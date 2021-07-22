X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Hong Kong

Hong Kongers arrested for sedition over children's books

The arrests by a new national security police unit are the latest action targeting dissent and changing the city's image

AFP, Hong Kong

AFP, Hong Kong

Published: July 22, 2021 05:37 AM GMT

Updated: July 22, 2021 05:46 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Bid launched for Timor-Leste's first Catholic university

Jul 19, 2021
2

Cut junta's lifelines to prevent Myanmar's total collapse

Jul 22, 2021
3

Slave labor shames India's claims of progressive development

Jul 21, 2021
4

Legislators must end Philippines' child sex shame

Jul 19, 2021
5

Why is Pope Francis concerned about Lebanon?

Jul 19, 2021
6

Vietnamese Redemptorist bravely sacrificed himself for the Church

Jul 19, 2021
7

Indian Jesuits brace for fallout of US pullout in Afghanistan

Jul 21, 2021
8

Indonesia becomes Asia's Covid epicenter

Jul 19, 2021
9

Filipino lawyer shoots down Duterte's immunity bid

Jul 19, 2021
10

Thais facing poverty and ruin as Covid-19 surges

Jul 21, 2021
Support UCA News
Be part of the media network of UCA News!
Hong Kongers arrested for sedition over children's books

Supporters of the defendants hold placards while police stand guard outside Wanchai district court in Hong Kong on July 22 as seven men face sentencing for rioting and wounding over attacks on pro-democracy protesters in the city's Yuen Long area in 2019. (Photo: AFP)

Five members of a Hong Kong union behind a series of children's books about sheep trying to hold back wolves from their village have been arrested for sedition, police announced on July 22.

The arrests by the new national security police unit, which is spearheading a sweeping crackdown on dissent, are the latest action against pro-democracy activists since huge and often violent protests convulsed the city two years ago.

Police said the two men and three women aged 25 to 28 "conspired to publish, distribute, exhibit or copy seditious publications."

The group was attempting to stir up "the public's — and especially young children's — hatred towards Hong Kong's government and judiciary and to incite violence and illegal acts," police said in their statement.

The five arrested people were members of a union and HK$160,000 (US$20,600) in funds had been frozen under a new national security law China imposed on Hong Kong last year, police added.

A police source told AFP that the arrested men and women were members of the General Union of Hong Kong Speech Therapists.

Democracy supporters are portrayed as sheep living in a village surrounded by wolves

In recent months the union published three illustrated e-books that try to explain Hong Kong's democracy movement to children.

Democracy supporters are portrayed as sheep living in a village surrounded by wolves.

The first book, titled Guardians of Sheep Village, explains the 2019 pro-democracy protests that swept through Hong Kong.

Janitors of Sheep Village, the second book, sees cleaners in the village go on strike to force out wolves who leave litter everywhere.

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

The book's introduction explains it is a reference to Hong Kong medical workers striking last year in a bid to force the government to close the border with mainland China at the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

The final book in the trilogy, The 12 Braves of Sheep Village, is about a group of sheep who flee their village by boat because of the wolves.

It is a direct reference to 12 Hong Kongers who made a failed bid to escape by speedboat last year to Taiwan but were detained by the Chinese coastguard and jailed.

Sedition is a colonial-era law that until last year had not been used since Hong Kong's 1997 handover to China. It carries up to two years in jail for a first offense.

Police and prosecutors are now regularly using it alongside the national security law to clamp down on political speech and views. Most of those arrested for such crimes are denied bail.

"Residents must see the facts clearly, must not condone or beautify violence and should not let the next generation be incited and misled by untrue and biased information," police said.

Also Read

Korean charity pledges help to Myanmar refugees
Korean charity pledges help to Myanmar refugees
Hong Kong police arrest another Apple Daily editor under security law
Hong Kong police arrest another Apple Daily editor under security law
Arrested Chinese bishop, priests untraced two months on
Arrested Chinese bishop, priests untraced two months on
Taiwan to use its own name at new Lithuania office
Taiwan to use its own name at new Lithuania office
Korean Bible study groups promote culture of love and life
Korean Bible study groups promote culture of love and life
Our Lady of Carmel enthuses Macau Catholics
Our Lady of Carmel enthuses Macau Catholics

Support Us

Support Us

Latest News

Time for Asian churches to help flood-hit Germans
Jul 22, 2021
First La Vang shrine in US gathers thousands of Vietnamese
Jul 22, 2021
Gunmen shoot dead radio commentator in Philippines
Jul 22, 2021
Dalit, tribal students face struggle in Indian schools
Jul 22, 2021
Myanmar bishop dedicated to spiritual nourishment dies of Covid
Jul 22, 2021
Fresh hopes for peace in India's Nagaland
Jul 22, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Time for Asian churches to help flood-hit Germans
Jul 22, 2021
Cut junta's lifelines to prevent Myanmar's total collapse
Jul 22, 2021
Celebrating Eid in Pakistan as Taliban terror threat rises
Jul 21, 2021
Thais facing poverty and ruin as Covid-19 surges
Jul 21, 2021
Thank you, dear Father Stan, you will live forever
Jul 20, 2021

Features

New Vietnam deacons expected to bring salvation
Jul 22, 2021
Slave labor shames India's claims of progressive development
Jul 21, 2021
Solidarity takes over amid Indonesia's Covid-19 crisis
Jul 20, 2021
Korean Bible study groups promote culture of love and life
Jul 20, 2021
Struggling to breathe in coup-hit Myanmar
Jul 19, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Miami Beach parish provides presence in aftermath of building collapse

Miami Beach parish provides presence in aftermath of building collapse
Cardinal Monsengwo buried with state honors

Cardinal Monsengwo buried with state honors
Restricting the Old Mass The Church is not an archipelago

Restricting the Old Mass: "The Church is not an archipelago"
Spanish monks living on borrowed time

Spanish monks living on borrowed time
Nathalie Becquart explains synodality

Nathalie Becquart explains synodality
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Thursday 22 July 2021

Mass on Demand – Thursday 22 July 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the day: Friday of the Sixteenth Week in Ordinary Time

Readings of the day: Friday of the Sixteenth Week in Ordinary Time
Lord, You have the message of eternal life

Lord, You have the message of eternal life
Let all proclaim that our God brings us out of slavery

Let all proclaim that our God brings us out of slavery
Saint Bridget | Saint of the Day

Saint Bridget | Saint of the Day
slavery-in-asia
 
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.