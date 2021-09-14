X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Hong Kong

Hong Kong to create more national security offences: official

China imposed a sweeping national security law on Hong Kong last year in response to huge pro-democracy protests

AFP, Hong Kong

AFP, Hong Kong

Published: September 14, 2021 10:05 AM GMT

Updated: September 14, 2021 10:13 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Bishops accuse Duterte of turning Philippines into 'death valley'

Sep 13, 2021
2

Thousands flee Myanmar’s conflict-stricken Chin state

Sep 13, 2021
3

Indian bishop’s remarks on jihad cause ripples in Kerala

Sep 13, 2021
4

Rescuers of sexually abused children attack them too

Sep 13, 2021
5

Why a calmer Asia is buying more arms?

Sep 13, 2021
6

Remembering a swami who stood up for justice, religious freedom

Sep 11, 2021
7

Churches oppose anti-minorities bill in Malaysia

Sep 13, 2021
8

Thousands sign petition to protect religious freedom in Indonesia

Sep 11, 2021
9

Marian pilgrimage marked by monsoon, Covid threat in Pakistan

Sep 13, 2021
10

Cardinal asks Eucharistic Congress to pray for Korean peace

Sep 13, 2021
Support UCA News
Hong Kong to create more national security offences: official

Pro-Beijing supporters display (top to bottom) flags of China, Hong Kong and the Chinese Communist Party, in Hong Kong on June 30, 2021, on the eve of the 100th anniversary of the Chinese Communist Party and the 24th anniversary of the handover of Hong Kong from Britain to China. (Photo: AFP)

Hong Kong will create a host of new national security offences, a senior official confirmed Tuesday, building on a law Beijing imposed last year that has criminalised much dissent and transformed the city.

Chris Tang, a former police chief promoted to security secretary this year, said officials had started working on local legislation that would define new crimes under the security law.

"We hope to complete it within the next term of legislature and we will consult with the public," Tang told the pro-Beijing Ta Kung Pao newspaper in a front-page report published on Tuesday.

In a separate interview with Sing Tao Daily, another pro-Beijing media outlet, Tang said officials were studying ongoing national security trials to guide their new legislation.

"We didn't pay much attention to espionage activities in the past and now we are studying whether we need to regulate that," Tang told Sing Tao's EastWeek magazine.

China imposed a sweeping national security law on Hong Kong last year in response to huge and often violent democracy protests.

The law targets any act deemed subversion, secession, terrorism and collusion with foreign forces.

It has been overwhelmingly deployed against people expressing certain political views and has remoulded the once outspoken and freewheeling city in China's own authoritarian image.

The new security law will be directed by Article 23 of Hong Kong's mini-constitution, Tang confirmed.

Article 23 calls for Hong Kong to pass its own national security legislation after the 1997 handover to China.

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

An attempt to do so in 2003 sparked huge protests and concerns that Hong Kong would lose its unique freedoms. The legislation was shelved.

Hong Kong's inability to pass its own security laws was one of the reasons Beijing lost patience after the 2019 democracy protests and promulgated its own law last year.

Some of Article 23's offences are already covered by that law -- such as secession and subversion.

But new crimes would include treason, sedition, theft of state secrets and measures to stop "foreign political organisations" operating in Hong Kong -- or Hong Kongers contacting them.

Tang gave no timeframe for the new law but said it would be passed by the next legislature.

Hong Kong will get a new legislature in December under a new political system imposed by Beijing where less than a quarter of the body's seats will now be directly elected and only those deemed "patriotic" may stand for office.

The legislature usually sits for four years.

National security offences are treated differently than other crimes.

In Hong Kong, only handpicked national security judges can adjudicate trials, bail is usually denied to those who are arrested and juries are not a requirement, despite offences carrying up to life in jail.

More than 60 people, mostly prominent democracy supporters, have been charged with security offences in the last year and more than 140 arrested.

SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

Cardinal asks Eucharistic Congress to pray for Korean peace
Cardinal asks Eucharistic Congress to pray for Korean peace
Macau democracy camp loses ground after legislative vote
Macau democracy camp loses ground after legislative vote
Korean missionaries head to France and Japan
Korean missionaries head to France and Japan
Hong Kong councillors swear new loyalty oath after hundreds quit
Hong Kong councillors swear new loyalty oath after hundreds quit
Korean bishops call for effective enforcement of carbon law
Korean bishops call for effective enforcement of carbon law
Hong Kong police raid shuttered Tiananmen museum
Hong Kong police raid shuttered Tiananmen museum
Support Us

Latest News

Less words, more actions needed to protect minors
Sep 14, 2021
Cambodia arrests villagers amid airport land dispute
Sep 14, 2021
An Indian bishop's crusade against love jihad
Sep 14, 2021
India’s Supreme Court to hear plea against curbs on foreign funding
Sep 14, 2021
Hong Kong to create more national security offences: official
Sep 14, 2021
UN rights chief puts Sri Lanka abuses in spotlight
Sep 14, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Less words, more actions needed to protect minors
Sep 14, 2021
An Indian bishop's crusade against love jihad
Sep 14, 2021
Japan’s silence on Rohingya hinders Asia's peace and stability
Sep 14, 2021
Why a calmer Asia is buying more arms?
Sep 13, 2021
Rescuers of sexually abused children attack them too
Sep 13, 2021

Features

UN rights chief puts Sri Lanka abuses in spotlight
Sep 14, 2021
Bad Student group demand changes to Thailand's education system
Sep 14, 2021
Marian pilgrimage marked by monsoon, Covid threat in Pakistan
Sep 13, 2021
Philippines 'learning crisis' as kids face second year of remote schooling
Sep 13, 2021
Remembering a swami who stood up for justice, religious freedom
Sep 11, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Eastern African bishops delegation visits Ethiopia to help restore peace

Eastern African bishops’ delegation visits Ethiopia to help restore peace
Giving or Sharing How we think about the Eucharist

Giving or Sharing? How we think about the Eucharist
Togo to close places of worship beginning September 17

Togo to close places of worship beginning September 17
Vatican wants boarding schools run by Heralds of the Gospel to be closed

Vatican wants boarding schools run by Heralds of the Gospel to be closed
The popes advice to the Catholics of old Europe

The pope’s advice to the Catholics of old Europe
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Tuesday 14 September 2021

Mass on Demand – Tuesday 14 September 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Readings of the Day: Memorial of Our Lady of Sorrows

Readings of the Day: Memorial of Our Lady of Sorrows
Lord, may my worship and intentions always be pure.

Lord, may my worship and intentions always be pure.
May the sorrows of Mary strengthen mothers

May the sorrows of Mary strengthen mothers
Our Lady of Sorrows | Saint of the Day

Our Lady of Sorrows | Saint of the Day
slavery-in-asia
 
Catholicism in China - Contribute to help UCA News
Catholicism in China - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.