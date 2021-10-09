X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Hong Kong

Hong Kongers fear arrests over Taiwan national day

Ng Hong-lim still pledges unwavering allegiance to the Republic of China

AFP, Hong Kong

AFP, Hong Kong

Published: October 09, 2021 06:05 AM GMT

Updated: October 09, 2021 06:10 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Catholic universities rally behind Philippine VP

Oct 8, 2021
2

Cambodia to reopen soon if pandemic numbers remain low

Oct 8, 2021
3

US lawmakers unveil bill to punish Myanmar junta

Oct 6, 2021
4

Vietnamese priest faces state ire over Covid fund criticism

Oct 6, 2021
5

Maths replaces Masses at Vietnam church

Oct 7, 2021
6

Rohingya refugees fear for lives after leader's murder in Bangladesh camp

Oct 6, 2021
7

Thai police nab prostitution kingpin

Oct 6, 2021
8

Did Pakistan help the Taliban regain power?

Oct 6, 2021
9

Elite civil service jobs a step too far for Pakistani Catholics

Oct 6, 2021
10

Caritas Macau shelters homeless migrant workers

Oct 6, 2021
Support UCA News
Hong Kongers fear arrests over Taiwan national day

Kuomintang veteran Ng Hong-lim at a union office in Hong Kong ahead of Taiwan's national day on Oct. 10 which marks the anniversary of the 1911 uprising that ushered in a new Republic of China. (Photo: AFP)

For more than 50 years, Ng Hong-lim has led celebrations in Hong Kong to mark Taiwan's national day, but this year he fears doing so could get him arrested.

"I don't think there will be another chance," Ng sighed. "It's really regrettable."

Oct. 10 — known as "Double Ten" — marks the anniversary of the 1911 uprising which ushered in a new Republic of China (ROC).

After losing China's civil war to the communists in 1949, the Kuomintang (KMT) fled to Taiwan, where the mantle of the republic lived on -- along with its national holiday.

In Hong Kong, KMT supporters have long displayed Taiwanese flags and marked the day in grand style.

Communist China has long recognised the date's broader historical significance, but officials in Hong Kong are now loath to allow open displays of pro-Taiwan sentiment, as efforts to snuff out any hint of public opposition grow.

Lots of blue-sky clear-sun flags were hung up, covering mountains and streets

Hong Kong's security chief Chris Tang last month warned that celebrating the "Double Ten" could constitute support for Taiwanese independence -- a crime under the city's draconian new security law.

But Ng says the festivity bears no link with separatism.

"Now we are not allowed to express it, but we still remember it in our hearts," the octogenarian told AFP at a pro-KMT union office in Hong Kong, where an ROC flag and portrait of Chinese revolutionary Sun Yat-sen are displayed.

Born on the Chinese mainland, Ng fled to Hong Kong in the 1950s.

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

At the age of 15, he left for Taiwan and joined the army in hopes of defending the ROC -- to which he still pledges unwavering allegiance.

Following security chief Tang's warning last month, restaurant bookings for more than 100 tables by Ng's group was abruptly cancelled.

Hong Konger Lee Kwok-keung has fond childhood memories of boisterous "Double Ten" celebrations.

"Lots of blue-sky clear-sun flags were hung up, covering mountains and streets," Lee, chairman of a pro-KMT trade union, told AFP, referring to the Taiwanese flag.

Those flags disappeared from the streets following Hong Kong's handover to China in 1997, but were permitted at mini-galas, where KMT stalwarts would sing patriotic songs and bow to the portrait of Sun.

China regards Taiwan as part of its territory awaiting unification, by force if necessary.

There, the KMT -- now in opposition -- is seen as a pro-China party.

"We have always supported unification and opposed separatism," said Lee.

"If one bans us from holding celebratory events and says celebrating October 10 is separating Taiwan from China, that's adding a crime on us."

Sorting piles of photos from the days he soldiered in Taiwan, Ng said he had no choice but to do nothing on October 10.

Both Lee and Ng said they would not "test the red lines" under the national security law, but still hope to commemorate the day in the future.

SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

Korean court backs transgender soldier who killed herself
Korean court backs transgender soldier who killed herself
Macau priest to lead Jesuits' Chinese Province
Macau priest to lead Jesuits' Chinese Province
Taiwan-China situation 'most grim' in four decades
Taiwan-China situation 'most grim' in four decades
Caritas Macau shelters homeless migrant workers
Caritas Macau shelters homeless migrant workers
China accelerates Sinicization of Catholic Church
China accelerates Sinicization of Catholic Church
Korean Church's military mission needs revitalization
Korean Church's military mission needs revitalization
Support Us

Latest News

Hong Kongers fear arrests over Taiwan national day
Oct 9, 2021
Church must move from sorrow to action on abuse, says archbishop
Oct 9, 2021
Pope will not attend climate summit in Scotland
Oct 9, 2021
Plight of Afghan women haunts Pakistani nun
Oct 9, 2021
Filipino journalist bags Nobel Prize for defending press freedom
Oct 9, 2021
Catholics under attack in China
Oct 8, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Climate crisis should be Indonesia's main concern
Oct 8, 2021
Papal call for collaborative education challenges Asian bishops
Oct 8, 2021
Farewell to nuclear arms?
Oct 5, 2021
Priests must know their sheep as pandemic wreaks mental havoc
Oct 5, 2021
The Holy Rosary in the time of a seemingly infinite plague
Oct 4, 2021

Features

Maria Ressa: Philippine pillar of press freedom
Oct 8, 2021
Maths replaces Masses at Vietnam church
Oct 7, 2021
Pakistan's jobless Christian youths told to stop complaining
Oct 7, 2021
Elite civil service jobs a step too far for Pakistani Catholics
Oct 6, 2021
Korean Church's military mission needs revitalization
Oct 5, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
The passing of time

The passing of time
A short history of synodality

A short history of synodality
You need to do one thing more

“You need to do one thing more”
Silence Contradiction

Silence & Contradiction
Raising womens voices

Raising women’s voices
UCAN Ad
slavery-in-asia
 
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.