News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
UCA News
Support UCA News

Contribute to help our mission
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Hong Kong

Hong Kong student gets five years for secession messages

National security law imposes minimum jail terms for serious offenses, rarely seen in the city's common law tradition

Hong Kong student gets five years for secession messages

The mobile messaging and call service Telegram logo on a smartphone screen. (Photo: AFP)

AFP, Hong Kong

By AFP, Hong Kong

Published: April 29, 2022 10:23 AM GMT

Updated: April 29, 2022 10:29 AM GMT

A Hong Kong judge today increased a university student's jail sentence to five years for messages sent on Telegram advocating the city's independence from China and calls to resist communist rule.

Lui Sai-yu, a 25-year-old engineering student, pleaded guilty to incitement to secession, a crime under the national security law imposed by Beijing in 2020 to crush dissent.

Lui is the fourth person jailed under the law, while over 100 other prosecutions are ongoing.

District judge Amanda Woodcock said Lui's posts — sent to a channel on messaging app Telegram — showed he "condoned, promoted, advocated and incited others to commit secession or undermine national unification."

The court earlier heard that Lui's messages included "Liberate Hong Kong, revolution of our times" — a protest slogan now deemed illegal.

Hong Kong's national security law imposes minimum jail terms for serious offences, a feature rarely seen in the city's common law tradition.

Lui was first arrested in September 2020 when police raided his flat and found a pepper ball gun, two knives, a baton and protective gear associated with democracy protesters

Woodcock initially jailed Lui for 44 months — factoring in a sentence reduction due to his guilty plea — but prosecutors called for a harsher punishment, arguing the minimum penalty for secession under the security law was no less than five years. The judge then amended the sentence.

Defense lawyer Edwin Choy said Woodcock's original punishment had already reflected the seriousness of the crime.

Choy told the court that the prosecutors' proposal of a harsher sentence "might not seem the fairest way to deal with this young man."

Georgetown University legal scholar Eric Lai called the sentencing "bizarre," reflecting the tension between the security law and Hong Kong's existing criminal justice system.

The security law has created a class of special courts and local judges have not remedied such "disturbing practices," Lai wrote on Twitter.

Lui was first arrested in September 2020 when police raided his flat and found a pepper ball gun, two knives, a baton and protective gear associated with democracy protesters. Lui's weapon charges were later dropped as part of a plea deal.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Ramos-Horta to adopt papal document for Timor-Leste schools Ramos-Horta to adopt papal document for Timor-Leste schools
Spanish bishops seek forgiveness for sexual abuse by Catholic clergy Spanish bishops seek forgiveness for sexual abuse by Catholic clergy
Exploring Catholic 'fundamentalism' with look at ex-Presbyterian Exploring Catholic 'fundamentalism' with look at ex-Presbyterian
Pope wants annual audit of what Church's doing to protect minors Pope wants annual audit of what Church's doing to protect minors
Pope demands truth behind Sri Lanka bombings Pope demands truth behind Sri Lanka bombings
Myanmar junta arrests lawyer defending Suu Kyi ally Myanmar junta arrests lawyer defending Suu Kyi ally
donateads_new
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Read articles from La Croix International

Rome on Mission

Rome on Mission

Pope Francis’ reform of the Curia

×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.