News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Hong Kong’s Jimmy Lai trial a ‘sham,’ says biographer

Mark Clifford says the jailed media tycoon could persevere because of his Catholic faith
Hong Kong pro-democracy media tycoon Jimmy Lai (center) is led into a police van as he heads to court to be charged under the territory's controversial new national security law on Dec. 12, 2020.

Hong Kong pro-democracy media tycoon Jimmy Lai (center) is led into a police van as he heads to court to be charged under the territory's controversial new national security law on Dec. 12, 2020. (Photo: AFP)

UCA News reporter
Published: June 14, 2024 10:41 AM GMT
Updated: June 14, 2024 11:10 AM GMT

An activist and biographer of jailed media tycoon Jimmy Lai has accused the Hong Kong government of organizing a “sham trial,” which the 79-year-old will “persevere” due to his Catholic faith, says a report.

Mark Clifford, president of the Committee for Freedom of Hong Kong said in an interview with EWTN News Nightly that Lai cannot get a fair trial in Hong Kong, the Catholic News Agency (CNA) reported on June 12.

“No, he can’t get a fair trial,” Clifford who is the author of a forthcoming biography of Lai lamented adding that “it’s a joke for the world to think otherwise.”

“But dictatorships like to play this game. They like to pretend that they are doing everything legally, when in fact, they are just trying to silence a very forceful and ineffective critic of their authoritarian regime,” Clifford alleged.

Lai, the founder of the now-defunct Apple Daily has been charged under the Hong Kong National Security Law and the Safeguarding National Security Ordinance and has been jailed since 2020.

On June 11, Hong Kong prosecutors closed their arguments on the cases against Jimmy Lai after 90 days of a closely watched trial, Hong Kong Free Press (HKFP) reported.

The hearing on the case will resume in July this year when the defense lawyers start their arguments against the charges laid out against Lai.

“The latest trial is another of the sham set of charges,” Clifford alleged.

The charges against Lai have “proven only that he believes in nonviolence, and he wanted to put much of his considerable fortune where his mouth was for democracy and for freedom,” Clifford said.

He pointed out that Lai’s strength to persevere against Chinese President Xi Jinping was because of his Catholic faith.

Lai had converted to Catholicism in 1997, one week after the handover of Hong Kong, which had been a British colony for 156 years, CNA reported citing Clifford.

The sense of fair play and above all the rule of law allowed Jimmy Lai to become such a successful and wealthy entrepreneur, Clifford said.

He added that Lai’s marriage to his wife Theresa in 1991 had influenced his decision to become a Catholic, and it was her “steadfast support as well as his faith that’s keeping him as strong as he is.”

Clifford also pointed out that Lai had hired the best lawyers that he could get to appear in court for his case.

However, the Hong Kong authorities, with help from Beijing, “rewrote the rules so that he couldn’t have the foreign lawyer of his choice,” Clifford alleged.

Tim Owen, a UK barrister, and a human rights advocate was Lai’s choice as his representative in the Hong Kong courts. The Hong Kong government had barred him from joining Lai’s legal team.

Marc Corlett, a New Zealand-based lawyer has joined Lai’s legal team as a replacement for Owen after the government deemed him acceptable.

Help UCA News to be independent
Dear reader,
Trafficking is one of the largest criminal industries in the world, only outdone by drugs and arms trafficking, and is the fastest-growing crime today.
Victims come from every continent and are trafficked within and to every continent. Asia is notorious as a hotbed of trafficking.
In this series, UCA News introduces our readers to this problem, its victims, and the efforts of those who shine the light of the Gospel on what the Vatican calls “these varied and brutal denials of human dignity.”
Help us with your donations to bring such stories of faith that make a difference in the Church and society.
A small contribution of US$5 will support us continue our mission…
William J. Grimm
Publisher
UCA News
Donate Now
comment

Share your comments
Asian Bishops
Coadjutor Bishop
Coadjutor Bishop Peter Le Tan Loi of Can Tho, Vietnam
Read More...
Bishop
Bishop John Nellikunnel of Idukki , India
Read More...
Archbishop
Archbishop Raphy Manjaly of Agra, India
Read More...
Archbishop
Archbishop Joseph Chi Linh Nguyên of Hue, Vietnam
Read More...
Latest News
Zero allocation in budget irks Pakistan's minorities
Zero allocation in budget irks Pakistan's minorities
Myanmar’s army bombs villages to stop advancing rebels
Myanmar’s army bombs villages to stop advancing rebels
Church in political soup of its own making in India’s Odisha
Church in political soup of its own making in India’s Odisha
Indians pay homage to victims of deadly Kuwait fire
Indians pay homage to victims of deadly Kuwait fire
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Advertise with UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.