X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Hong Kong

Hong Kong University researcher detained in China

Friend says Fang Ran is passionate about social issues and 'not afraid of speaking out whenever he sees some injustice'

AFP, Hong Kong

AFP, Hong Kong

Published: September 02, 2021 02:16 AM GMT

Updated: September 02, 2021 02:24 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Crisis deepens in India's Eastern Church over liturgy

Aug 31, 2021
2

Timor-Leste priest suspended over presidential aim

Sep 1, 2021
3

'Uniformity is not Catholic, it is not Christian'

Aug 31, 2021
4

Attacks on Christians go unpunished in Indian state

Aug 30, 2021
5

Religious leaders oppose bid to legalize cannabis in Sri Lanka

Sep 1, 2021
6

Court summons Indian bishop over land dispute

Sep 1, 2021
7

Philippine health workers strike over unpaid benefits

Aug 30, 2021
8

World Bank cash won't help Bangladesh integrate Rohingya

Sep 1, 2021
9

The deafening silence of the Pakistani Church

Aug 31, 2021
10

A daily struggle for refugees in Myanmar's Rakhine state

Aug 30, 2021
Support UCA News
Hong Kong University researcher detained in China

A People's Republic of China flag waves in the wind in Hong Kong. (Photo: AFP)

A researcher from the University of Hong Kong has been detained by police in mainland China, where he was studying the politically thorny issue of workers' rights.

Beijing has repeatedly cracked down on grassroots protests and labor NGOs in recent years, with authorities seeking to control social movements they view as a potential challenge to the state.

Fang Ran, a sociology PhD student researching labor movements in China, has not been seen for five days, his friends told AFP on Sept. 1.

A message circulating on social media, apparently from his father, said Fang was detained by police in the city of Nanning in the Guangxi region on Aug. 26.

"I am extremely shocked at this," wrote Fang's father, describing his son as a loyal member of the ruling Chinese Communist Party (CCP).

"In my view, Fang Ran is definitely not a criminal who seeks to harm the party but an ambitious young person who is helpful to the party's cause."

Numerous student labor activists were detained in 2018 and 2019 as part of a nationwide crackdown on campus Marxist groups

Hong Kong University said in a statement that it is "aware of the matter and actively looking into it."

"We will provide assistance to Mr. Fang and his family where appropriate," a university spokesperson told AFP.

Fang's father wrote that the 26-year-old had been put into a form of solitary secret detention known as "residential surveillance at a designated location," which is often used against dissidents.

Friends say that Fang, a Chinese national, had been researching labor conditions in Chinese factories in the southern manufacturing hub of Shenzhen, where he has lived for the past six months.

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

One of his friends told AFP that Fang was passionate about social issues and was "not afraid of speaking out whenever he sees some injustice".

Numerous student labor activists were detained in 2018 and 2019 as part of a nationwide crackdown on campus Marxist groups, many of whom helped organize factory worker unions in southern China. Some remain missing.

Five high-profile labor activists were released last year after being arrested in Shenzhen in a separate 2019 crackdown, Hong Kong-based labor rights NGO China Labour Bulletin said.

SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

Pope wants to continue dialogue with China despite challenges
Pope wants to continue dialogue with China despite challenges
Centuries-old remains of first Korean Catholic martyrs recovered
Centuries-old remains of first Korean Catholic martyrs recovered
Taiwan receives first batch of Pfizer vaccines
Taiwan receives first batch of Pfizer vaccines
The chimera of a unified Korea
The chimera of a unified Korea
Mongolian pupils end long wait to return to school
Mongolian pupils end long wait to return to school
China bans exams for 6-year-olds in education reform
China bans exams for 6-year-olds in education reform
Support Us

Latest News

Tribal love must go beyond wearing traditional clothing
Sep 2, 2021
Church demands action over Sri Lankan Easter bombings
Sep 2, 2021
Pope wants to continue dialogue with China despite challenges
Sep 2, 2021
Vietnam students expected to proclaim Christ
Sep 2, 2021
Timor-Leste's prime minister tests positive for Covid-19
Sep 2, 2021
Centuries-old remains of first Korean Catholic martyrs recovered
Sep 2, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Tribal love must go beyond wearing traditional clothing
Sep 2, 2021
The chimera of a unified Korea
Sep 2, 2021
World Bank cash won't help Bangladesh integrate Rohingya
Sep 1, 2021
Keeping alive the loved ones who disappeared
Aug 31, 2021
'Uniformity is not Catholic, it is not Christian'
Aug 31, 2021

Features

Afghan evacuees face uncertain future in India
Sep 1, 2021
Honored Bangladeshi scientist has saved millions of lives
Sep 1, 2021
Organic revolution threatens tea disaster in Sri Lanka
Sep 1, 2021
Christians wary as Covid-19 third wave strikes Nepal
Aug 31, 2021
Vatican-inspired group shows solidarity with Afghan women
Aug 30, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Intolerable situation say bishops as more students kidnapped in Nigeria

“Intolerable situation,” say bishops, as more students kidnapped in Nigeria
Muslim and Christian clerics unite for peace in Mali

Muslim and Christian clerics unite for peace in Mali
Laywoman takes over communications for French bishops

Laywoman takes over communications for French bishops

Pope Francis small steps to promote women at the Vatican

Pope Francis' small steps to promote women at the Vatican
Controversial US priest still speaking out despite limits from bishop

Controversial US priest still speaking out despite limits from bishop
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Thursday 2 September 2021

Mass on Demand – Thursday 2 September 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Readings of the Day: Friday of the Twenty-second Week in Ordinary Time

Readings of the Day: Friday of the Twenty-second Week in Ordinary Time
Lord, may I continue Your work of reconciliation and unity

Lord, may I continue Your work of reconciliation and unity
May people see you in each one of us, Lord

May people see you in each one of us, Lord
Saint Gregory the Great | Saint of the Day

Saint Gregory the Great | Saint of the Day
slavery-in-asia
 
Catholicism in China - Contribute to help UCA News
Catholicism in China - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.