordination ceremony via a livestream.

Catholics account for about 5.5 percent of the 7.39 million people in Hong Kong and live in 52 parishes. They include an estimated 183,000 Filipinos and 34,000 Catholics of other nationalities.

SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

Korean Catholic climate group wants coal power plant shut
Korean Catholic climate group wants coal power plant shut
Comrade Carrie or Catholic Carrie?
Comrade Carrie or Catholic Carrie?
Hong Kong's new bishop faces delicate balancing act
Hong Kong's new bishop faces delicate balancing act
Prayers in Italy as Hong Kong gets ready for new bishop
Prayers in Italy as Hong Kong gets ready for new bishop
China summons Japan envoy over ex-PM's 'erroneous' Taiwan remarks
China summons Japan envoy over ex-PM's 'erroneous' Taiwan remarks
Korean Catholics bid farewell to retired Seoul archbishop
Korean Catholics bid farewell to retired Seoul archbishop
Support Us

Latest News

Ending violence against women and children
Dec 6, 2021
Divided opinion over lynching incident in Pakistan
Dec 6, 2021
Indonesian volcano eruption death toll rises to 15
Dec 6, 2021
Philippine cops nab three for Jesuit hospital doctor's murder
Dec 6, 2021
China backs Cambodia's bid to produce Covid vaccines
Dec 6, 2021
Korean Catholic climate group wants coal power plant shut
Dec 6, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Ending violence against women and children
Dec 6, 2021
Comrade Carrie or Catholic Carrie?
Dec 6, 2021
Letter from Rome: The Church's enduring scandal
Dec 6, 2021
Hong Kong's new bishop faces delicate balancing act
Dec 4, 2021
New hope dawns for justice over Indonesia's past crimes
Dec 3, 2021

Features

Blasphemy laws lead to bloodbath in Pakistan
Dec 6, 2021
Nuns help children cope with trauma from Sri Lanka's civil war
Dec 3, 2021
Victims to heroes: India's lower castes take cinematic plaudits
Dec 3, 2021
Minority students are stressed out in Pakistan
Dec 1, 2021
Kachin Catholics make their mark on Myanmar's strife-torn frontier
Dec 1, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Simplicity Contemplation Service

Simplicity, Contemplation, Service
Popes cry in Lesbos Lets stop this shipwreck of civilization

Pope’s cry in Lesbos: "Let's stop this shipwreck of civilization!"
Stop violence promote coexistence plead bishops of East Africa

Stop violence, promote coexistence, plead bishops of East Africa
Fidelity

Fidelity
Accepting a resignation from 35000 feet in the air

Accepting a resignation from 35,000 feet in the air
UCAN Ad
slavery-in-asia
 
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.