X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Hong Kong

Hong Kongers rush to archive democracy movement

Activists work in the shadows to provide digital backups of a museum and an opposition newspaper

AFP, Hong Kong

AFP, Hong Kong

Published: August 27, 2021 06:42 AM GMT

Updated: August 27, 2021 06:52 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Catholic church demolished despite protests in Pakistan

Aug 25, 2021
2

Timor-Leste's health system 'faces collapse'

Aug 25, 2021
3

Outrage as Thai police torture and kill drug suspect

Aug 25, 2021
4

Indonesian police arrest Christian YouTuber for blasphemy 

Aug 25, 2021
5

Taliban's rise likely to benefit India's pro-Hindu BJP

Aug 24, 2021
6

Taliban's victory likely to boost Indonesian terror groups

Aug 26, 2021
7

Pacquiao's loss should not be a prelude to the presidency

Aug 24, 2021
8

Vatican is negotiating with Taliban, claims Italian newspaper

Aug 24, 2021
9

Kandhamal riots seared in memory of India's Christians

Aug 25, 2021
10

Moral depravity runs deep in Pakistani society

Aug 25, 2021
Support UCA News
Hong Kongers rush to archive democracy movement

Chinese author Chang Ping leads a group of anonymous activists creating an online version of Hong Kong's Tiananmen museum. (Photo: AFP)

Hong Kong activists are working in the shadows to preserve digital backups of their democracy movement as the physical symbols of their resistance, including an opposition newspaper and a museum, are purged from the city's streets.

In the end, it was food safety inspectors that finished Hong Kong's museum to those killed in the Tiananmen Square protests — the only memorial of its kind within China to victims of the 1989 crackdown.

Its exhibitions documented Beijing's decision to use tanks to quell democracy protests in the Chinese capital and Hong Kong's three-decade history of holding annual candlelight vigils for those killed.

But officials from the city's Food and Environmental Hygiene Department visited in early June and declared the venue, which had operated on and off for years, did not have the correct license.

With the city's Tiananmen vigils already effectively banned by authorities since last year, the move came as little surprise to many.

Which is why dissident Chinese author Chang Ping, a former student leader back in 1989, spent the past year leading a group of anonymous activists to create an online version of the museum.

Its millionaire Catholic owner Jimmy Lai was already in jail and facing national security charges over campaigning for sanctions against China.

"We hope to save the spirit of 30 years' candlelight commemoration in Hong Kong, which was an unparalleled act of resistance in human history," Chang told AFP by phone from his home in Germany.

The online museum project is just one of many where cyberspace has become a place to preserve remnants of a city that is being remoulded in authoritarian China's own image after huge democracy protests two years ago.

The Hong Kong Alliance, which ran the museum and organised the annual Tiananmen vigils, knew they might not survive, especially after China imposed a security law last year that criminalised much dissent.

Most of the group's leaders have since been arrested and the coalition is on the verge of disbanding, but not before it raised HK$1.6 million (US$215,000) to build a virtual Noah's Ark for their movement.

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

Other projects had far less lead time to prepare. Chris Wong, a software developer who asked to use a pseudonym, scrambled to mobilize coders earlier this year to preserve what they could of the city's outspoken pro-democracy Apple Daily tabloid.

Its millionaire Catholic owner Jimmy Lai was already in jail and facing national security charges over campaigning for sanctions against China.

But in early June police used the national security law to freeze the paper's assets and within little more than a week it collapsed.

"We needed to race the clock," Wong recalled after Apple Daily announced the printing of its final edition and the removal of its online presence for later that month.

Wong went to LIHKG — a Reddit-like forum that was instrumental in coordinating Hong Kong's 2019 democracy protests — and found tech-savvy volunteers willing to scrape the tabloid's website.

They harvested over two million pages and archived them on the searchable website collection.news by writing around 10,000 lines of code, Wong said.

"Being the more tech-savvy guys, we feel we have more obligation to help preserve the history of Hong Kong," Wong told AFP.

