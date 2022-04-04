Hong Kong

Hong Kong's Catholic leader Carrie Lam to step down

Divisive chief executive confirms she will end her government career on June 30

Hong Kong chief executive Carrie Lam attends a press conference in Hong Kong on April 4. (Photo: AFP)

By AFP, Hong Kong Published: April 04, 2022 08:58 AM GMT Updated: April 04, 2022 09:08 AM GMT

Hong Kong's leader Carrie Lam today announced that she will step down in June, ending a divisive term that saw democracy protests squashed and strict pandemic curbs plunge the business hub into international isolation.

Ending months of speculation, Lam confirmed she would not seek a second term when a committee made up of the city's political elite chooses a new leader next month.

"I will complete my five-year term as chief executive on June 30 and officially conclude my 42-year career in government," Lam told reporters.

Lam, a Catholic, said China's leaders "understood and respected" her choice not to seek another term and that she wanted to spend more time with her family.

A career bureaucrat, Lam became Hong Kong's first woman leader in 2017.

The 64-year-old had dodged questions for months over whether she would run again and during today's announcement she revealed that had informed Beijing of her plans to quit more than a year ago.

Critics, including many Western powers, view her as someone who oversaw the collapse of Hong Kong's political freedoms and its reputation as a stable regional business hub

Hong Kongers and businesses based in the finance hub currently have little clarity on who will be the next leader.

The chief executive position is not popularly elected, one of the core demands of years of democracy protests which have since been crushed.

Instead, the position is selected by a 1,500-strong pro-Beijing committee, the equivalent of 0.02 percent of the city's 7.4 million population.

The city's next chief executive will be chosen on May 8 but so far no one with a realistic prospect has publicly thrown their hat into the ring.

Hong Kong's number two official, John Lee, who has a background in the security services, has been tipped by local press as the most likely contender.

Another potential frontrunner is finance chief Paul Chan.

Lam said she has not yet received any resignations from her ministers, a step that Lee and Chan would need to make before running.

Lam's successor will take office on July 1, the 25th anniversary of Hong Kong's handover by Britain to China.

She leaves office a controversial figure. Supporters see her as a staunch Beijing loyalist who steered the city through huge democracy protests and a debilitating pandemic. Critics, including many Western powers, view her as someone who oversaw the collapse of Hong Kong's political freedoms and its reputation as a stable regional business hub.

After huge and sometimes violent protests swept Hong Kong in 2019, Beijing responded with a crackdown that has remoulded the once outspoken city into a mirror of the authoritarian mainland.

Lam became the first Hong Kong leader to be sanctioned by the United States because of her support for the crackdown which has seen most of the city's prominent democracy supporters arrested, jailed or flee overseas.

Her administration also hewed to China's zero-Covid model, implementing some of the world's toughest anti-coronavirus measures and exasperating international businesses.

The largely closed borders and strict quarantine rules kept infections at bay for some 18 months at the expense of Hong Kong being cut off internationally.

But the zero-Covid strategy collapsed when the highly transmissible Omicron variant broke through earlier this year, leaving Hong Kong with one of the developed world's highest fatality rates.

Hong Kongers have been leaving the city over the last two years at a rate not seen since the period before the handover.

Thousands of foreign residents have also departed, especially in the first quarter of this year when the Omicron outbreak raged and it became clear the city would remain cut off.

Lam is on track to leave office as the least popular leader in Hong Kong's post-handover period, according to regular polling by the Hong Kong Public Opinion Research Institute.

The Hong Kong stock exchange was trading up 1.4 percent after her announcement.

But Lam predicted her successor would have an easier ride. "Compared to this term of government, the next government will be seeing a more stable political environment," she told reporters.

