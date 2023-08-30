News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Hong Kong

Hong Kong tutor accused of child sexual abuse

Tutorial center operator is charged with abusing two male students multiple times for about two years

Hong Kong tutor accused of child sexual abuse

A child cycles past a Chinese national flag in Hong Kong on May 8, 2022. The city has seen a rise in child abuse cases in recent times. (Photo: AFP)

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: August 30, 2023 11:30 AM GMT

Updated: August 30, 2023 11:41 AM GMT

A Hong Kong court has remanded a tutorial center operator into custody after he was charged by the police for sexually abusing two underage male student siblings for almost two years, a report says.

The Kowloon City Magistrates’ Courts on Aug. 28 remanded Yu Hey-tsit, 43, for sexually abusing two brothers aged nine and 12, the Hong Kong Free Press (HKFP) reported on Aug. 29.

Yu faces charges of indecent assault, indecent conduct towards children under the age of 16, and making child pornography, the police said.

Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

The court did not take any plea from Yu and remanded him until Nov. 15, when the case will be heard again.

The police told media that the case was “still under investigation” by the Kowloon West Regional Child Abuse Investigation Unit and there “might be other victims.”

The unit has asked the public to contact it to report any similar cases.

Reportedly, the unit has begun an investigation and started contacting some 20 other students at the tutorial center located at Mei Foo Sun Chuen to uncover other potential cases of child sexual abuse.

The details of the abuse by Yu were revealed last week when the duo refused to attend classes and told their families that they had been sexually assaulted multiple times over the past two years.

The children’s family members filed a police report afterward.

The operator was arrested on Aug. 25 and three mobile phones were seized from him. On investigating the contents of the phone, the police discovered photos and videos of the two brothers, HKFP reported.

Following Yu’s arrest, a notice appeared on the center informing of its closure.

"We are sorry that the center has decided to cease operation and all classes are canceled from today," The Standard reported citing the notice.

Hong Kong’s Educational Bureau has pointed out that the center was not a registered school under the Education Ordinance.

The bureau refused to comment on the case citing the “ongoing legal proceeding.”

The center has also offered a refund of the tuition fee for the students who have not yet completed the classes, The Standard reported.

Locals said they were unaware of the incident and the tutorial school.

A resident going by the surname Mok stated that there were many tutorial schools in the area, and she was not familiar with the one involved in the case.

Mok said that she “had not heard about sexual assault incidents involving children at the center,” The Standard reported.

Families should look after their children carefully and “pay attention to their behaviors that may appear abnormal,” Mok added.

The number of child abuse cases in Hong Kong has seen a gradual increase, says official government data.

According to Social Welfare Department statistics, there were 1,439 newly registered cases of child abuse in 2022, up from 1,367 the year before, HKFP reported.

Under a proposed bill, practitioners in the social welfare, education, and healthcare sectors risk up to three months imprisonment and a fine of HK$50,000 (around US$6,373) if they fail to report suspected cases of child abuse “as soon as possible.”

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

The pain of the passing of an Indian poet The pain of the passing of an Indian poet
Hong Kong tutor accused of child sexual abuse Hong Kong tutor accused of child sexual abuse
Children shun school after Pakistan anti-Christian violence Children shun school after Pakistan anti-Christian violence
Indian Church leaders stress 'life' as hate crimes rise Indian Church leaders stress 'life' as hate crimes rise
Church urges Sri Lankan prez to address economic woes Church urges Sri Lankan prez to address economic woes
Malaysian education sinks deeper into Islamization Malaysian education sinks deeper into Islamization
newlettersign
donateads_new

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Diocese of Chiang Rai

Diocese of Chiang Rai

The Roman Catholic Diocese of Chiang Rai  is in the north-eastern region of the country, will

Read more
Diocese of Srikakulam

Diocese of Srikakulam

In a land area of 8,734 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers civil district of Srikakulam and taluks of

Read more
Diocese of Eluru

Diocese of Eluru

The diocese of Eluru was bifurcated from the diocese of Vijayawada on Feb. 26, 1977. It comprises civil district of

Read more
Diocese of Yanji

Diocese of Yanji

The Roman Catholic Diocese of Yanji/Yenki is a diocese located in the city of Yanji in

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Marian Parish, the home of Brunei’s most famous Catholic a

Marian Parish, the home of Brunei’s most famous Catholic

The Church of Our Lady of Immaculate Conception in Seria is a small church on the western Belait...

Read more
Pakistan’s Sacred Heart Church is a witness of the historic evolutiona

Pakistan’s Sacred Heart Church is a witness of the historic evolution

Sacred Heart Church in Keamari is a British colonial-era Catholic Church in Pakistan’s Karachi...

Read more
Kyoto cathedral lives the memory of brave Japanese martyrsa

Kyoto cathedral lives the memory of brave Japanese martyrs

Asian Catholics who wish to learn about persecution and martyrdom of Japanese Catholics for faith...

Read more
Malaysian Church’s unforgettable French missionary legacya

Malaysian Church’s unforgettable French missionary legacy

The Church of the Visitation in Seremban relishes the treasured legacy of pioneering French...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.