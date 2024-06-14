Hong Kong’s Jimmy Lai trial a ‘sham,’ says biographer

An activist and biographer of jailed media tycoon Jimmy Lai has accused the Hong Kong government of organizing a “sham trial,” which the 79-year-old will “persevere” due to his Catholic faith, says a report.

Mark Clifford, president of the Committee for Freedom of Hong Kong said in an interview with EWTN News Nightly that Lai cannot get a fair trial in Hong Kong, the Catholic News Agency (CNA) reported on June 12.

“No, he can’t get a fair trial,” Clifford who is the author of a forthcoming biography of Lai lamented adding that “it’s a joke for the world to think otherwise.”

“But dictatorships like to play this game. They like to pretend that they are doing everything legally, when in fact, they are just trying to silence a very forceful and ineffective critic of their authoritarian regime,” Clifford alleged.

Lai, the founder of the now-defunct Apple Daily has been charged under the Hong Kong National Security Law and the Safeguarding National Security Ordinance and has been jailed since 2020.

On June 11, Hong Kong prosecutors closed their arguments on the cases against Jimmy Lai after 90 days of a closely watched trial, Hong Kong Free Press (HKFP) reported.

The hearing on the case will resume in July this year when the defense lawyers start their arguments against the charges laid out against Lai.

“The latest trial is another of the sham set of charges,” Clifford alleged.

The charges against Lai have “proven only that he believes in nonviolence, and he wanted to put much of his considerable fortune where his mouth was for democracy and for freedom,” Clifford said.

He pointed out that Lai’s strength to persevere against Chinese President Xi Jinping was because of his Catholic faith.

Lai had converted to Catholicism in 1997, one week after the handover of Hong Kong, which had been a British colony for 156 years, CNA reported citing Clifford.

The sense of fair play and above all the rule of law allowed Jimmy Lai to become such a successful and wealthy entrepreneur, Clifford said.

He added that Lai’s marriage to his wife Theresa in 1991 had influenced his decision to become a Catholic, and it was her “steadfast support as well as his faith that’s keeping him as strong as he is.”

Clifford also pointed out that Lai had hired the best lawyers that he could get to appear in court for his case.

However, the Hong Kong authorities, with help from Beijing, “rewrote the rules so that he couldn’t have the foreign lawyer of his choice,” Clifford alleged.

Tim Owen, a UK barrister, and a human rights advocate was Lai’s choice as his representative in the Hong Kong courts. The Hong Kong government had barred him from joining Lai’s legal team.

Marc Corlett, a New Zealand-based lawyer has joined Lai’s legal team as a replacement for Owen after the government deemed him acceptable.