Hong Kong students care for nature during Lent

Cleaning up a beach and an ecological pilgrimage are among the activities promoted by the Catholic Church
This picture taken on Nov. 9, 2023, shows a man carrying bags filled with plastic waste during a beach-cleaning drive near Clear Water Bay in Hong Kong. (Photo: AFP)

UCA News reporter
Published: March 20, 2024 08:10 AM GMT
Updated: March 20, 2024 08:18 AM GMT

Students from Church-run schools in Hong Kong joined various ecological campaigns including cleaning a local beach as part of activities during the ongoing Season of Lent.

About 30 students and staff from Saint Francis University have participated in a series of environmental activities this month.

The programs were jointly arranged by Hong Kong Diocesan Commission for Integral Human Development (DCIHD) and the university’s chaplaincy.

During a workshop on March 11, the participants watched "The Letter", a 80-minute documentary inspired by Pope Francis’ 2015 encyclical letter Laudato Si’ that urged actions to tackle the global ecological crisis.

The workshop was conducted by Here In Nature, a local social enterprise that promotes environmental education and focuses on practical experience based on the “Seven Principles of Leave No Trace”, a framework of minimum impact practices visiting outdoors and the threat of plastic to marine ecology.

Following the workshop, the participants flocked to Lobster Bay in Sai Kung and collected 31 kilograms of garbage.

“It makes one feel powerless thinking about the endless pollution, seeing the beach that seems so clean on the surface turns out to be full of garbage,” said Father J. A. de la Torre Guerrer, the university chaplain.

But one person's change can also have an impact and become a driver of change in others, he said.

“This is just the beginning. We will continue working together to protect the earth — our common home!” he added.

Hong Kong’s beaches are among the finest in the region, according to the government. The authorities regularly monitor beach water quality and employs a grading system for beaches.

Beach water can deteriorate soon after heavy rainfall through increased polluted surface-water runoff. Beaches in areas with inadequate sewerage or a high population are more susceptible to heavy downpours, the government warned.

However, researchers have found a high level of pollutants in the sea water.

Around 3.2 billion pieces of minuscule plastic pollutants flow from Hong Kong’s drains into the sea every day, according to a study by marine environmental scientists from City University, the South China Morning Post reported on Jan. 3.

Researchers also found high levels of toxic plasticizer which can affect human, animal development.

Meanwhile, teachers and students from Yan Tak Catholic Primary School embarked on a two-hour walk from Discovery Bay to the Our Lady of Joy Abbey at the outlying Lantau Island for the "Ecological Stations of the Cross", the diocesan Chinese weekly Kung Kao Po reported on March 17.

The path was one of the two routes promoted by the DCIHD to Catholics seeking prayers and meditations in nature through The Way of the Cross in the outdoors.

The Ecological Stations of the Cross, which involves walking up a mountain has helped bring “a deeper experience to the students and understanding that it may not be that easy to find Jesus at times,” said Lo Suk-ching, the headmistress of the school.

In line with the pope’s call for care for nature, Hong Kong’s bishop Cardinal Stephen Chow Sau-Yan invited Catholics to embrace “ecological conversion” in his Lenten pastoral letter “Journeying together as companions.”

