Hong Kongers escape China’s persecution

In South Korea, pro-life groups including the Catholic Church have opposed a government plan that allegedly seeks to offer legal recognition to cohabitation without marriage.

The Ministry of Gender Equality and Family’s fourth Basic Plan for Healthy Families aims to provide institutional support for all families, including out-of-wedlock unions and children. It also seeks to end social ostracism and discrimination against increasing numbers of single and double-person households.

More young South Koreans are turning their back on marriage. (Photo supplied)

Catholic officials hailed the ending of discrimination toward out-of-wedlock families and children but expressed concerns over legally recognizing such unions. The Church fears legal recognition of cohabitation without marriage will dismantle the traditional family and weaken inherent family values.

The government plan resonates with the sentiments of many young South Koreans. A government survey this year found six out of 10 young people think it unnecessary to get married and have children.

Malaysia’s High Court has dismissed a case against Abdul Hadi Awang, the president of the right-wing Malaysian Islamic Party, who was accused of making seditious statements against Christians.

In December last year, two Christians from Sabah state filed a case against Hadi for defaming Christians in an article published in a newspaper in 2016. In the article, Hadi accused Christian missionaries of preying on poor and uneducated people in impoverished communities in states like Sabah by paying them off to convert to Christianity.

Malaysian Islamic Party president Abdul Hadi Awang accused Christian missionaries of preying on poor and uneducated people in impoverished communities. (Photo: YouTube)

The court termed the case ‘frivolous’ and ordered the plaintiffs to each pay 50,000 ringgit or about 12,000 US dollars to cover Hadi’s legal costs. They are planning to appeal.

Malaysia has experienced rising Islamic fundamentalism, and Christians, the country’s third largest religious minority, have been targets of hate campaigns by radicals as well as Islamic politicians.

In Indonesia, terrorists killed four Christian farmers including a Catholic in Poso district in central Sulawesi province. Armed members of extremist group East Indonesia Mujahideen killed the farmers when they were working in a coffee plantation in Kalimago village on Tuesday.

Police spokesman Didik Supranoto said another farmer escaped the attack by five sword-wielding men and reported the incident to the village head and police informing them that two victims had wounds to their necks. Unconfirmed reports said one had been beheaded.

Relatives inspect the coffins of four Christians who were killed by the East Indonesia Mujahideen in Poso, Central Sulawesi, on May 11. (Photo supplied)

East Indonesia Mujahideen is among banned extremist outfits in the world’s most populous Muslim country. The group is affiliated with both the Islamic State and Abu Sayyaf, a terrorist group based in the southern Philippines.

Established in 2012, the group is accused of killing four Christians and burning a church in Sigi district in the province last November.

In Thailand, land rights activists are increasingly vulnerable to abuses and deaths. At least four activists and farmers have been killed and dozens threatened and jailed in southern Thailand in recent years.

In the latest case, Somsak Onchuenjit, a 54-year-old farmer and vocal land rights advocate, was shot dead by unknown assailants in early May, prompting Human Rights Watch to investigate the murder. Before his death Somsak told relatives he had received death threats and was being followed for his activism.

Community leaders in Thailand say they live in constant fear of being harmed over land disputes. (Photo: SPFT)

Brad Adams, Asia director at Human Rights Watch, urged the Thai government to ensure a proper probe and justice for the killing. He criticized authorities for failing to ensure the land rights of communities.

Many farmers and activists in southern Thailand face harassment, physical intimidation and a barrage of lawsuits filed by palm oil companies and government agencies that want to profit from the redevelopment of farmland.

In strife-torn Myanmar, churches and monasteries have become shelters for thousands of refugees displaced by fighting between the military and ethnic rebels. In Christian-majority Kachin state, at least 5,000 people have been forced to flee their homes.