"But everyone can and needs to play a part in sharing the past with your friends, your next generation."

If building a museum is a crime, then the whole history of human civilization is illegal

Similar digital backups have been created for reporting by RTHK, the city's public broadcaster. Over the last six months, it has been overhauled to be more like China's state media.

Critical journalists have lost their jobs and current affairs programmes have been axed while much of its social media content, including many reports critical of authorities, have disappeared.

An activist, using the pseudonym "Freeman", said their group had harvested 14 terabytes of video reports from both RTHK and Apple Daily for a planned online backup.

Such digital activism is not without risks. In recent weeks Hong Kong's pro-Beijing media have suggested moves to preserve online records of the Tiananmen Museum and annual vigils are illegal under the national security law.

Police action usually follows such editorials. Days after the Apple Daily backup site launched, it was hit by a distributed denial of service, a type of cyberattack where a website is deliberately flooded with hits by a network of computers to try and bring it offline.

But Chang Ping says he and other digital activists remain unbowed. "If building a museum is a crime, then the whole history of human civilization is illegal," he said. "I am proud to be part of it."

SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

Exhibition seeks support for church-run kitchen for poor Koreans
Exhibition seeks support for church-run kitchen for poor Koreans
Japan's ruling party sets leadership race date before poll
Japan's ruling party sets leadership race date before poll
Rewards for spying on 'illegal religious activities' in China
Rewards for spying on 'illegal religious activities' in China
Japan expands virus emergency after Paralympics open
Japan expands virus emergency after Paralympics open
Christians jailed, children detained in China
Christians jailed, children detained in China
Korean artist crafts dolls to share the gift of life
Korean artist crafts dolls to share the gift of life
Support Us

Latest News

Taliban takeover adds to Christians’ woes
Aug 27, 2021
Vatican is running late on LGBTQ issue
Aug 27, 2021
India launches e-portal to document informal workers
Aug 27, 2021
India's best-known Catholic priest-journalist dies at 95
Aug 27, 2021
Duterte election bid draws scorn from Philippine prelate
Aug 27, 2021
Vietnam Catholics urged to trust God amid pandemic
Aug 27, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Vatican is running late on LGBTQ issue
Aug 27, 2021
Unwinnable 20-year Afghan war brought only human suffering
Aug 27, 2021
Communication challenges and opportunities for Asian Church
Aug 26, 2021
Taliban's victory likely to boost Indonesian terror groups
Aug 26, 2021
Moral depravity runs deep in Pakistani society
Aug 25, 2021

Features

Skewed sex ratio leads to dubious marriages in India
Aug 26, 2021
Tears and fears over church demolition in Pakistan
Aug 26, 2021
Korean artist crafts dolls to share the gift of life
Aug 25, 2021
Daughter's sacrifice brings hope to Indonesian family
Aug 25, 2021
Kandhamal riots seared in memory of India's Christians
Aug 25, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
City dwellers swelter in heat islands as high temps hit neighborhoods unequally

City dwellers swelter in heat islands as high temps hit neighborhoods unequally
A lesson the world has not learned very well

A lesson the world has not learned very well
Send in the Clowns

Send in the Clowns
Cry of the Earth

Cry of the Earth
Mixed Religion Marriage in Canada and Australia A Gift for the People of God

Mixed Religion Marriage in Canada and Australia: A Gift for the People of God
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Friday 27 August 2021

Mass on Demand – Friday 27 August 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Readings of the Day: Saturday of the Twenty-first Week in Ordinary Time

Readings of the Day: Saturday of the Twenty-first Week in Ordinary Time
Lord, free me from all fear

Lord, free me from all fear
We pray for India Jesus that it may truly follow secularism

We pray for India Jesus that it may truly follow secularism
Saint Augustine | Saint of the Day

Saint Augustine | Saint of the Day
slavery-in-asia
 
Mission in Asia - Contribute to help UCA News
Mission in Asia - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.